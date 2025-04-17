Video Spokesperson for AI Generated Talking Videos

Gumawa ng propesyonal na talking videos gamit ang AI video spokesperson ng HeyGen. Gawing mataas na kalidad na spokesperson videos ang text, script, o larawan gamit ang realistic na avatars, natural na boses, eksaktong lip sync, at palaging on-brand na delivery. Hindi mo na kailangan ng camera, artista, o studio. Malinaw na mensahe lang, na naihahatid sa malakihang sukat.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator

Magsimula nang Libre
Pumili ng avatar
Ilalapat ang lip sync pagkatapos ng pagbuo
I-type ang iyong script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Mga welcome at explainer video para sa website

Mga welcome at explainer video para sa website

Replace static text with a video spokesperson that greets visitors, explains your product, or guides users through key pages. Talking videos increase engagement and help visitors understand your offering faster, enhancing your video marketing strategy.

Mga video para sa sales at marketing

Mga video para sa sales at marketing

Use video spokespersons to deliver clear value propositions, product explanations, and campaign messages. Consistent delivery helps build trust while reducing the cost of repeated professional video production.

Nilalaman para sa pagsasanay at onboarding

Nilalaman para sa pagsasanay at onboarding

Create instructional videos where a professional video spokesperson explains processes, policies, or workflows. AI spokespersons keep training content clear, repeatable, and easy to update as information changes.

Mga video para sa customer support at tulong

Mga video para sa customer support at tulong

Answer common questions with short spokesperson videos that guide users step by step. This reduces support volume while improving clarity and user experience.

Panloob na komunikasyon

Panloob na komunikasyon

Deliver announcements, updates, and leadership messages through a consistent video presenter. This keeps communication personal without requiring frequent recordings.

Multilingual na komunikasyon

Multilingual na komunikasyon

Generate spokesperson videos in multiple languages to reach global audiences by using the video translator. AI handles voice and captions without hiring multilingual presenters.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Video Spokesperson Generator

Pinapalitan ng HeyGen ang tradisyonal na paggawa ng spokesperson gamit ang AI video generation na mas mabilis, mas pare‑pareho, at mas madaling i-scale para sa video marketing. Ginagamit ng mga negosyo ang mga video spokesperson para makipag‑ugnayan nang malinaw, magtayo ng tiwala, at maghatid ng mga mensahe nang walang paulit‑ulit na gastos o pagkaantala sa produksyon.

Magsimula nang libre
Presensya ng tao nang walang dagdag na gastos sa produksyon

AI video spokespersons give your message a face and voice without scheduling talent, filming sessions, or editing workflows. Videos are generated directly from your script.

Pare-parehong kalidad ng pag-deliver sa bawat video

Bawat spokesperson video ay nagpapanatili ng pare-parehong itsura, tono, at paraan ng pag-deliver. Ang ganitong consistency ay tumutulong sa mga brand na manatiling propesyonal at pulido habang madalas mag-update ng kanilang content.

Ginawa para sa pandaigdigang komunikasyon

Gumawa ng spokesperson videos na malinaw na nakikipag-usap sa iba’t ibang audience gamit ang multilingual na boses at caption support, nang hindi na kailangang mag-re-record.

Realistikong AI na tagapagsalita na mga avatar

Pumili mula sa isang malawak na library ng mga propesyonal na AI spokesperson na dinisenyo para magmukhang natural at kapani-paniwala sa camera. Ang mga ekspresyon sa mukha, eye contact, at postura ay awtomatikong inaangkop sa sinasalitang mensahe para manatiling nakatutok ang mga manonood.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Overlapping video call screens featuring a red-haired woman, a woman with braided hair, and a blurry man.

