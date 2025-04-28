AI Talking Head Video Generator

Ang pinakamadaling paraan para gumawa ng makatotohanan at nakakaengganyong talking head videos. Hindi mo na kailangan ng camera, mikropono, o kumplikadong pag-e-edit. Kung gumagawa ka man ng presentations, announcements, o training content, hinahayaan ka ng aming platform na lumikha ng propesyonal na portrait videos sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, nang lubos na libre.

  • 1100+ AI talking heads
  • Sumusuporta sa mahigit 175 na wika at diyalekto
  • Gumawa ng talking head na video sa loob ng ilang minuto
121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.
Mga Review

Paano Gumawa ng AI Talking Head na Mga Video?

Bigyang-buhay ang mga still na larawan gamit ang makatotohanang galaw ng mukha, ekspresyon, at boses sa pamamagitan ng aming AI talking head video generator.

Magsimula nang Libre
Step 1

Upload Your Portrait or Choose an Avatar

Mag-upload ng malinaw na litrato mo o pumili mula sa mahigit 1,100 AI avatar. Ima-map ng aming teknolohiya ang mga tampok ng iyong mukha para makalikha ng natural at ekspresibong galaw na mukhang totoo at makatao.

Step 2

Add or Type Your Script

Write, paste, or upload your script directly into the editor.The AI automatically syncs your words with perfect lip movement, emotion, and tone for a lifelike result.

Hakbang 3

I-customize at I-personalize

Pumili ng boses, wika, at tono na babagay sa mensahe mo. Maaari mo ring i-adjust ang mga galaw ng avatar, magdagdag ng subtitles, background music, o branding para sa isang pulidong video na akma sa iyong estilo.

Hakbang 4

Generate and Share

Click “Generate” and watch your still image transform into a dynamic video in minutes. Download your talking head video and share it instantly across any platform,social media, websites, or presentation.

HeyGen AI video creation dashboard with a URL-to-script generator and various video production tools.

Features of AI Talking Video Generator


With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation:

Alamin pa kung paano makakatulong ang AI avatar generator ng HeyGen sa iyo na madaling gumawa ng mga personalisadong avatar.

Magsimula nang Libre
AI Talking Video

Naiaangkop na Mga Talking Head

Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI na Nagsasalitang Video

Multilingual na mga Kakayahan

Isalin ang iyong script sa mahigit 175 na wika na may natural at parang totoong boses. Sa tulong ng aming AI, maaabot mo ang mga manonood sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo at mapapersonalisa mo ang iyong mga video para sa iba’t ibang kultura at rehiyon.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI na Nagsasalitang Video

Walang Kailangan na Kamera o Studio

Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Nagsasalitang Video

Fast Video Production

Gumawa ng mataas na kalidad na portrait video sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, na perpekto para sa mga negosyo at content creator na kailangang mag-scale ng paggawa ng content nang mahusay.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Mga Madalas Itanong Tungkol sa AI Talking Head Video Generator

What is a talking head video?

A talking head video features a digital avatar that speaks your script with lifelike expressions, lip-syncing, and natural gestures. It replicates the look and feel of a real presenter, without filming or a studio.

Paano gumagana ang AI talking head video creator?

I-upload lang ang isang larawan o pumili ng avatar, i-type ang iyong script, at hayaang i-sync ng AI ang iyong mga salita sa makatotohanang galaw. Ang iyong talking head na video ay magagawa sa loob ng ilang minuto. Kailangan mo ba ng tulong sa pagsulat ng script? Subukan ang AI Video Script Generator.

Can I use my own voice or image in the video?

Yes. You can upload your portrait to create a personalized avatar or use an existing one from the library. You can also upload your own voice or choose from a wide range of AI voices.

Ilang wika ang sinusuportahan ng talking head creator?

Sinusuportahan ng platform ang mahigit 170 wika at diyalekto, kaya makakagawa ka ng mga lokal na bersyon at multilingguwal na video na may natural na pagsasalita at eksaktong lip-sync para sa mga manonood sa buong mundo.

Ang tool ba na ito ay angkop para sa mga business presentation at training?

Oo, tiyak. Malawak itong ginagamit para sa corporate training, onboarding, sales videos, mga anunsyo, at panloob na komunikasyon. Para sa mga spokesperson-style na video, maaari mo ring subukan ang AI Spokesperson Tool.

Anong mga feature ang dapat kong unahin kapag pumipili ng platform para sa AI talking videos?

Magpokus sa mga opsyon sa pag-customize, integrasyon sa iba pang mga tool, kadalian ng paggamit, bilis, seguridad, at kalidad ng customer support at dokumentasyon.

How long does it take to generate a talking head video?

Most videos are created in just a few minutes. The AI handles voice syncing, expressions, and motion automatically, so you don’t need editing skills or production experience.

Kailangan ko ba ng karanasan sa pag-edit ng video para makapagsimula?

No editing skills are required. The interface is simple, and the AI does all the heavy lifting. You can begin creating your first video immediately through HeyGen Signup.

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