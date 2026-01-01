HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Autohive

Autohive agents manage your business work. Now they can manage your video work as well. Enable HeyGen as an agent capability and your AI teammates can generate avatar videos, create photo avatars, and produce on-brand content.

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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration summary

Switch on HeyGen and let your agents handle the rest

Every Autohive agent has a capabilities panel. Enable HeyGen, and that agent gains access to HeyGen's complete video production toolkit, including avatar listing, voice selection, photo avatar generation, video creation, and status checking. It’s all operable through natural language in conversation or as steps in an automated workflow.

You do not need to configure API calls or write JSON. You simply tell the agent what you need in plain English. It works out which HeyGen tool to use, runs it, and then brings the finished video link into your workspace, ready to embed in an email, add to a CRM, or share with a customer.

Create a 45-second product update video for enterprise customers. Use the executive avatar, maintain a professional tone, English.

1

Connect HeyGen to your Autohive workspace

In Autohive, go to Your profile → Connections or Manage workspace. Find the HeyGen integration card and click Connect. You will be prompted to authorise with your HeyGen API key from Settings → API in HeyGen.

2

Open an agent and enable HeyGen

Open any existing agent and go to Agent settings → Add capabilities. Switch on the HeyGen capability. You can choose which individual HeyGen tools that agent can access, or enable all of them at once.

3

Prompt the agent in simple language

No extra configuration needed after that. Start a conversation with the agent and describe the video you need, such as avatar style, tone, language, and script direction. The agent selects the right HeyGen tools and carries out the request for you.

4

Use it in workflows and scheduled tasks

Beyond direct conversation, add HeyGen steps to Autohive Workflows and Scheduled Tasks so video generation can run automatically as part of your existing business automations, without needing a manual trigger.

Capabilities in AutoHive

What your agents can do with HeyGen

Enable this capability once for each agent, and every tool listed below becomes available through natural language in conversations, scheduled workflows, and automated tasks.

Video creation

Create avatar videos

Generate professional multi-scene avatar videos with custom text, backgrounds, voice-overs, and overlays from a simple instruction given to your agent.

Photo avatars

Generate photo avatar videos

Create a talking video from a single photo with customisable age, gender, ethnicity, pose, and style. No recording required.

Avatar management

Browse and select avatars

List all available stock and custom avatars in your HeyGen account, retrieve details and preview URLs, and let the agent select the most suitable one for the task.

Voice selection

Access hundreds of voices

Browse voices by language, gender, age, and emotion, including regional accents and locales, so your agent automatically selects the most suitable voice for each video.

Status and delivery

Track and retrieve completed videos

Check the rendering progress and retrieve download URLs once it is complete. You can use this as a follow-up step in any workflow that needs to pass a video link to another tool.

Multilingual

Localisations for every market

Explore available language locales and regional accents to generate videos in the appropriate language variant for any audience, all from a single agent instruction.

Use cases

Tasks your agent can now manage end-to-end

Work that used to end with "…and then someone needs to record a video" no longer stops there. The agent now takes it all the way through to a finished video link.

Icon representing AI video generation features

Automated content repurposing

An agent transcribes a podcast, writes a summary, and then produces an avatar-narrated video version, turning one piece of content into multiple formats without any manual steps in between.

Play icon to start an AI-generated video

Personalised sales outreach

A sales agent pulls prospect data, writes a personalised script, and generates a HeyGen avatar video for each contact, delivered as part of an outreach workflow that runs on a schedule.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

On-demand training videos

An L&D agent responds to training requests by generating a short, avatar-narrated explainer on any topic. No production queue and no scheduling hassles. Just a finished video in minutes.

Plus icon for adding new AI video content

Multilingual content at scale

After generating a video, prompt the same agent to create versions in more languages using HeyGen's voice locale data. One agent, multiple markets, and no need to re-record.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated HeyGen video

Customer onboarding workflows

When a new customer is added to your system, a scheduled Autohive workflow triggers a HeyGen welcome video personalised with their name and product, sent before a human steps in.

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