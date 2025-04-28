Ang pinakamadaling paraan para gumawa ng makatotohanan at nakakaengganyong talking head videos. Hindi mo na kailangan ng camera, mikropono, o kumplikadong pag-e-edit. Kung gumagawa ka man ng presentations, announcements, o training content, hinahayaan ka ng aming platform na lumikha ng propesyonal na portrait videos sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, nang lubos na libre.
Paano Gumawa ng AI Talking Head na Mga Video?
Bigyang-buhay ang mga still na larawan gamit ang makatotohanang galaw ng mukha, ekspresyon, at boses sa pamamagitan ng aming AI talking head video generator.
Mag-upload ng malinaw na litrato mo o pumili mula sa mahigit 1,100 AI avatar. Ima-map ng aming teknolohiya ang mga tampok ng iyong mukha para makalikha ng natural at ekspresibong galaw na mukhang totoo at makatao.
Write, paste, or upload your script directly into the editor.The AI automatically syncs your words with perfect lip movement, emotion, and tone for a lifelike result.
Pumili ng boses, wika, at tono na babagay sa mensahe mo. Maaari mo ring i-adjust ang mga galaw ng avatar, magdagdag ng subtitles, background music, o branding para sa isang pulidong video na akma sa iyong estilo.
Click “Generate” and watch your still image transform into a dynamic video in minutes. Download your talking head video and share it instantly across any platform,social media, websites, or presentation.
Features of AI Talking Video Generator
With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation:
Alamin pa kung paano makakatulong ang AI avatar generator ng HeyGen sa iyo na madaling gumawa ng mga personalisadong avatar.
Naiaangkop na Mga Talking Head
Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.
Multilingual na mga Kakayahan
Isalin ang iyong script sa mahigit 175 na wika na may natural at parang totoong boses. Sa tulong ng aming AI, maaabot mo ang mga manonood sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo at mapapersonalisa mo ang iyong mga video para sa iba’t ibang kultura at rehiyon.
Walang Kailangan na Kamera o Studio
Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.
Fast Video Production
Gumawa ng mataas na kalidad na portrait video sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, na perpekto para sa mga negosyo at content creator na kailangang mag-scale ng paggawa ng content nang mahusay.
A talking head video features a digital avatar that speaks your script with lifelike expressions, lip-syncing, and natural gestures. It replicates the look and feel of a real presenter, without filming or a studio.
I-upload lang ang isang larawan o pumili ng avatar, i-type ang iyong script, at hayaang i-sync ng AI ang iyong mga salita sa makatotohanang galaw. Ang iyong talking head na video ay magagawa sa loob ng ilang minuto. Kailangan mo ba ng tulong sa pagsulat ng script? Subukan ang AI Video Script Generator.
Yes. You can upload your portrait to create a personalized avatar or use an existing one from the library. You can also upload your own voice or choose from a wide range of AI voices.
Sinusuportahan ng platform ang mahigit 170 wika at diyalekto, kaya makakagawa ka ng mga lokal na bersyon at multilingguwal na video na may natural na pagsasalita at eksaktong lip-sync para sa mga manonood sa buong mundo.
Oo, tiyak. Malawak itong ginagamit para sa corporate training, onboarding, sales videos, mga anunsyo, at panloob na komunikasyon. Para sa mga spokesperson-style na video, maaari mo ring subukan ang AI Spokesperson Tool.
Magpokus sa mga opsyon sa pag-customize, integrasyon sa iba pang mga tool, kadalian ng paggamit, bilis, seguridad, at kalidad ng customer support at dokumentasyon.
Most videos are created in just a few minutes. The AI handles voice syncing, expressions, and motion automatically, so you don’t need editing skills or production experience.
No editing skills are required. The interface is simple, and the AI does all the heavy lifting. You can begin creating your first video immediately through HeyGen Signup.
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Gawing propesyonal na video ang iyong mga ideya gamit ang AI.