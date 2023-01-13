HeyGen logo
Create Talking Head Videos with HeyGen AI Art

Patrick Elder
Written byPatrick Elder
Last UpdatedDecember 3, 2025
Summary

Create talking head videos with HeyGen AI Art by animating faces from photos and syncing audio with lifelike mouth movements. Perfect for interactive marketing, presentations, and personalized video content.

As AI technology keeps improving, many artists use AI-generated artwork to express creativity. Tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Lensa AI, and DALL-E help create unique images using text-to-photo artificial intelligence.

What if you could make your AI-generated art more exciting by creating talking head videos? With HeyGen, you can turn your art into interactive videos where the face talks and presents itself.

HeyGen's Talking Photos and AI Talking Head Video

Using TalkingPhoto, artists upload their AI art to HeyGen and make interactive talking head videos. This AI technology lets your artwork not only show but also speak. Your AI talking head video can tell a story or promote your art with your own script. Explore more about AI-generated video creation.

How to Make Talking Head Videos with HeyGen AI

Just upload your AI art to HeyGen and choose the "create talking portrait" option. Then, type in your script to animate your AI face with voice. Follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Get a free account on app.heygen.com

Step 2: Go to “Avatar” “My Avatar” and upload your portrait.

Step 3: Make a new video and pick your avatar.

Step 4: Write your video script with more than 10 characters.

Step 5: Pick a voice or record and upload your own audio.

Step 6: Send your video to process; it will be ready in minutes.

Step 7: Download and share your talking photos with the world! Learn more about other AI technologies used in video creation.

The Future of Interactive Video Marketing and AI Art

Whether you want to add voice to your artwork or create video presentations using AI mouth movement, HeyGen's talking photos feature opens new doors. This is one of the best apps that make pictures talk and animate face AI technology for interactive video marketing. Additionally, learn about the latest interactive video marketing trends.

Start using HeyGen today to make your AI art come alive with video marketing automation and enhancing video quality with AI. Your creative process will change forever.


Talking Head Videos Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a talking head video?

A talking head video features a person speaking directly into the camera, often creating a personal connection with the audience.

How can I create a talking head video with HeyGen?

Upload a clear photo to HeyGen, enter the script for your avatar to speak, and select a voice accent, then process and download your video.

Why are talking head videos effective?

They build trust and engage audiences with facial expressions and body language.

What are the uses of AI talking head videos?

They are used in education, marketing, and storytelling to create engaging digital content.

How does HeyGen enhance AI-generated art?

HeyGen allows you to transform AI art into interactive videos with talking avatars, bringing life and voice to static images.

Patrick Elder
Written byPatrick Elder
About

Meet Patrick Elder, Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and a seasoned product marketing leader in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce. With 8+ years of experience driving go-to-market success, Patrick has helped scale tech platforms like HeyGen and Gemelo.ai—leading cross-functional teams and crafting data-driven strategies. Passionate about generative AI and emerging technologies, he’s known for turning complex ideas into actionable growth across video, social, and enterprise software.

Product Updates

