Home Academy AI Studio How to add assets to your video in HeyGen

How to add assets to your video in HeyGen

Video assets are all the elements you use to create your videos. This includes images, video clips, audio files, logos, text, and even AI avatars.

HeyGen supports a wide range of formats, including JPG and PNG files up to 200 MB, MP4 and MOV files up to 200 MB, and TTF or OTF font files up to 100 MB. Keeping these assets organised makes it easier to edit, reuse, and collaborate with confidence.

Upload and organise assets

To get started, open Media and click Upload to add your files to HeyGen’s Asset Library. You can upload multiple files at once, including images, videos, and audio.

If you plan to use a GIF, convert it to an MP4 before uploading it to the video editor.

After uploading, you can rename assets for better clarity. For video files, you also have the option to extract only the audio. Creating folders for each project, brand, or content type helps keep everything organised and easy to find.

To delete assets, select them using the checkbox or the three-dot menu, and then choose Delete.

Add assets to your project

Go back to your project in AI Studio once your script and avatar are ready. From there, you can start designing your scene by adding backgrounds, media, and other visual elements.

If your avatar includes a built-in background, select the avatar and use Background Remover to place it on a new background. You can resize the avatar by dragging the corners to suit your layout.

Customise backgrounds and media

Click Background to choose from solid colours, stock images, videos, or templates. For more flexibility, select Detach from Background to move and resize elements freely within the scene.

The Media tab gives you access to HeyGen’s stock library, your uploaded files, and the option to upload additional media. Any media here can also be set as a background.

Add and manage audio

To add background music, open the Music tab. You can choose from HeyGen’s stock tracks or upload your own audio files.

Audio appears in the scene player below your video. Use the three-dot menu on the audio track to make adjustments such as trimming or replacing the file.

Edit images and visuals

For images, you can adjust the corner radius to create softer edges or edit visuals using AI. Simply enter an edit prompt, select your preferred AI engine, and optionally add a reference image to guide the result.

To add more visual variety, open the Elements tab. Here, you will find premium elements such as shapes, frames, stickers, and icons that can enhance your design.

Add and style text

Click Text at the top of the canvas to add titles, labels, or on-screen messaging. You can customise the font style, size, formatting, opacity, and alignment, or upload your brand font for consistency.

Text elements can be dragged and resized anywhere on the canvas. You can also select multiple elements at once to align or group them for a cleaner layout.

Add captions

To add captions, click Captions and choose a caption style. You can adjust colours, fonts, and text size, and decide whether to apply the style to a single scene or across all scenes.

Fine-tune video playback

Select any uploaded video in your scene to adjust how it plays. You can loop the video for continuous motion, freeze the last frame to hold the final shot, or select Fit to Scene to automatically match the video’s duration to the scene length.

For precise control, use the Scissors icon in the timeline to trim the start and end points exactly where you want them.