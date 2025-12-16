HubSpot is an AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform used by marketing, sales, and service teams worldwide. With a mission to lead the adoption of AI across its organization and customer base, HubSpot has invested heavily in understanding how AI can reshape workflows, reduce production friction, and help teams grow better.

Para Nelson Chacón Guzman, de Marketing y Desarrollo de Audiencias, y Oscar Eduardo Estrada, Especialista en Tecnología de Video con IA, su trabajo respalda una de las principales prioridades de HubSpot: ayudar a los clientes a comprender y aprovechar las nuevas herramientas de IA mientras la empresa da ejemplo adoptándolas internamente. Alcanzar ese objetivo implicó abordar un importante cuello de botella: el reto de crear, actualizar y localizar vídeos al ritmo que el negocio necesitaba.

Todo cambió cuando el equipo empezó a usar HeyGen. La plataforma ayudó a HubSpot a acelerar la producción, editar vídeos en cuestión de minutos, traducir contenido al instante y capacitar a más equipos internos para crear vídeos profesionales.

Removing the friction of traditional video production

Before using HeyGen, the team struggled with the biggest constraint in video creation: time.

“The biggest challenge that we faced before using HeyGen was people's time,” Oscar said. “If we had to change what a person said in a video, that probably took days because we would have to work with schedules not only from the talent, but also from the crew who was filming the video.”

This wasn’t just an inconvenience. It directly impacted delivery timelines.

«Pequeños cambios en la posproducción se traducían probablemente en varios días de retraso para un proyecto», añadió Oscar.

Localization introduced an additional layer of complexity. Creating multilingual content requires long translation timelines. “Sometimes you can have a week or two weeks of wait time to get some of these video transcripts translated,” Nelson said.

For a global brand launching frequently updated products, the rigidity of traditional video processes stood in the way of speed, consistency, and quality. The team needed a solution that could adapt as quickly as HubSpot’s content needs evolved.

From complex workflows to instant video creation

HeyGen became the platform that removed these constraints and opened new creative possibilities.

Desde la primera experiencia, el equipo vio su potencial. «Me sorprendió bastante lo realista que era y lo cerca que estaba de un producto final terminado cuando lo usas por primera vez», dijo Nelson.

The ease of use made adoption seamless across teams. “What I love about HeyGen is how simple it is to use. The user interface really reduces friction and makes it possible for anybody, even those who don’t have a background in video creation, to be able to create videos with their own avatars,” Oscar said.

This accessibility empowered more people at HubSpot to create professional content without relying heavily on production teams. It also enabled experiments previously out of reach, such as pairing blog posts with instantly generated videos.

“One of the things we always wanted to do was create videos to pair with each blog article we have,” Nelson said. “Now, we just drop in the URL and in a matter of minutes, you can create a script and have the first layer ready to be sent out to the editor.”

Anyone can now accomplish what once required specialized teams and long coordination cycles.

HeyGen also gave HubSpot the flexibility to modify videos after they had already been shot.

“Con HeyGen, podemos editar los vídeos después de haber sido creados en cuestión de minutos”, dijo Oscar.

Esto transformó la forma en que el equipo abordaba los plazos y les dio confianza para adaptarse rápidamente. “Si hay alguna modificación que deba hacerse después, podemos aplicarla con total confianza usando HeyGen, sin tener que preocuparnos por posibles retrasos.”

Creating seamless, multilingual content that resonates

Uno de los beneficios más impactantes de HeyGen para HubSpot han sido sus capacidades de traducción y localización. Nelson describió la experiencia de ver contenido multilingüe por primera vez:

“I felt very accomplished seeing the first iteration of a video you normally consume in English. Seeing it in the natural language was very, very impactful.”

Even more surprising was the realism. “Knowing the person does not know a word of Spanish and hearing him speak Spanish almost in a native fashion was very surprising,” Nelson said.

Para una empresa que atiende a clientes en distintos idiomas y regiones, este nivel de autenticidad fue transformador.

Por parte de los clientes, Oscar notó algo inesperado: la gente no reaccionó en absoluto, y eso fue algo positivo. “La interacción más sorprendente es cuando no hay interacción, porque entonces parece que HeyGen puede integrarse a la perfección.”

Si los clientes no pueden distinguir qué partes del vídeo se han vuelto a grabar, traducido o modificado con IA, el contenido puede evolucionar tan rápido como las actualizaciones del producto de HubSpot.

Impulsar a más equipos para crear e innovar con vídeo

Más allá de la calidad y la rapidez del contenido, HeyGen ha permitido que los equipos de HubSpot trabajen de forma más creativa y autónoma.

«Es emocionante poder crear contenido profesional sin ayuda externa. Reduce muchísimo las barreras para crear vídeos», dijo Oscar. «Le da a cualquiera que quiera contar una gran historia la capacidad de contarla».

Para Nelson y Oscar, esta democratización es donde HeyGen se alinea más estrechamente con la misión de HubSpot. Ayudar a los clientes a crecer mejor significa ayudar a los equipos internos a moverse más rápido, producir más y compartir lo que aprenden por el camino.

Como dijo Oscar: “HeyGen tiene tantos productos diferentes y siempre está lanzando nuevas actualizaciones. Realmente abre la posibilidad de experimentar y ver dónde están los límites.”