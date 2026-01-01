HeyGen Brand Guidelines
This page explains how to correctly use HeyGen’s brand assets, trademarks, and copyrighted materials. It is meant for partners, media, and anyone creating content that features or refers to HeyGen. Following these guidelines helps ensure our brand is represented accurately and consistently across all third-party materials.
HeyGen Full Logo
The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format—for example, in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays—where the full logo still needs to remain clearly visible.
HeyGen Secondary Logo
HeyGen began with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we are transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limitations.
HeyGen Tertiary Logo
HeyGen began with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we are transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limitations.
HeyGen Symbol
HeyGen began with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we are transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limitations.
Partnerships
When displaying the HeyGen logo alongside a partner’s, both should appear visually balanced and equal in size. Maintain consistent spacing between the two — roughly equivalent to the width of one HeyGen icon. The HeyGen logo should always appear on the left, with the partner or sponsor logo on the right. Both logos must be horizontally centred within the layout. Whenever possible, use a shared colour treatment for both logos to create visual harmony. If a partner’s logo must remain in its original colours, use the white HeyGen logo on a background drawn from the partner’s palette to preserve contrast and cohesion.
HeyGen Trademark Guidelines
These Trademark Guidelines (“Guidelines”) are intended to help partners, licensees, media, and other authorised third parties (“you”) use HeyGen’s brand assets correctly — including our logos, trademarks, service marks, product names, and any other designations that identify HeyGen’s products or services (“HeyGen Brand Assets”).
You may use HeyGen Brand Assets only in line with these Guidelines and the HeyGen Style Guide. Any use outside these terms is not permitted. HeyGen reserves the right to update or modify these Guidelines at any time.
Ownership and Use
The HeyGen Brand Assets are valuable intellectual property owned solely by HeyGen. By using or referring to any HeyGen Brand Asset, you agree to:
- Follow these Guidelines and the HeyGen Terms of Service.
- Acknowledge that HeyGen is the exclusive owner of all Brand Assets.
- Avoid challenging or interfering with HeyGen’s rights.
- Ensure that all goodwill generated from the use of HeyGen Brand Assets accrues to HeyGen.
HeyGen reserves the right to review your use of its Brand Assets at any time and may revoke or modify permissions at its discretion.
If you have a separate written agreement with HeyGen — such as a partnership or affiliate agreement — those terms will take precedence over these Guidelines in the event of any conflict.
HeyGen Brand Assets Include:
- The HeyGen wordmark
- The HeyGen logo (horizontal and vertical versions)
- The HeyGen icon
- HeyGen product names, slogans, and taglines
All trademarks, logos, and related brand identifiers are the property of HeyGen Inc. and may be registered in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Do’s and Don’ts
Do:
- Use only the latest, approved versions of HeyGen Brand Assets found in the HeyGen Style Guide.
- Display the HeyGen logo with appropriate spacing and proportions.
- Clearly indicate your relationship with HeyGen when you refer to our brand.
Do not:
- Alter HeyGen Brand Assets in any way (e.g., change colours, distort proportions, crop, or add effects).
- Combine HeyGen Brand Assets with your own logo or branding — they must always appear separate and distinct.
- Use HeyGen’s trademarks or logos as part of your own name, product, service, or domain.
- Imitate the look, feel, or design of HeyGen’s website, interface, or marketing materials.
- Use any HeyGen Brand Asset in a manner that suggests sponsorship, endorsement, or partnership without prior written permission.
- Do not use HeyGen’s trademarks as nouns or verbs. Always pair them with a generic descriptor (e.g., “HeyGen® AI video platform”).
Questions
If you are unsure about how to use HeyGen’s Brand Assets, or if you need approval for a specific use case, please contact [email protected].
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