The sales pitch generator turns any script into a polished video pitch in minutes. No camera, no editing. Write your pitch, pick a presenter, and send a finished video to any prospective customer.
Features of the AI sales pitch generator
AI-powered sales pitch generator
Start from a simple input and let the AI tool generate a sales pitch in seconds. Specify your product and target audience, and the script-to-video engine writes a clear, compelling message you can refine into a finished video within minutes.
Deliver impactful sales videos
Record your pitch and let Speech Cleanup remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes. Instead of jarring jump cuts, the AI video editor stitches your best moments into one smooth take that elevates your delivery, so you produce every pitch effortlessly without re-recording.
Customize every sales pitch at scale
Send each prospect a video tuned to them instead of one generic message. With AI face swap, you produce customized pitches across different customer segments from a single script, so personalisation scales and you keep sales pitches tailored to each buyer.
Brand templates for sales teams
Give your sales team a library of on-brand templates and lifelike presenters, no camera required. Pick an AI spokesperson, match your brand voice and colours, and align every pitch with your style so marketers and reps produce a consistent, professional look across all customer touchpoints.
Multilingual pitches that connect
Win deals in any market by sending pitches in your buyer's language. The video translator turns one sales video into 175+ languages with natural voice and lip-sync, so your message resonates with local pain points and your sales efforts scale without having to re-record.
Sales pitch video ideas and use cases
Generic cold emails get ignored. Build a short, personal pitch with an AI video generator that grabs attention and lifts conversion toward your desired outcome, as prospects see a real message instead of text.
Filming a polished demo takes planning and editing. Describe your product and generate a clear product demo video that streamlines your sales process and walks buyers through key features, so demos move deals forward faster.
A text recap after a call is easy to skip. Record a quick AI talking head that addresses their specific needs and reinforces your sales strategy, so prospects stay engaged between meetings.
A slide presentation rarely tells the full story. SaaS teams use PPT To video to turn a deck of business ideas into a narrated video that frames the vision, so investors grasp it from anywhere.
Reshooting onboarding footage every quarter is costly. Drop your playbook into the editor and produce consistent training video that ramps new reps fast and standardizes your pitch creation process across the team.
Plain text on social rarely sparks conversations. Add specific details and turn your pitch into a scroll-stopping video for LinkedIn with AI social media support, building a pipeline of inbound prospects.
How an AI sales pitch generator works
Create a winning sales pitch video in four simple steps, from your first idea to a polished pitch ready to send.
Define your product, audience, and message. The generator uses these details to shape your pitch.
Get an AI-written sales script in seconds, then edit the wording and tone to match your brand’s voice.
Choose a presenter and a natural voice to deliver your pitch on camera, no filming required.
Add your logo and colours, then export a polished pitch video to share with any prospect in minutes.
An AI sales pitch generator is an AI tool that turns a script or idea into a finished video pitch. Write your message, use AI to draft and refine it, pick a presenter, and the text-to-video workflow from HeyGen exports a polished video in minutes.
Start from one script and let our AI swap names, offers, and customer data to generate custom pitches for hundreds of buyers. Build your own presenter with an AI clone, and full customization tunes each video to a buyer's preference.
Yes. The generator uses AI-powered insights to analyze your script and build a data-driven pitch you control. Trim the jargon, improve readability, sync delivery with AI lip-sync, and make any adjustments before you export.
Filming means scheduling, gear, retakes, and editing. With HeyGen you write a script, get a polished pitch in minutes, and create faceless video without a camera. Send different sales messages to each list, and teams use it to improve sales quickly.
AI handles the heavy lifting so you can craft compelling pitches faster. Start from a customizable template, tailor the wording to your audience, and the video script generator gives reps a draft ready to film in minutes.
Yes. You can create video pitches with no credit card required, then scale up when you’re ready. Paid plans start at around $29 per month and unlock AI voice cloning, longer videos, branding controls, and the full presenter and template library.
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