Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second AI-powered video tour designed for individual customer inquiries, demonstrating a specific vehicle's unique selling points. This walkaround video should utilize Text-to-video from script to generate a detailed, informative narration over clear, close-up visuals, targeting customers who need in-depth details before visiting the dealership, presented with a clean, professional aesthetic and minimal background music.
Produce a vibrant 60-second Car Dealership Video aimed at general car shoppers, highlighting the dealership's extensive inventory and inviting atmosphere. Employ diverse templates & scenes to create an aspirational visual style with high-quality lifestyle shots of vehicles, accompanied by engaging background music and a polished voiceover, effectively promoting the brand across various platforms, especially social media.
Craft a concise 30-second video for dealership marketing managers, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of updating inventory using Automated Video Creation. The video should feature fast-paced editing, clear on-screen text, and an energetic voiceover generation explaining the quick process. The visual style should be modern and impactful, showcasing how easily car sales videos can be refreshed to reflect new stock or promotions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate High-Performing Vehicle Ads.
Quickly produce compelling AI video advertisements for vehicles, attracting more buyers and boosting sales efficiency.
Create Engaging Social Media Car Content.
Rapidly produce captivating short videos and clips for social media platforms, showcasing vehicles to a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my car sales videos with AI?
HeyGen's AI video generator empowers dealerships to create dynamic car sales videos quickly. Utilize realistic AI Avatars and Text-to-video from script to produce engaging content that captures buyer attention and showcases vehicles effectively.
What types of visually rich content can I create for vehicle showcasing using HeyGen?
HeyGen allows you to produce captivating AI-powered video tours, including engaging walkaround videos and even virtual presentations of 360° views of vehicles. Leverage professional templates and customizable aspect ratios to ensure your video content stands out across all platforms.
Does HeyGen offer tools for consistent branding across all my dealership's video marketing?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust Branding controls to maintain a cohesive look and feel across all your dealership's video content. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and unique messaging within templates for consistent social media and marketing campaigns.
How does HeyGen simplify the process of generating scripts and voiceovers for dealership videos?
HeyGen streamlines Automated Video Creation by integrating powerful Script Generation and voiceover generation capabilities. Simply input your text, and HeyGen can transform it into polished video content, making Text-to-video from script incredibly efficient for any dealership.