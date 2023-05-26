Master Asset Workflow with HeyGen AI Tools

Nick Warner|Last updated September 29, 2025
a purple background with the words `` the ultimate guide to asset workflow with heygen '' written on it .
The Summary
Discover the power of HeyGen Assets for innovative content creation. Learn how to face swap in your own videos, turn text to image, and master screen recording with HeyGen's AI tools.
The Long Version

What is HeyGen Asset: General Introduction

Innovative tools are key for engaging audience attention in the content creation world. HeyGen Assets emerges as a comprehensive toolkit, offering creators robust AI-powered features that go beyond traditional content generation methods, helping you optimize your avatar creation process.

HeyGen Assets provides a platform for uploading your own images, videos, and audio files. It integrates AI tools that enhance your content creation process seamlessly.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore these features and show how they can elevate your storytelling, resulting in richer and more captivating narratives:

Uploading & Managing Your External Assets

HeyGen allows uploading external assets for customization. Creators can use design or AI tools like Canva, Midjourney, and Adobe to create distinctive assets.

FaceSwap

FaceSwap adds a creative twist, letting you swap faces in your videos for an engaging experience. Learn how to change face in video with ease.

Text to Image

This tool turns simple text prompts into visually stunning images, enriching your storytelling layers.

Screen Recording

This feature allows easy screen recording, making it ideal for tutorials and educational content. Capture gameplay for entertainment or software showcases effortlessly.

a screenshot of a website that says entrance to the assets interfacea screenshot of a website that says entrance to the assets interface

Uploading & Managing Your Assets

Uploading your assets to HeyGen is easy.

a man with a name tag that says rode on ita man with a name tag that says rode on it

Managing Assets with HeyGen Folders

Accumulating assets can be overwhelming. HeyGen offers an intuitive folder organization system to streamline your workflow, easing asset management.

a screenshot of a web page that says move files toa screenshot of a web page that says move files to
a screenshot of the asset page showing the view by card optiona screenshot of the asset page showing the view by card option

This system lets you browse your library easily, with the option to select multiple files for deletion or relocation, boosting efficiency.

Discovering the Power of FaceSwap

Explore the AI-driven world of FaceSwap in HeyGen Assets. The tool serves two main purposes.

a woman in a beige jacket is standing in front of a white backgrounda woman in a beige jacket is standing in front of a white background
a woman is standing in front of a screen that says the second way asseta woman is standing in front of a screen that says the second way asset

Accessing FaceSwap

Click the FaceSwap option on the Assets Page. Upload images or videos for face swapping with FaceSwap.

a purple background with the words images or video single person or multiple peoplea purple background with the words images or video single person or multiple people

Using FaceSwap with a Personal Photo

Start by uploading a personal image

For optimal results, use front-facing images with clear faces. Once chosen, the transformation takes seconds, giving a familiar setting a fresh look.

FaceSwap with Multiple Individuals

a screenshot of a face swap app showing three womena screenshot of a face swap app showing three women

The contrast between original and swapped images is astonishing, showcasing HeyGen's FaceSwap precision.

FaceSwap in Videos

HeyGen's face swap your own videos process is straightforward and creative, adding a unique flair to your content.

Artistic Storytelling with 'Text to Image'

Enhance visual content by rebooting it with HeyGen's 'Text to Image'. This section guides the use of this feature to create a unique style for videos.

a computer screen shows a painting of a sunset and says generate erin hanson style paintingsa computer screen shows a painting of a sunset and says generate erin hanson style paintings

Crafting Your Vision with 'Text to Image'

Input your text prompt to generate stunning images. HeyGen generates four relevant images from your prompt. Choose the one that fits your vision, save, and reuse. If unsatisfied, generate more options. This feature lets you create images in numerous sizes, boosting customization.

a screenshot of a text to image appa screenshot of a text to image app

Integrating Images with Videos

Once saved, integrate generated images into projects. Click the saved image to add it to the canvas. Set as a background using right-click menu or shadow icon.

a screenshot of a website that says add speecha screenshot of a website that says add speech

Remove backgrounds from Avatar Lite on new backgrounds by clicking 'Remove Avatar Background'. This powerful tool allows for unlimited scene design, making your content truly unique.

a screenshot of a website that says add speecha screenshot of a website that says add speech

Exploring 'Text to Image' Possibilities

Beyond backgrounds, explore endless possibilities with visual storytelling. Guide AI to create images in styles you admire from different illustrators or designs.

