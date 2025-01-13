Summary A free screen recorder is a tool that allows you to capture everything happening on your screen and export it as a video. The best free screen recorders will save you time and money, but no matter what your goal is, there are many options to consider.

With remote collaboration on the rise, the need for screen recording tools in the workplace has never been greater. Since 65% of people are visual learners, recording your screen can be invaluable. It’s useful for training new employees, documenting important meetings, showcasing new features, or presenting product demos.

A free screen recorder is a tool that allows you to capture everything happening on your screen and export it as a video. The best free screen recorders will save you time and money, but no matter what your goal is, there are many options to consider.

Below, we provide an overview of some of the most popular choices for video screen capture to help you streamline your process and create a polished video you can be proud of.

Best free screen recorders overview

Loading embed content...

Why use a free screen recorder?

There are numerous reasons to use a free screen recorder:

Give product demonstrations

Document technical issues/errors

Record online meetings or webinars

Capture gameplay footage from a video game

Develop custom training videos and e-learning modules

Create software tutorials or demonstrate typical asset workflow

Make SaaS product launch videos and other promotional videos

But how do you find the best fit for your needs — and the most bang for your buck? Let’s take a closer look at each free screen recorder.

1. HeyGen — Best overall

The HeyGen Screen Recorder & Capture Chrome extension makes it simple to record your screen and bring your content to life with an avatar-powered video experience.

Using the power of AI, you can turn any audio screen recording into an engaging video with a lip-syncing avatar. In the HeyGen editor, you can use the handy text-to-speech feature to add narration in a flash and choose a custom AI avatar synced to your voiceover.

With its advanced branding capabilities, HeyGen is created with businesses in mind. Companies can use HeyGen for training videos, onboarding, or internal communications.

Record your screen without turning on your camera and edit instantly with HeyGen’s AI-powered video editor. Share videos in seconds with a secure, personalized link, or export videos to different formats to fit a range of social platforms.

To learn more about how you can harness the power of this revolutionary tool for professional-grade video personalization, sign up for HeyGen.

Loading embed content...

2. OBS Studio — Best for gameplay videos

The OBS screen recorder is a free open-source tool for screen recording video and live streaming. The program offers detailed customization, no watermarks, and high quality. The wide array of options and plugins can be intimidating for more inexperienced users.

Since it supports multiple input sources, OBS Studio is one of the best free screen recorders for gamers. However, users can’t enhance their videos with text-to-speech narration.

Loading embed content...

3. Loom — Best for internal collaboration

Loom is a simple tool for creating quick screen recordings with webcam recording overlays. This free screen recorder for Mac and Windows is widely used in professional settings for team collaboration and asynchronous remote work.

However, on the free “Starter” plan, Loom users are limited by a 5-minute time limit for videos. Plus, while it is possible to create a Loom video without turning on your webcam, the tool lacks the capability to create an avatar as a stand-in presenter.

Loading embed content...

4. Camtasia — Best for software demos

Camtasia is a powerful tool known for its editing capabilities combined with convenient screen recording. Plenty of high-quality tutorials are available for new users.

Some drawbacks: Camtasia’s screen recorder is free for a one-week trial but will leave a watermark on your video. Unfortunately, the more advanced features — like AI-generated video scripts, audio cleanup, and transcription — are all hidden behind expensive annual plans.

Loading embed content...

5. Screenity — Best for educators

Screenity is a straightforward browser-based Chrome extension with some impressive annotation and interactivity features, making it great for educators and tutorials.

Unfortunately, some Screenity users have reported lags and glitches. The video output is also saved locally on your device, requiring you to keep up with manual file organization.

Loading embed content...

6. Clipchamp — Best for casual editing

Clipchamp is Microsoft’s free online video editor with built-in screen recording. It is ideal for beginners looking for simple editing and recording options, and you can open the simple drag-and-drop interface right in your browser.

A Microsoft account is required to use Clipchamp. Low quality is another drawback, as 4K UHD export resolution is only available with the premium plan.

Loading embed content...

7. ScreenPal — Best for mobile users

Formerly named Screencast-O-Matic, ScreenPal is a balanced tool for educators and professionals looking for desktop and mobile cross-compatibility.

