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Welcome to HeyGen AcademyPlatform overviewVideo creation pathwaysAvatarsVoicesLocalizationVideo AgentAI Studio
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HeyGen for Agencies: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for L&D: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for Marketers: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: The ultimate AI video expertise playbook
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Hands-on Labs guides

Whether you're just getting started or looking to level up your video strategy, these guides are designed to help you get the most out of HeyGen. From mastering the Video Agent to creating compelling product explainer videos and telling your brand's story, each guide offers practical, step-by-step instruction to help you create professional AI-powered videos with confidence. Explore the resources below and start creating.

HeyGen guide cover: 'How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story,' showing a smiling woman in a software interface with brand font and background color controls.

How to get the most out of HeyGen's Video Agent

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

How to use HeyGen to create product explainer videos

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.