5 Video Types to Boost eLearning Engagement

Last updated August 31, 2025
The Summary
Explore 5 types of eLearning videos: How-To, Animated Explainers, Instructor-Led, Whiteboard, and Interactive to enhance learner engagement.
The Long Version

Want to make your eLearning more engaging? In this article, we present five types of videos using e-learning video software that can enhance your online courses and captivate your learners.

1. How-To Videos: Animated How To Videos and More

How-To Videos, including animated how to videos, are tutorials that guide learners through specific tasks or processes in e-learning. These videos simplify complex procedures and make them easier to understand and replicate.

Benefits of How-To Videos in eLearning

Examples of How-To Videos

How-To Videos are crucial in eLearning as they cater to different learning preferences by providing visual clarity.

Person watching a software tutorial video on laptopPerson watching a software tutorial video on laptop

2. Animated Explainers: Engage with Visuals

Animated explainer videos combine animation, text, and elearning voice overs to simplify complex topics. These visual aids showcase how AI is changing the game for animated explainer videos, turning difficult concepts into easy-to-understand visuals ideal for eLearning courses.

Benefits of Animated Explainer Videos

When to Use Animated Explainers

Consider these for:

Adding animated explainer videos to your eLearning makes challenging content more accessible and engaging.

Abstract animated explainer visuals showing educational conceptsAbstract animated explainer visuals showing educational concepts

3. Instructor-Led Videos: Make Learning Personal

Instructor-led videos bring the classroom experience online, featuring instructors delivering content with visual aids like slides or screen shares. These AI-Powered Instructional Videos merge the best of digital and traditional teaching methods.

Tips for Creating Engaging Instructor-Led Videos

A professor explaining a complex theory with diagrams can make difficult concepts more accessible.

Instructor delivering an online course with slidesInstructor delivering an online course with slides

4. Whiteboard Videos: Simplify with Drawings

Whiteboard Videos present information through simple drawings on a white background, often with narration, guiding learners through complex topics engagingly.

Why Use Whiteboard Videos in eLearning

Whiteboard Videos are effective for explaining intricate subjects with a minimalist visual style, helping learners focus.

Benefits of Whiteboard Videos

When and How to Use Whiteboard Videos

Utilize Whiteboard Videos for:

Tips for Creating Effective Whiteboard Videos

Whiteboard Videos are especially impactful in courses that aim to simplify complex subject matter.

5. Interactive Videos: Engage and Retain

Interactive videos turn passive watching into active learning using features like interactive video marketing that require engagement.

Key Features of Interactive Videos

Benefits of Interactive Videos in eLearning

Interactive videos can improve learner engagement, enhancing learning by:

Example of Interactive Video

Coldplay's "Ink" music video is an interactive video example that allows viewers to make storyline choices, showcasing the versatility of interactive video formats.

Implementing Interactive Videos in Your eLearning

Adding interactive videos transforms engagement, promoting deeper focus and understanding. Evaluate Interactive Video Lessons in eLearning for more insights.

How HeyGen Helps Create Engaging eLearning Videos

HeyGen simplifies eLearning content creation with its AI-driven video platform, ensuring top-notch quality in production.

Use AI Avatars for Presenter-Led Content

HeyGen provides customizable AI avatars for presenter-led content, enabling personalization.

Simplify Animated Explainers with Intuitive Tools

HeyGen's editing suite aids in creating animated explainer videos.

Incorporate Interactive Elements Seamlessly

HeyGen enables adding interactive components like quizzes, enhancing participation and ensuring engagement.

Localize Content for a Global Audience

HeyGen supports over 150 languages for video localisation, broadening reach.

Streamline Production Without Sacrificing Quality

HeyGen helps produce various eLearning videos:

By simplifying production, HeyGen helps focus on crafting valuable content.

Engage Your Learners Today

By using these five types of videos—How-To Videos, Animated Explainers, Instructor-Led Videos, Whiteboard Videos, and Interactive Videos—improve learner engagement and retention. With HeyGen's AI-driven platform, creating these engaging videos is straightforward. Get started for free and see how HeyGen can help you today!

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

