HeyGen x Autohive

Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's complete video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.

You do not need to configure API calls or write JSON. You simply tell the agent what you need in plain English. It works out which HeyGen tool to use, runs it, and then brings the finished video link into your workspace, ready to embed in an email, add to a CRM, or share with a customer.