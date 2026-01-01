HeyGen x Autohive
Autohive agents manage your business work. Now they can manage your video work as well. Enable HeyGen as an agent capability and your AI teammates can generate avatar videos, create photo avatars, and produce on-brand content.
Switch on HeyGen and let your agents handle the rest
Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's complete video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.
You do not need to configure API calls or write JSON. You simply tell the agent what you need in plain English. It works out which HeyGen tool to use, runs it, and then brings the finished video link into your workspace, ready to embed in an email, add to a CRM, or share with a customer.
“Create a 45-second product update video for enterprise customers. Use the executive avatar, maintain a professional tone, English.”
Connect HeyGen to your Autohive workspace
In Autohive, go to Your profile → Connections or Manage workspace. Find the HeyGen integration card and click Connect. You will be prompted to authorise with your HeyGen API key from Settings → API in HeyGen.
Open an agent and enable HeyGen
Open any existing agent and go to Agent settings → Add capabilities. Switch on the HeyGen capability. You can choose which individual HeyGen tools that agent can access, or enable all of them at once.
Prompt the agent in simple language
No extra configuration needed after that. Start a conversation with the agent and describe the video you need, such as avatar style, tone, language, and script direction. The agent selects the right HeyGen tools and carries out the request for you.
Use it in workflows and scheduled tasks
Beyond direct conversation, add HeyGen steps to Autohive Workflows and Scheduled Tasks so video generation can run automatically as part of your existing business automations, without needing a manual trigger.
What your agents can do with HeyGen
Enable this capability once for each agent, and every tool listed below becomes available through natural language in conversations, scheduled workflows, and automated tasks.
Create avatar videos
Generate professional multi-scene avatar videos with custom text, backgrounds, voice-overs, and overlays from a simple instruction given to your agent.
Generate photo avatar videos
Create a talking video from a single photo with customisable age, gender, ethnicity, pose, and style. No recording required.
Browse and select avatars
List all available stock and custom avatars in your HeyGen account, retrieve details and preview URLs, and let the agent select the most suitable one for the task.
Access hundreds of voices
Browse voices by language, gender, age, and emotion, including regional accents and locales, so your agent automatically selects the most suitable voice for each video.
Track and retrieve completed videos
Check the rendering progress and retrieve download URLs once it is complete. You can use this as a follow-up step in any workflow that needs to pass a video link to another tool.
Localisations for every market
Explore available language locales and regional accents to generate videos in the appropriate language variant for any audience, all from a single agent instruction.
Tasks your agent can now manage end-to-end
Work that used to end with "…and then someone needs to record a video" no longer stops there. The agent now takes it all the way through to a finished video link.
Automated content repurposing
An agent transcribes a podcast, writes a summary, and then produces an avatar-narrated video version, turning one piece of content into multiple formats without any manual steps in between.
Personalised sales outreach
A sales agent pulls prospect data, writes a personalised script, and generates a HeyGen avatar video for each contact, delivered as part of an outreach workflow that runs on a schedule.
On-demand training videos
An L&D agent responds to training requests by generating a short, avatar-narrated explainer on any topic. No production queue and no scheduling hassles. Just a finished video in minutes.
Multilingual content at scale
After generating a video, prompt the same agent to create versions in more languages using HeyGen's voice locale data. One agent, multiple markets, and no need to re-record.
Customer onboarding workflows
When a new customer is added to your system, a scheduled Autohive workflow triggers a HeyGen welcome video personalised with their name and product, sent before a human steps in.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.