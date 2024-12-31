The Summary Learn essential tips for creating high-quality training videos with HeyGen. Discover effective types, benefits, and affordable AI solutions for all your employee training needs. The Long Version

Training Videos: A Key Business Tool

Training videos are essential tools for businesses to educate employees efficiently. Whether it's onboarding new hires or introducing new software practices, these videos simplify complex topics and help keep the team aligned. Companies across various industries rely on training videos to deliver consistent information in an engaging way, highlighting the importance of employee training videos in business success.

Traditional training videos often lack engagement. How can they go from monotonous to captivating? The answer lies in streamlined solutions provided by HeyGen. With HeyGen, you can create polished and accessible corporate training videos without breaking the bank.

In this article, we will explore several aspects of training videos, including:

Creating training videos with HeyGen's 6 steps

6 types of employee training videos

8 video training benefits

How Sibelco improved safety training with HeyGen

Characteristics of a successful training video

What is a Training Video?

A training video is a visual medium used to teach specific skills or information to a targeted audience. These videos are vital in Learning and Development initiatives, including corporate training, employee development, and compliance training. They effectively share workflows and processes with new or existing employees, ensuring everyone receives consistent information.

A well-crafted training video supports diverse learning styles and provides coherent messaging across the board. With HeyGen's intuitive tools, you can create, customize, and translate high-quality employee training videos effortlessly.

Create Training Videos with HeyGen in 6 Steps

Creating powerful training videos doesn't have to be daunting. HeyGen makes the process easier, faster, and more cost-effective—all without needing cameras or tedious rehearsals. Follow these six straightforward steps to dive into AI training video creation.

Step 1: Identify Learning Objectives

Begin by clearly defining the video's purpose. Understand your audience’s needs, skills, and the specific problem the training seeks to resolve. Be precise with your goals; instead of vague objectives, specify steps like "resolve customer issues in 4 steps."

Decide on the training video type. Simple "talking head" videos might suffice, or you may need a screen recording with narration for more complex topics.

Step 2: Pick a Template and Avatar

Select a template from HeyGen's expansive training video template library. You can create a custom avatar or choose from a collection to suit your training video. Enjoy a variety of styles and backgrounds that align with your content.

Step 3: Write the Script

Develop your training video script by breaking the content into digestible parts. Ensure the script aligns with your brand's voice and maintains clear communication. Linking the content to real-life scenarios faced by employees enhances understanding.

Avoid jargon to improve comprehension, and summarize key takeaways within your script. Add your script to HeyGen, customizing the avatar, voice, and pace as needed. HeyGen will sync the visuals to the script effortlessly.

Step 4: Add Visual Aids

Once your script is ready, enhancing the training video with visuals is simple using HeyGen. Incorporate slides, graphs, and animations to explain concepts effectively. Submit your work, and your engaging video will be ready in no time.

Step 5: Translate Video

HeyGen supports one-click translation, widening your video's reach significantly. You can add captions and realistic lip-syncing in over 170 languages.

Go a step further by adjusting scenarios and references for different regional audiences, making your training videos more relatable.

Step 6: Download and Share

After completion, download your video and share it across employee platforms such as the learning management system. Collect feedback to continually refine your training materials.

Company methods evolve over time, so it's important to keep your training videos updated. With HeyGen, revising content is simple and efficient.

Create Training Videos Now

Types of Employee Training Videos

Training videos come in diverse formats tailored to different learning objectives.

Presenter Videos

Presenter videos feature an instructor who addresses viewers directly. This format is ideal for retaining audience attention and providing a personal touch.

When to use: Perfect for delivering educational content or company updates.

Screen Recordings with Voiceover

Screen recordings demonstrate the use of programs or online tasks, often including a picture-in-picture view of the speaker.

When to use: Excellent for software tutorials or process walkthroughs, especially for remote staff.

Tutorials and How-To Videos

These videos offer step-by-step guides for various tasks, essential for employee onboarding and upskilling efforts.

When to use: Ideal for providing detailed instructions about equipment or procedures.

Safety Videos

These videos cover essential workplace hazards and emergency protocols, playing a critical role in industries like manufacturing and healthcare.

When to use: Valuable for teaching equipment handling, PPE use, and emergency evacuations.