Tumpak na paggalaw ng labi at natural na pananalita

Ang iyong script ay ihahatid na may eksaktong lip sync at makatotohanang boses. Ang bilis ng pagsasalita, pagbigkas, at diin ay inaayos nang mabuti para malinaw at parang totoong tao ang tagapagsalita. Tinitiyak nito na ang iyong mensahe ay tunog natural at parang tunay na usapan, hindi artipisyal.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A "Video Agent" menu overlaying three smiling people in video frames, with options for scripts and presentations.

Script to spokesperson video generation

Gawing tapos na spokesperson videos ang mga nakasulat na script nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot o mag-edit. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng AI ang narasyon, timing, at visual na delivery mula sa iisang text input. Dahil dito, kayang gumawa ng talking videos nang mabilis ang mga team kahit walang teknikal na kaalaman.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Smiling man with a chat bubble reading "Hey Jake!" and an editable course chapter list.

On-brand visual consistency

Kontrolin ang background, framing, at kabuuang istilo para tumugma sa iyong mga propesyonal na video guidelines. Ang bawat spokesperson video ay nagpapanatili ng parehong propesyonal na itsura at tono. Napakahalaga ng ganitong consistency kapag gumagawa ng content sa malaking sukat.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A smiling woman in front of user interface elements displaying "Safety & Security", brand fonts, and color options.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

Alamin kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong mayroon kaming video na ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa camera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
Paano ito gumagana

How to Use the AI Video Spokesperson Generator

Gumawa ng AI video spokesperson sa apat na simpleng hakbang.

Magsimula nang libre
Hakbang 1

Add your script

Write or paste the message you want your spokesperson to deliver. Define tone and purpose for your video services.

Step 2

Choose your spokesperson

Pumili ng propesyonal na AI avatar o gamitin ang sarili mong custom na video spokesperson.

Hakbang 3

Customize language and style

I-set ang wika, boses, caption, at mga visual na preference para tumugma sa iyong audience at brand.

Hakbang 4

Gumawa at ibahagi

I-generate ang spokesperson video at i-download o i-publish ito sa web, social media, o mga internal na platform.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Mga Madalas Itanong (FAQs)

Ano ang video spokesperson?

Ang video spokesperson ay isang digital na tagapagsalita na naghahatid ng iyong mensahe sa kamera. Sa isang AI video generator, ang mga script ay ginagawang makatotohanang mga talking video nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot, mag-hire ng aktor, o gumamit ng production equipment, kaya mas mabilis at mas madali ang pag-scale ng video communication.

How does an AI video spokesperson work?

Ang AI video spokesperson ay gumagamit ng voice synthesis, lip sync, at avatar animation para gawing text to video. Magbibigay ka lang ng script, pipili ng spokesperson, at awtomatikong gagawa ang system ng sabay-sabay na boses, galaw ng mukha, at kabuuang delivery.

Can I create a custom video spokesperson?

Yes. You can create a custom professional video spokesperson that looks and sounds like you or someone on your team. This allows you to maintain a familiar face while eliminating the need for repeated recordings.

Ang mga video spokesperson ba ay angkop para sa paggamit sa negosyo?

Yes. Video spokespersons are commonly used for marketing, training, onboarding, customer support, and internal communication. They provide consistent, professional delivery without ongoing production costs.

Can I update a spokesperson video after it’s created?

Oo. Maaari mong i-edit ang script at agad na i-regenerate ang spokesperson video. Sa ganitong paraan, madali mong mapapanatiling tama at napapanahon ang video content nang hindi na kailangang mag-reshoot o mag-edit nang matagal.

Do video spokespersons support multiple languages?

Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng spokesperson videos sa iba’t ibang wika at accent, para mas madali kang makapag-communicate sa mga global audience gamit ang iisang visual presenter.

Do I need video production experience?

No. The entire process is designed for non-technical users. AI handles filming, narration, and synchronization so anyone can create professional spokesperson videos.

Who owns the videos created with HeyGen?

You retain full ownership of all spokesperson videos you generate. Your scripts, avatars, and final videos remain yours to use and distribute freely.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Gawing propesyonal na video ang iyong mga ideya gamit ang AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background