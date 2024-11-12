What's New at HeyGen: November Innovations

Last updated September 15, 2025
a woman stands in front of a poster that says what 's new in heygen november 2024
The Summary
Explore HeyGen's latest November features, including AI video clones, advanced translation, and interactive avatars. Learn about video presentations and more.
The Long Version

Generating Prompt Videos of Yourself

Now, with HeyGen, you can create prompt videos of yourself in any location, outfit, pose, and style—all from a simple text prompt. No filming needed. Just upload a photo and start by creating lifelike digital avatars, recreating lifelike scenes in seconds. This AI clone of myself feature is a game-changer; if you can describe it, HeyGen can generate videos of it. Imagine generating a professional headshot, a dynamic video presentation, or even a personal greeting in a Santa hat. Whatever look you choose, you can bring it to life by adding motion. This feature lets your avatar move with your script, adding vivid background animations like crashing waves or passing cars. It's an exciting time to create with HeyGen, setting a new frontier in video marketing automation.

Virtual Avatar Creation with Motion

Have you ever wondered how to make an AI version of yourself? With HeyGen, it's easier than ever to design your virtual avatar with motion. AI video avatars promote dynamic content creation, simplifying the process with no need for a cast, wardrobe, or location scout. In mere seconds, you can create virtual characters and brand ambassadors in any outfit, pose, and background. Let’s explore some product demonstration examples from our early users:

Virtual avatars are now a revolutionary tool, enabling amazing interactive video examples that enhance viewer engagement.

__wf_reserved_inherit__wf_reserved_inherit

Advanced Video Translation for Global Reach

HeyGen leads the way in video translation, utilizing AI magic to go beyond conventional dubbing and do more than just lip-syncing. We understand that a perfect translation requires exceptional sound quality, so we've incorporated marketing applications of AI avatars to convert video to audio file seamlessly. Thus, HeyGen allows you to remove unwanted sound and enhance the desired audio for pristine voice quality. Simply remove background music or any distractions, ensuring that the speaker's voice stands out. This feature demonstrates how to translate video to text effectively and ensures success in video localization across different markets.

__wf_reserved_inherit__wf_reserved_inherit

Discover the AI Screen Recorder (Beta)

HeyGen's new AI Screen Recorder Beta offers an innovative way to add avatars to your screen recordings. Wondering how to convert video to audio file or enhance your presentations? Record your screen with our voice-only Google Chrome extension, then HeyGen automatically opens for you to edit and add an avatar. Choose your digital twin or explore our diverse cast members to maintain the personal touch without turning the camera on. This tool is perfect for engaging talking head video examples that capture audience attention and drive message clarity.

__wf_reserved_inherit__wf_reserved_inherit

Leveraging the API Suite for Creativity

HeyGen presents an API Suite, perfect for developers, entrepreneurs, and marketers seeking to automate and scale content creation. Bring AI videos to your app, website, or products effortlessly. Our API allows you to embed avatar videos, localize them, and create engaging, interactive avatars to captivate global audiences. This suite offers seamless integration for those interested in video marketing automation. Available for all users, the API Suite starts at FREE, empowering more businesses to reach a wider audience.

#MadewithHeyGen Stories

HeyGen empowers creators and teams to elevate visual storytelling. Here are some inspiring talking head video examples and success stories:

__wf_reserved_inherit__wf_reserved_inherit

Join the New HeyGen Community

__wf_reserved_inherit__wf_reserved_inherit

The HeyGen Hub is a new online space to connect with other creators and learn to make your best videos with HeyGen. Join us in the community and introduce yourself. Once you set up your community profile, explore the forum. Here, you can post feature requests, submit a HeyGen video for a chance to be featured as a top creator, and much more. You'll also find new educational guides in the Hub. Check out the How To Guides and more under Resources. With HeyGen, the possibilities in video creation are endless.

Ready to explore the future of video creation? Sign up today at HeyGen and start creating stunning videos for free!

