Dolsten & Co. is an AI-first creative agency founded by Simon Dolsten, a seasoned creative director with a background in crafting high-end brand narratives. After leading creative work for global brands like Michelob Ultra and Volkswagen, and producing Emmy-winning and Super Bowl–level campaigns, Simon set out to build an agency designed for a new era of creativity, one where technology accelerates imagination rather than constraining it.

Dolsten & Co. trabaja con una amplia variedad de clientes, desde marcas impulsadas por la personalidad hasta grandes organizaciones empresariales, ayudándoles a contar historias que resuenen emocionalmente mientras se mueven a la velocidad del mundo actual. Aunque la base de Simon en la narración seguía siendo central, los modelos de producción tradicionales dificultaban experimentar, crear prototipos y dar vida rápidamente a ideas ambiciosas.

HeyGen ofreció a Dolsten & Co. una forma de crear, iterar y entregar trabajos creativos de alta fidelidad en cuestión de días en lugar de meses, haciendo realidad ideas que antes parecían imposibles.

Big ideas slowed by traditional production

Antes de usar HeyGen, Dolsten & Co. se enfrentaba al mismo desafío que la mayoría de las agencias creativas: la necesidad de rapidez. Convertir una idea en algo que los clientes pudieran ver y sobre lo que pudieran reaccionar requería una gran cantidad de trabajo previo.

“You couldn’t really generate a prototype or proof of concept quickly,” Simon explained. “You’d have to bring clients a long script or a 100-page deck.”

In traditional advertising environments, producing even a 30-second ad could take months and cost millions of dollars. Once production wrapped, creative teams were often locked into what they had captured on set, with limited ability to evolve or iterate.

«Para los creativos, eso es muy limitante», dijo Simon. «Quieres seguir construyendo, probando y mejorando, pero el proceso no lo permite».

Esto ralentizó la colaboración, aumentó el riesgo y dificultó la exploración de ideas audaces, especialmente aquellas que implican formatos emergentes como avatares interactivos o narrativas impulsadas por IA.

Usar HeyGen para crear prototipos, iterar y producir a gran velocidad

HeyGen fundamentally changed how Dolsten & Co. works with ideas. Instead of pitching concepts through scripts or static presentations, the team could now bring clients something functional and fully realized within days.

“With HeyGen, you can bring something that already has fidelity and capability,” Simon said. “Creating something impactful together becomes a lot faster and easier.”

The platform allows the team to prototype ideas instantly, iterate based on feedback, and evolve concepts over time. Unlike traditional production, where footage is fixed, HeyGen enables continuous refinement.

“You can create the first version, bring it to a client, and then keep building on it,” Simon said. “That ability to evolve is incredibly powerful for creatives.”

HeyGen also made it possible to combine storytelling and technology in new ways. Dolsten & Co. began experimenting with digital twins and avatars that could educate, entertain, or deliver corporate messaging with realism and emotional nuance.

“What surprised me most was the functionality,” Simon said. “You can build knowledge into them, make them educational, entertaining, or branded. They can fill so many roles.”

Unlocking ideas that once felt impossible

As the team pushed the platform further, HeyGen enabled projects that went far beyond faster ads or prototypes.

Dolsten & Co. created a one-hour AI-generated feature film with realistic dialogue and mouth movements, something Simon describes as previously unimaginable. What once felt like a distant concept was produced and brought to market in just weeks.

“HeyGen enabled us to do things that were wildly beyond our dreams,” Simon said.

The team also explored immersive, one-on-one interactive experiences using realistic avatars. These experiences helped build trust with consumers, clients, and even the press by pairing advanced technology with a human face and voice.

«El objetivo no es sustituir la interacción humana», explicó Simon. «Es potenciarla».

HeyGen también hizo que la localización y la escalabilidad fueran mucho más sencillas. Una sola historia podía cobrar vida en varios idiomas, lo que permitía a las marcas llegar a audiencias globales sin tener que recrear el contenido desde cero.

Faster delivery, stronger momentum, and measurable impact

El impacto en la velocidad y la eficiencia fue inmediato. Un trabajo que antes tardaba seis meses en producirse ahora podía completarse en tan solo seis días.

«Esa velocidad lo cambia todo», dijo Simon. «Podemos vender más trabajo, los clientes obtienen resultados más rápido y la calidad se mantiene alta».

Beyond metrics, HeyGen created momentum. Seeing ideas come to life quickly energized both internal teams and clients.

“When I watched the first video we created with HeyGen, it felt like magic,” Simon said. “You could finally create at the speed you want to.”

Ese impulso hizo que la colaboración fuera más sencilla, que los comentarios fueran más útiles y que la creatividad fuera más iterativa. En lugar de esperar meses para ver resultados, los clientes podían reaccionar al trabajo terminado casi de inmediato.

For Simon, the real value of HeyGen lies in bringing human storytelling and advanced technology together.

«Aún tienes que decir algo con sentido», dijo. «Aún tienes que construir la narrativa. HeyGen solo acelera el proceso de darle vida».

Al eliminar las fricciones de la producción, HeyGen permite a Dolsten & Co. centrarse en lo que más importa: la emoción, el diálogo, la interacción y el impacto.

“HeyGen hizo posible lo que antes era imposible para nosotros”, dijo Simon. “Convirtió en realidad ideas que antes solo podíamos soñar.”