The tool has some free basic features, but its more useful additions, like autogenerated captions, blurring, teleprompting, and interactive elements like quizzes and polls, are only available in the paid premium plans.

Loading embed content...

8. Bandicam — Best for older computers

Bandicam optimizes file sizes for minimal impact on system performance. This low resource usage would make it a great screen recorder for gaming and professional recording, but there’s a major issue: its free version includes a watermark. This can be a dealbreaker for users who want to create a professional screen-recording video to share with others.

Loading embed content...

9. Apowersoft Free Online Recorder — Best for quick setup

The Apowersoft screen recorder offers a basic solution for online screen recording without downloading any software. It’s even been called “kid-friendly.”

However, the free version has limitations. It can be finicky, confusing security settings and permissions depending on your browser and operating system. It also only outputs files in .webm format, which is not supported by Macs. This can create problems when trying to share your video to other devices or collaborate with teammates.

Loading embed content...

10. Gan.AI — Best for personalization

Rather than traditional screen recording, Gan.AI is targeted for AI-driven video creation and customization. This makes it suitable for branding.

However, Gan.AI’s most impressive features (like voice cloning and avatar lip-syncing) are only available in the paid version. The steep learning curve might also drive away new users, and some reviewers pointed to lackluster customer support for the problems they encountered.

Loading embed content...

What to look for in a free screen recorder

A screen recorder is an important addition to your arsenal of AI content marketing tools. Here are some key elements to consider when choosing one:

Ease of use: How beginner-friendly is the screen recorder? Does it offer integration with other programs you frequently use?

How beginner-friendly is the screen recorder? Does it offer integration with other programs you frequently use? Features: Carefully assess the screen recorder’s range of capabilities, like editing tools, closed captioning, voiceover additions, sharing and storage options, recording length limitations, and more.

Carefully assess the screen recorder’s range of capabilities, like editing tools, closed captioning, voiceover additions, sharing and storage options, recording length limitations, and more. Video quality: Ensure the final output’s video resolution and file format are appropriate for your needs.

Ensure the final output’s video resolution and file format are appropriate for your needs. AI innovations: Look for unique features like voice cloning, tone detection, multilingual translation, and advanced avatar animations and expressions.

Look for unique features like voice cloning, tone detection, multilingual translation, and advanced avatar animations and expressions. Pricing: Does the screen recorder fit your budget? Explore free options and compare subscription tiers/payment plans.

Best free screen recorder FAQ

Is there a free screen recorder with no time limit?

Yes, there are a variety of free screen recorders with no time limit. HeyGen, OBS Studio, and Screenity are some of the top picks.

Are free screen recorders good for professional use?

Some free screen recorders can be used professionally to create tutorials, demonstrate a product, or provide feedback.

However, these tools may lack advanced features like video editing or captioning. A watermark can also make your video feel unprofessional. For polished results, use HeyGen’s text-to-speech option to create voiceover narration and add a customized lip-syncing AI avatar.

Is it safe to use free screen recorders?

Yes, it is safe to use free screen recorders, but there are copycat websites that may harbor malware or adware. Always verify that you are downloading the software or extension from the creator’s official website or trusted sources like the App Store or Chrome Web Store.

How do I record my screen without lag?

To record your screen without lag, make sure your computer meets the specific screen recorder's hardware requirements. Close unnecessary background applications while you are recording. If that doesn’t work, try lowering the video’s resolution and frame rate.

Explore video screen recording made easy with HeyGen

HeyGen combines the simplicity of a free screen recorder with the sophistication of AI-powered video creation. Its unique features, such as AI avatars and multilingual support, make it the ideal choice for businesses looking to enhance their content creation workflows.



Plus, there’s no more worrying about being camera-ready: With the HeyGen screen recorder, you can create a polished avatar-led video complete with voiceover without ever turning on your camera or mic. Create your very own digital twin, or choose from our library of existing avatars.



Ready to streamline your workflow and transform your mundane screen recordings into engaging videos? Create your free HeyGen account and check out the best free screen recorder today.