Whiteboard Explainers

Whiteboard explainers visually illustrate abstract concepts by depicting points and steps being sketched on a board.

When to use: Effective for explaining complex business strategies and sales processes.

Live-action Videos

Live-action formats involve real actors and settings, typically filmed on location.

When to use: Useful for scenarios like harassment prevention trainings, customer service simulations, or role-playing exercises.

The Benefits of Video Training

Video training offers numerous advantages over traditional in-person training methods. Here are eight notable benefits:

Retention Boost: Employees remember content better with visual aids. According to Forbes, video messages yield a 95% retention rate compared to 10% for text alone. A TechSmith study found that 83% of people prefer video over text or audio, boosted by statistics on video retention rates vs text.

Employees remember content better with visual aids. According to Forbes, video messages yield a 95% retention rate compared to 10% for text alone. A TechSmith study found that 83% of people prefer video over text or audio, boosted by statistics on video retention rates vs text. Boosts Efficiency: Employees can learn without requiring live trainers, allowing senior staff to focus on their core duties.

Employees can learn without requiring live trainers, allowing senior staff to focus on their core duties. Lower Costs: Reusable training videos reduce expenses as opposed to re-teaching the same material repeatedly for each new hire.

Reusable training videos reduce expenses as opposed to re-teaching the same material repeatedly for each new hire. Flexible Learning: Video accommodates personalized, pace-adjustable learning.

Video accommodates personalized, pace-adjustable learning. Accessibility: Videos are readily accessible anytime and anywhere by employees.

Videos are readily accessible anytime and anywhere by employees. Consistent Branding: Custom avatars, scripts, and visuals enable brand alignment.

Custom avatars, scripts, and visuals enable brand alignment. Reach a Global Audience: Translating videos for multilingual learners increases inclusivity.

Translating videos for multilingual learners increases inclusivity. Scalability: Easily updated and edited as business needs evolve.

Ready to discover best practices for employee training videos and enhance your approach?

Making a Great Training Video

Are you ready to create a compelling training video? Here are tips for crafting content that your employees will enjoy and learn from.

Digestible Length

Keep training videos concise, ideally under ten minutes. Aim for four to six minutes for maximum effectiveness. Split longer topics into shorter videos if needed.

Clear Communication

Utilize straightforward language and outline learning objectives from the start. Engage viewers using storytelling and relatable scenarios. Use visuals to clarify complex ideas and conclude with a concise summary.

Audience-Centered

Ensure your video format and style are consistent with your brand and goals. Use relatable examples and update content for continued relevance.

Maintain professionalism and quality throughout. With HeyGen AI Video Generator, you can avoid typical video or sound issues commonly faced.

Training Video FAQ

How Long Should a Training Video Be?

Four to six minutes is optimal. Avoid exceeding ten minutes to prevent viewer overload. Break complex subjects into several guides if necessary.

Are Training Videos Effective?

Absolutely, they enhance information retention and cater to both visual and auditory learners. Videos facilitate scalable training for large and dispersed teams.

Training Video Costs?

Production might be costly, but HeyGen reduces these expenses. Create up to three free videos monthly with a free account.

Effectiveness Measurement?

Incorporate quizzes or scenario-based questions at the end of your videos to assess learning.

HeyGen Case Study: Sibelco Training Videos

Sibelco, a global company based in Belgium, transformed their video production approach using HeyGen. They significantly saved time and money without requiring actors or studio time.

HeyGen empowered them to produce more videos with increased efficiency using AI avatars and text-to-speech technology. They cut costs by €1,000 per minute over only six months.

“With HeyGen, everything is less complex and intuitive. Although AI might seem daunting, HeyGen simplifies our workflow, saving valuable time and resources,” shares Jean-Marie Petit, Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco. Explore the potential of AI video avatars today!

Explore the potential of AI for your team with HeyGen.

Personalized Training Videos with HeyGen

To rapidly create tailored training videos, give HeyGen a try. Our accessible platform offers text-to-video creation and translation in over 170 languages for more than 45,000 companies worldwide.

Ready to save on production time and costs? Explore our selection of over 250 avatars and 300 voices tailored for your brand.

Get started with HeyGen today and enhance your approach to training video creation.

Learn about instructional videos and keep innovating with HeyGen.