Memorial video maker for heartfelt tributes

Turn your favourite photos into a heartfelt memorial video in minutes. No video editing skills and no cameras needed. Gently animate a portrait, add narration and a music track, and create a memorial your whole family can cherish.

147,844,766Videos generated
122,977,128Avatars generated
20,453,408Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key features

Features of the memorial video maker

Gentle motion for a treasured photo

Upload a single portrait and the image to video tool adds a soft smile or a slight head turn, so a still photograph looks like a living moment. It is a gentle way to bring their story to life without the result ever feeling uncanny.

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A single framed portrait gaining a soft, gentle motion in a warm memorial video editor.

Combine photos and video clips

Drag and drop the pictures and footage you’ve gathered, and HeyGen will combine photos and video clips into a smooth slideshow video with transitions and timing handled for you. Reorder scenes or swap an image from a simple text-based editor.

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Cherished photos and short clips arranged into a flowing memorial slideshow timeline.

Narrated tribute from your words

Write a few sentences about the life of your loved one and the text to video engine turns them into spoken narration in a natural voice. A eulogy or a poem becomes a warm voiceover, a simple way to honour your loved one and make a video worthy of the day.

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A written tribute being turned into a warm, gentle spoken narration for a memorial video.

Captions, Names, and Dates on Screen

Customize each slide with names, life dates, quotes, or a favorite saying as clean on-screen text that everyone can read. Type the words once and place them on any slide. Make your tribute personal with the words that mattered most.

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A memorial slide showing a name, life dates, and a favorite saying as clean on-screen text.

A memorial video in 175+ languages

Families are rarely in one place anymore. Generate the finished video in more than 175 languages with lip-synced narration, so relatives overseas can hear the same loving words in the language they grew up speaking.

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A memorial tribute offered in many languages so family overseas can hear the same words.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the memorial video maker

A paced memorial service slideshow assembled from family photos, ready to export as an MP4.

Funeral and memorial service videos

Building a funeral slideshow by hand in the week leading up to a service is brutal. Our slideshow maker turns your photos into a well-paced memorial slideshow that tells their story, a touching tribute ready to export as an MP4 and share with the funeral home.

A warm celebration-of-life highlight video set to an uplifting song with joyful photos.

Celebration of Life Highlight Videos

A somber montage does not fit everyone. Set warm photos to an upbeat song their friends will recognize, mix in short clips of laughter, and create an emotional tribute that sends the room out smiling instead of only grieving.

A gentle, narrated life-story tribute reading a written eulogy in a calm, natural voice.

A narrated life-story tribute video

When no one can face reading the eulogy aloud, the AI voice generator narrates your written words in a calm voice, so you can pay tribute to them without anyone breaking down.

A gentle pet memorial video bringing together photos from early days to peaceful later afternoons.

Pet memorial and tribute videos

Losing a pet deserves the same care. Add photos from puppy days to those last quiet afternoons, set them to a gentle track, and commemorate a friend who was family.

A memorial tribute rebuilt in another language with matched lip movement for family overseas.

Tribute videos for family overseas

Relatives who could not travel still deserve to take part. The AI video translator rebuilds the whole video tribute in their language with matched lip movement, so distance never keeps anyone from saying goodbye.

An anniversary remembrance keepsake reopened each year and refreshed with new family photos.

Anniversary Remembrance Keepsakes

On each anniversary, reopen the project and easily add photos a relative sent, then regenerate in minutes. It becomes a legacy video that keeps their memory alive with a memorial slideshow the family can cherish forever, instead of a file frozen on an old flash drive.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How memorial video maker works

Our memorial slideshow maker will help you create a memorial video in 3 to 4 short steps, turning a folder of photos into a share-ready tribute. The tribute video maker lets you create a memorial slideshow and share your video in minutes, with no timeline to wrestle with.

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Step 1: Add your photos

Upload photos, portraits, and short clips. Almost any format works, and you can add more later.

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Step 2: Choose a style

Pick from a variety of templates and explore more video styles, then customize the background and font. Every video template is editable, so you can choose a beautiful memorial slideshow template for memorial and funeral services alike.

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Step 3: Add music and text

Choose or upload a song to build a video with music, then add names, dates, captions, and optional narration in a natural voice.

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Step 4: Export and share

Render in HD or 4K, then download your tribute video as an MP4 and hand a copy to the funeral home or send a private link.

Memorial video maker FAQs (Frequently asked questions)

What is a memorial video maker and how does it work?

A memorial video maker is a tool that helps you create a memorial slideshow from photos, video clips, music, and text. You upload your images, choose a template, and it builds a memorial tribute in minutes. Many families use it to create a tribute video for a service or as a lasting keepsake.

How many photos should a memorial slideshow include, and how long should it last?

Most families use 60 to 100 photos in a memorial photo slideshow, each shown for three to five seconds, which fills a five to ten minute video. For a looping reception video, ten to fifteen minutes works well. Match the length to your songs so the music and photos end together.

Will an AI-animated photo of my loved one appear respectful?

Yes, when the motion stays subtle. HeyGen's Avatar IV model adds a soft smile or gentle head turn rather than exaggerated movement, so a still portrait feels like a touching memorial rather than something uncanny. You control how much it moves.

How do I turn old printed photos into a memorial slide show?

Scan each print at 300 DPI or photograph it flat in good light, then upload the files. HeyGen accepts JPG, PNG, and HEIC, sharpens each image, and places it into your funeral slideshow. It is a simple way to make a memorial video from a shoebox of prints.

What music can I use in a memorial video?

For a private service, you can use almost any meaningful song. For anything posted publicly online, choose royalty-free or licensed tracks so it is not muted or removed. One or two songs suit most funeral slideshows.

Why use HeyGen instead of other tribute video creators?

Most tribute video makers stop at a photo slideshow. HeyGen also animates a portrait, narrates your written words, and rebuilds the whole video in 175+ languages. That mix lets you create a beautiful tribute video in minutes for both the service and family far away.

Can I edit the memorial video after I create it?

Yes. HeyGen doubles as an online video editor. Open the project in the AI video editor to swap a photo, fix a caption, or change the song, then regenerate in minutes. There is no separate editing software to learn and nothing to rebuild from scratch.

How do I play and share the memorial video at the funeral service?

Export it as an MP4 in HD or 4K, the format most chapels prefer, and send the funeral video to your director at least 48 hours in advance so they can test it. A private link also lets a funeral memorial video reach anyone who could not attend.

Can I make a tribute video without any editing experience?

Yes, the process is built for first-timers, with no editing background needed. Creators who have never worked in a studio see the same ease: educator Anton Voroniuk reported 15.5 hours saved each week and production up to 40x cheaper. If they can create a video quickly, so can a grieving family.

Is there a free memorial video maker, and how much does it cost?

Yes. This free memorial video maker lets you start and build a full tribute without paying up front. Paid plans begin at $24 a month and unlock longer videos, HD and 4K export, and more languages. As a free tribute video maker, the starter plan is often enough for a single service video.

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