This month, we’re introducing some of our biggest updates yet, including the public launch of Video Agent, powerful new creative tools in AI Studio, multilingual video playback, and LMS integration. These features are designed to help you create, scale, and share professional videos faster and more seamlessly than ever.

Generate a professional video from a simple prompt

We’re excited to announce the public release of Video Agent, the world’s first creative operating system for video. With just a single prompt, Video Agent handles the entire production workflow—scripting, visuals, voiceovers, avatars, editing, and delivery. It automatically builds a narrative, selects the right assets, syncs voiceovers with AI avatars, applies editing effects, and produces a final, ready-to-use video. Plus, with support for localization in over 175 languages and dialects, it’s built to scale content creation for global audiences.

The real value of Video Agent is in its speed and simplicity. What once took days or weeks can now be done in minutes, dramatically reducing costs and complexity for creators, marketers, and educators. By making video creation more consistent and brand-aligned, it lowers the barriers for anyone without professional production skills.

To support enterprises and L&D teams delivering training worldwide, we’re introducing new features that make HeyGen videos easier to integrate and share across platforms and languages.

LMS integration

L&D teams can now seamlessly scale training with support for learning management system (LMS) integration. Import HeyGen videos and courses directly into your LMS with just a few clicks. Simply open a project, select a generated video, click share, and choose LMS to get a ready-to-use link. This integration ensures that AI-powered training content fits into existing workflows, providing employees and learners with direct access to engaging, localized videos where they already learn.

Multi-lingual video player

We’re excited to introduce the multi-lingual player, a powerful new way to share translated content at scale. Instead of juggling multiple links, all your translated videos now live in a single, shareable link with a simple dropdown that lets viewers switch between languages for both audio and captions. Fully compatible with avatar and standard translated videos—including batch translations—the multi-lingual player ensures your audience can engage with your content in the language they know best, making training, marketing, and communications more accessible worldwide.

Make every video stand out with instant B-roll

To give creators even more flexibility and control, we’ve added powerful new tools for visual generation and caption customization inside AI Studio.

New AI tab in the editor

We added a new AI tab in AI Studio, designed to make image and video generation more seamless than ever. With support for Nano Banana and Flux Kontext, the update puts visual creation front and center, enabling high-quality B-roll generation directly in HeyGen. With support for image-to-image editing in this release cycle, it’s easier to enhance or adapt visuals, drop them into your canvas, and instantly level up your video projects without leaving AI Studio.

Caption customization

We’ve expanded creative control with 15 new caption styles and full font customization, making it easier to match your video’s tone, whether professional, playful, or cinematic. You can now upload and use your brand’s exact fonts for a consistent look across all content with no extra steps required.

Looking ahead

Together, these September updates mark a major leap forward in making HeyGen faster, smarter, and more global. From the launch of Video Agent to new AI-powered creative tools, caption customization, multilingual playback, and LMS integration, we’re building a platform that empowers creators, marketers, and L&D teams to scale video like never before.

