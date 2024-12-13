Real Estate Video Maker: Elevate Your Property Listings

Create stunning video tours with AI avatars and boost your real estate branding effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Capture the essence of a cozy family home in a 45-second video aimed at first-time homebuyers. Using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, this narrative-driven video highlights the warmth and charm of a suburban house, focusing on family-friendly spaces and community amenities. The visual style is warm and inviting, with a gentle acoustic soundtrack that complements the welcoming atmosphere.
Prompt 2
Engage potential investors with a 30-second real estate video marketing piece that emphasizes the benefits of video marketing in property listings. This video, perfect for real estate agents and marketers, utilizes HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a compelling message about the power of video in boosting property visibility. The visual style is dynamic and professional, with upbeat music to energize the audience.
Prompt 3
Showcase a commercial property with a 60-second video designed for business owners and investors. Leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support, this video highlights the strategic location and modern facilities of an office building. The visual style is clean and corporate, with a voiceover generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, providing detailed insights into the property's potential for business growth.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Real Estate Video Maker Works

Create engaging real estate videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights the key features of your property listings. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a captivating video.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of real estate video templates designed to enhance your property's appeal. These templates provide a professional look and feel, making your video stand out.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Branding
Incorporate your real estate branding by adding your logo and choosing your brand colors. This ensures your video aligns with your overall marketing strategy and enhances brand recognition.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for optimal viewing on various platforms. Share your video tours on social media to reach a wider audience and boost engagement.

HeyGen revolutionizes real estate video marketing by providing powerful tools for creating high-quality video tours and property listings. With intuitive real estate video editing features and customizable templates, HeyGen ensures your real estate branding stands out on social media.

High-Performing Ad Creation

Quickly produce high-quality real estate ads using AI video tools, driving more interest and inquiries for your listings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance real estate video marketing?

HeyGen offers a suite of tools perfect for real estate video marketing, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These features help create engaging video tours and property listings that can be easily shared on social media, enhancing your real estate branding.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for real estate video editing?

HeyGen stands out in real estate video editing with its intuitive video editing software, offering features like voiceover generation and subtitles. These tools ensure your videos are polished and professional, ready to captivate potential buyers.

Can HeyGen assist with creating real estate video templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides customizable real estate video templates that streamline the video creation process. With branding controls and a media library, you can easily tailor videos to match your unique style and branding needs.

Why should real estate professionals use HeyGen's video apps?

HeyGen's real estate video apps are designed for seamless video creation and editing, offering features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports. These tools ensure your videos are optimized for various platforms, maximizing your video marketing benefits.

