Summary HeyGen’s October 2025 release redefines interactive storytelling with lifelike LiveAvatars, cinematic Veo 3.1 and Sora 2 integrations, and powerful new learning tools.

This month, we’re taking storytelling and interactivity to the next level with new integrations, intelligent learning features, and lifelike avatars. From cinematic B-roll powered by Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 to interactive quizzes and LiveAvatar, these updates enable more dynamic, personal, and engaging video communication.

Bring real conversations to life with LiveAvatar

We’re excited to introduce LiveAvatar by HeyGen, offering hyper-realistic, real-time interactive avatars that enable face-to-face human conversation experiences on demand, and at scale. You can create your own avatar with just two minutes of footage or choose from diverse presets to instantly bring realism and personality to customer support, coaching, or education experiences. Already used by visionaries like Reid AI, Coursera, HP, Bosch, and Proto Hologram, LiveAvatar combines authenticity, responsiveness, and enterprise reliability to bring a new level of human touch to AI-powered communication.

Add integrations for next-level video communication

We’re bringing cinematic power directly into your creative workflow. New Veo 3.1 and OpenAI Sora 2 integrations give you complete control over avatars, visuals, and storytelling in HeyGen.

Veo 3.1

The Veo 3.1 integration gives creators full control over every voice, character, and scene. Generate once in Veo and keep your avatar consistent across shots, preserving your real voice, true look, and seamless motion. Perfect for dynamic action, scroll-stopping hooks, and multi-speaker avatar videos, you can use your existing avatar or start from a photo for future use. Upload up to three images per scene to add people, products, or environments mid-story.

OpenAI Sora 2

OpenAI Sora 2 is now fully integrated into HeyGen. Bring cinematic-quality video generation directly into your creative workflow. With Sora 2, you can instantly generate B-roll, scenes, and dynamic visuals from a simple prompt without switching tools, exporting files, or juggling software. This integration unlocks new levels of creativity and speed for creators, educators, and businesses alike, making it easier than ever to turn ideas into polished, professional video content.

Make interactive learning even easier

HeyGen’s Learning & Development Solution is now more powerful and interactive, enabling teams to create personalized, trackable learning experiences that keep learners engaged.

Add quizzes to videos

With built-in quiz features, L&D teams can reinforce key concepts, measure learner comprehension, and keep training sessions interactive from start to finish. By embedding quizzes directly into videos, you transform passive lessons into engaging learning experiences, turning viewers into active participants who retain more through real-time understanding checks.

Improved interactivity UI

HeyGen’s new interactivity layout makes it easier than ever to add and manage engagement features within your videos. The redesigned UI gives creators a clear, visual way to locate and insert branching paths, quizzes, and embedded links directly in the timeline.

Multilingual player support for SCORM export

The multilingual player now supports SCORM export, enabling the delivery of localized training at scale. With this update, L&D teams can share all translated videos through a single link that integrates directly into their LMS, allowing learners to access and complete training in the language of their choice within a fully trackable, SCORM-compliant experience.

Looking ahead

This month’s releases strengthen how teams create, communicate, and teach with video. With LiveAvatar, Veo 3.1, and Sora 2 integrations, as well as new interactive and multilingual training tools, HeyGen empowers every team to create content that’s more engaging, adaptable, and globally accessible.

