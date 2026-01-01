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AI Influencer Generator – Create Virtual Influencers in Minutes

Stop waiting on influencer partnerships or production teams. With HeyGen’s AI Influencer Generator, you can create multiple influencer-style variations without hiring any talent.

Test hooks, iterate angles, and scale campaigns faster than ever with lifelike AI avatars acting as digital influencers.

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Pick an avatar
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Type your script
Type in any language
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125,995,144Videos generated
100,160,840Avatars generated
17,325,632Videos translated
Workday
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Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Create scroll-stopping influencer videos with AI avatars

Create influencer-style content for a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance with our AI video generator.

Get started for free
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Scale Your Influencer Campaigns with AI

Scale Your Influencer Campaigns with AI

Build creator-style influencer content easily using AI avatars. Upload scripts and generate authentic influencer videos that perform well on TikTok, Reels, and YouTube with our AI video maker.

Test Infinite Influencer Scripts

Test Infinite Influencer Scripts

A/B test your influencer messaging with different voices and personas. Optimise campaigns across many AI-generated avatar variations quickly by exploring the impact of digital influencers at scale.

Generate hundreds of AI influencers

Generate hundreds of AI influencers

Deploy hundreds of AI influencer personas without contracts, scheduling, or negotiations. Test faces, voices, and tones to pinpoint the best-performing combinations for your brand.

Replace Influencer Partnerships Without the Risk

Replace Influencer Partnerships Without the Risk

Create reliable influencer-style videos without relying on creators, contracts, or timelines. Maintain full control over messaging, brand safety, and delivery whilst producing consistent content on demand with AI-powered influencers.

Create AI Influencer Videos in Minutes

Choose from a diverse collection of AI influencer avatars or create a bespoke avatar that resembles you. Ideal for brands, agencies, and marketers who want to generate engaging influencer videos without hiring talent.

Get started for free
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Benefits

Why teams choose HeyGen AI Influencer Generator

Create influencer-style content for a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance. Build trust, test ideas, and scale campaigns using our AI influencer video generator without relying on traditional production teams.

Versatile AI Influencer Avatar Library

Choose from 1,100+ realistic AI influencer avatars designed for different audiences, aesthetics, and campaign styles. Find the right face, voice, and tone to match your brand and launch content that feels native on TikTok, Reels, and Shorts.

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Industry-Specific Options

Create influencer-style videos tailored to your niche, whether you’re in fashion, retail, e-commerce, corporate, or creative. Quickly customise tone, look, and delivery to suit your audience and achieve better performance.

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Time-Saving Solution

Skip the coordination, reshoots, and editing delays. With ready-to-use AI influencer avatars, you can go from script to scroll-stopping video in minutes, making it easy to A/B test angles, scale variations, and publish content consistently.

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How it works

Create AI influencer videos straightaway

Create influencer-style videos in minutes using AI avatar generator and our AI tools. From avatar selection to multilingual output, every step is designed for speed and scale.

Get started for free
Step 1

Choose your avatar

Choose from a library of AI influencer avatars or create a bespoke avatar that resembles you.

Step 2

Customise with prompts

Adjust appearance, voice, background and style to match your campaign goals.

Step 3

Speak any language

Translate your influencer videos into multiple languages with natural voice and synchronised lip movements.

Step 4

Generate and share

Generate and export influencer-style videos for TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts, and adverts.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI Influencer Generator?

It’s a platform that creates lifelike, influencer-style videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale.

How does HeyGen’s AI Influencer Generator work with AI tools?

You upload a script, choose from a library of avatars or create your own, and HeyGen produces a video. The avatars are fully animated with realistic lip sync and natural gestures, making them consistent AI influencers that look like real influencers speaking your lines.

Can I create a free AI influencer avatar?

Yes, HeyGen offer a free option to get started. You can try different avatars, generate test AI influencer videos, and see how they work before choosing a plan to scale your campaigns.

Can HeyGen AI Talking Avatars be used as influencers?

Yes, they can. The avatars are designed to act like influencers in adverts, product demos, testimonials, and social posts. You can use them to replace or support real influencers whilst keeping full control of your content and creating AI influencers that match your brand.

Can I produce AI influencer videos in different languages?

Yes, you can create an AI influencer with our tools. With HeyGen you can translate videos into many languages. The voice and lip sync stay natural, so your avatar looks like a native speaker. This makes global influencer campaigns straightforward and cost-effective, enabling you to create an AI influencer that resonates with audiences.

How customisable are AI influencers?

They are very flexible. You can change their look, style, voice, and background. Whether you want a business spokesperson, a lifestyle creator, or a young TikTok-style persona, you can adjust the influencer to fit your brand.

Who uses AI influencers?

Brands, agencies, marketers, and sellers use AI influencers to create fast, scalable content. They are useful for anyone who needs consistent influencer videos without relying on expensive or difficult-to-manage partnerships, thanks to our bespoke AI solutions.

How do I add movement to my influencer avatar?

Motion is automatic, making it easier to generate highly realistic AI influencers quickly. The avatar moves its face, mouth, and body to match the script. You can also pick different styles and tones to make the influencer feel more expressive, using our AI tools.

Where can I find pre-designed AI influencer styles using text prompts?

HeyGen have a large library of ready-made avatars that look like influencers from many niches, allowing you to generate highly realistic AI influencers. You can choose one that fits your brand or design your own bespoke influencer persona.

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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