By understanding HeyGen's 'Text to Image', you enhance content creation, making it effective, adaptable, and engaging. Experiment to elevate your visual storytelling.

Simplifying Screen Recording with HeyGen

Screen recording is vital in the digital age for capturing, sharing, and preserving info. This guide shows how to use the feature well and explore its use cases.

Accessing the Feature

HeyGen offers a simple screen recording feature.

a screenshot of the heygen generated asset pagea screenshot of the heygen generated asset page

Exploring Recording Options

After selecting 'Screen Recording', a dedicated page appears.

Choose from three recording options:

a screenshot of a screen that says chrome tab specific web page window specific window entire screen everything on your screena screenshot of a screen that says chrome tab specific web page window specific window entire screen everything on your screen

Starting Your Recording

Click 'Share' to start. 'Stop Sharing' appears at the top, enabling recording stoppage.

Return to the screen recording interface for 'Retake', 'Pause', and 'Done'. Save completed recordings to HeyGen assets.

a man next to a screen that says upon returninga man next to a screen that says upon returning

Using Screen Recording in Content

Use screen recording in education for classes and training, or entertainment for capturing gameplay.

For content creators, HeyGen's screen recording optimizes video workflow, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Incorporate quality screen recordings into your content seamlessly with HeyGen.

Comprehensive Guide: Video Editing with HeyGen

Ready to craft unique video stories using your images, videos, and music? Dive deep into HeyGen's video creation journey. This guide offers practical tips for compelling, professional video content.

a laptop with the words ai spokesperson on the screena laptop with the words ai spokesperson on the screen

Step 1: Customize Your Avatar

Your story revolves around your main character. HeyGen offers three avatar options: TalkingPhoto, Avatar lite, Avatar Pro, each with unique traits. Further customize with customizable outfits.

During video editing, use these tools:

a graphic showing the easily overlooked icons and their functionsa graphic showing the easily overlooked icons and their functions

Step 2: Setting the Scene with Backgrounds

A captivating backdrop sets the video's tone. Select a video or image with 'Text to Image'. Use 'Set as Background' and 'Opacity' via right-click menu on the backdrop.

![a screenshot of a website that says click " set as background "](sanity://image/image-a766a249538c27c4e9fd690a8373cace2da0d70f-779x439-png "a screenshot of a website that says click " set as background "")

For videos, choose to mute or keep original audio. Toggle modes like 'Loop', 'Fill the Scene', and 'Freeze at the End'.

a woman is holding a picture of a building in front of her face .a woman is holding a picture of a building in front of her face .
a computer screen shows a woman in a blue dress and the words fill the scene freeze at the enda computer screen shows a woman in a blue dress and the words fill the scene freeze at the end

Step 3: Harmonize with Music

Set video mood with soundtracks. Music tracks auto-appear under scenes. Click the music icon for adjustments like 'Fill to Scene', and control volume, entrance, and exit.

a screenshot of a video editing program with a green arrow pointing to the volume slidera screenshot of a video editing program with a green arrow pointing to the volume slider

Step 4: Previewing Your Work

Click 'Preview' to review your video before submission. Once satisfied, submit.

a woman in a blue dress stands in front of a triumphal archa woman in a blue dress stands in front of a triumphal arch

Step 5: Add Caption and Download

On the 'Video' page, view your video. 'Caption' creates subtitles automatically for download.

a screenshot of a video that says captions automatically generates subtitlesa screenshot of a video that says captions automatically generates subtitles

Help Center

For concerns or extra help, contact HeyGen support using the icon in the screen's bottom-right corner. They're ready to assist with the video creation process.

a screenshot of the heygen website asking how do you want to create videos todaya screenshot of the heygen website asking how do you want to create videos today

Whether you're new to video editing or a seasoned pro looking to stay informed on new features, HeyGen continues to provide effective solutions to streamline your asset management and video creation needs. Dive into the HeyGen platform today and experience the ease of content creation. You can start doing it for free by registering here.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

