Home Academy Avatars Guide to using Faceswap

Guide to using Faceswap

Step 1: Open Face Swap

Open Apps, scroll down to All Apps, and choose Face Swap.

Step 2: Choose your source image

Select the source image that you want to edit.

Step 3: Upload the target face

Upload a clear, front-facing photo of the face you want to apply. Please ensure the photo is:

well lit

unobstructed

Step 4: Process the swap

Click Process. You will see a preview of the transformation.

Step 5: Review the result

If you are satisfied with the result, save it to your avatar. If not, go back and change either image before processing it again.

Step 6: Name and save your avatar

Give your avatar a name, then click Save Avatar to finalise your customised avatar.

Step 7: Use your avatar

You can now use this avatar in your AI Studio projects or in other HeyGen apps.