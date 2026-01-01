Free online business video maker for your brand

Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes with an AI business video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Paste your text, pick a style, and publish across every channel.

Business video maker turning a script into a polished business video for your brand.
141,999,561Videos generated
116,756,600Avatars generated
19,584,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key features

Features of the business video creator

Speech cleanup for flawless delivery

Record once and skip the endless retakes. The AI video editor removes filler words, pauses, and false starts, then stitches your best video clips together with invisible transitions, so your high-quality business video looks like it was recorded perfectly the first time with no jarring jump cuts.

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Speech Cleanup removing filler words and stitching business video clips into one seamless take.

Business video templates and AI video

Start from a ready-made template instead of a blank page. The text-to-video engine builds scenes and pacing automatically, so you create professional videos and speed up video production, turning any business video template into finished output in minutes.

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Business video templates and AI video engine building scenes automatically.

AI voiceovers in 175+ languages

Give every online video a clear, confident voiceover without hiring talent. The AI voice generator reads your AI script in a natural tone, and you can clone your own voice once to keep narration consistent across regions, campaigns, and updates in 175 languages.

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AI voiceover generator narrating a business video in 175+ languages.

Online video maker with AI tools

Upload footage, add text, remove the background, and animate scenes from one clean dashboard in the online video editor built for non-editors. The subtitle generator adds captions in a click, and editing tools plus a brand kit keep every business video on brand.

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Online video maker dashboard with AI editing tools and a brand kit.

Localize a professional business video

Reach every market without rebuilding a single video. Run your script through AI dubbing to translate the business video into new languages with matched voice and lip-sync, so one recording becomes dozens of localized versions of your video content that sound native.

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AI dubbing localizing a professional business video into new languages.

Business video ideas and use cases

Marketing campaigns and promotions

Marketing campaigns and promotions

Agency production drags on for weeks and burns budget. Write your script, pick a style, and generate marketing videos and a promo in minutes that reach your target audience and drive results.

Training and onboarding videos

Training and onboarding videos

Filming step-by-step instruction eats time and money, and updates mean reshoots. Drop in your notes to build a training video the team watches right away, then edit the script anytime to keep video content current.

Personalized sales outreach video

Personalized sales outreach video

Generic email blasts get ignored, and recording a clip per prospect does not scale. Spin up an AI talking head that delivers a tailored pitch, so reps send personal video at volume to lift replies.

Corporate video and internal communications

Corporate video and internal communications

Long memos get skimmed and leadership filming takes hours. Convert a deck with ppt to video into a corporate video, the simplest of videos for your business to share company-wide in seconds.

Product demos and launches

Product demos and launches

Filming a demo needs planning, a presenter, and edits. Describe the workflow and generate a product demo video for new features and product launches, an eye-catching, dynamic video that helps customers understand the value quickly.

Social media content for business

Social media content for business

Posting daily clips is slow and hard to keep consistent. Turn quick ideas into AI social media content for TikTok and Instagram Reels, so your brand stays active across social media platforms.

How it works

How a business video maker works

Make a business video in four steps that take you from a blank script to a polished, share-ready video.

Step 1

Choose a style

Pick a template, set the format and aspect ratio, and choose the look that fits your business goals.

Step 2

Write your script

Paste or type your script, then refine the tone, pacing, and emphasis so your message comes across clearly.

Step 3

Customize the video

Add captions, branding, and backgrounds, then clean up takes and adjust timing in the editor.

Step 4

Generate and share

Render the final video in HD or 4K, then download or publish it across your channels in minutes.

Choose a style step illustration.
Write your script step illustration.
Customize the video step illustration.
Generate and share step illustration.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an online business video maker, and how does it work?

An online business video maker is an AI video generator that turns a script into a professional business video without filming. With HeyGen, you create business videos and complete video production in minutes, with no video editing software or studio required.

Can it remove filler words and retakes from my recording?

Yes. Speech Cleanup automatically cuts filler words, pauses, and false starts, then bridges the gaps so there are no jump cuts. Paired with AI lip sync, your video editing flows together into one seamless, high-quality video with no manual trimming.

Can I start with free business video templates and stock media?

Yes. Pick a ready-made business video template from a library of well-designed video templates, then add your own video clips with image to video, or pull from the stock library and media library of stock footage and stock videos. Upload anything and add video in a click. Free business video templates give a polished start.

How do I create business videos with AI from a prompt?

Type your idea or pick a template, choose an AI avatar or a real presenter, and the AI builds your video. Add animation, choose a font, use colour from your palette, and layer in background music with music and sound effects, then tweak the video and let it render into a compelling business video that feels impactful.

Is the free business video maker actually free to use?

Yes. A free video plan lets you create and download a free business video with no credit card, and a faceless video needs no camera at all. Anyone can streamline online video work with ready-to-use video editing tools, from a quick promo to a full set of business video templates. Paid plans start at $24 per month.

Can I embed and share my business video to promote my brand?

Yes. Embed the finished video on your website or online store, and share it for any promotion with clear CTAs. The AI video translator makes repurposing one cut for global markets effortless, so you tell your story, market your products and services, and make your video pop with leading-edge AI.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.

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