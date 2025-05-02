Trim your videos effortlessly with HeyGen. Upload your clip, adjust the slider, and let AI deliver smooth transitions, sharp cuts, and consistent quality.

To get the best results:

Focus on key moments before trimming

Use AI to remove pauses or errors

Cut at natural breaks for smooth flow

Optimize length for each platform

Once you’ve trimmed the footage, easily transform it into platform-ready formats using our Repurpose Video tool for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, and more.