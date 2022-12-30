Summary Convert PPT and PDF to video online easily with AI tools like HeyGen. Add voiceovers, lip-syncing, and animations to transform static files into engaging video presentations in minutes.

Do you need to convert your PDF to MP4 or PPT to MP4 but don't know how to start? Keep reading to learn how simple it is to convert PowerPoint to video online!

Section 1. How To Convert PPT To Video Online

There are many reasons to convert a PowerPoint into a video. You might want to create a presentation video or post a video tutorial. No matter the reason, there are different online converters you can use.

Do you wonder which AI tool can help you convert your PowerPoint to video? We're here to help. HeyGen is a great AI tool that lets you convert your PowerPoint presentation to a video online. So whether you want to change your PPT to MP4 or PDF to MP4, HeyGen is the best choice. Additionally, you can also transform shorts into longer videos with its versatile features.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you convert your PowerPoint presentation to video online fast.

Step 1. Open HeyGen.com And Upload Your PPT

Start by opening HeyGen.com and upload your PPT. Once you upload your PPT, HeyGen will automatically split your PowerPoint presentation into video slides. Sounds great, right? But there is more.

Step 2. Add The Elements You Want For Each Slide.

HeyGen offers many elements you can add based on what you need. For example, add text to the video canvas by typing it into the box. Want to include AI video localization features to enhance your content? You can also integrate voiceover by tapping the mic to record or upload audio. Additionally, for advanced conversion options for quality, consider adding various enhancements.

Add an AI presenter with a lip-syncing feature. Simply upload a picture to create your avatar, or choose one from built-in avatars.

For transitions, tap the '…' button on the timeline. Notably, a well-placed voiceover enhances presentation effectiveness.

Step 3. Click Submit To Get Your PPT To Video Final Result

Finally, click the submit button. The converted PowerPoint video will save to the video tab.

Section 2. How To Convert PDF To Video Online

Follow this stepwise guide to convert your PowerPoint PDF to video online quickly.

Step 1. Open HeyGen.com And Upload Your PDF

First, open HeyGen. Upload your PDF. HeyGen will split your PowerPoint PDF into video slides automatically.

Step 2. Add The Elements You Want For Each Slide.

HeyGen lets you add many elements to your new PowerPoint video. Add text to the video canvas by tapping the text option. To add voiceover, tap the mic to record or upload your voice.

Add an AI presenter with lip-syncing by uploading your picture or choosing built-in avatars.

Tap the '…' button on the timeline for transition effects.

Step 3. Click Submit To Get Your PPT To Video Final Result

Click the submit button. Your new PowerPoint video will be saved in the video tab.

How long does it take to convert PPT to video on HeyGen?

HeyGen's interface is easy to use. It takes only a few minutes (3-5) to convert your PowerPoint to video using an online converter.

How to record PPT with audio?

Recording your PowerPoint with audio adds more interest for your viewers. Use HeyGen's voiceover feature to add audio. This software helps you capture video and audio for your presentation slides.

Does the Mac have a video converter?

HeyGen works on Mac and helps you convert PowerPoint presentations into videos to play on many devices.

Is there any app that reads PDFs?

Many apps read PDFs, like Adobe Reader, Foxit Reader, and Sumatra Reader.

Convert PowerPoint to Video Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do I convert PowerPoint to video using HeyGen?

Simply upload your PowerPoint to HeyGen, add any desired elements, and click submit to convert to video. You can find more details on [how to turn shorts into videos](https://www.heygen.com/blog/how-to-turn-shorts-into-videos).

Other tools like Flixier and Magic Slides allow conversion of PPT to MP4 with features like trimming and adding effects.

Can I convert PDF to MP4 online?

Yes, online tools like Online-Convert and CoolUtils can convert PDFs to MP4 efficiently.

Is there a way to add voiceover to PowerPoint videos on HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to add voiceover by recording or uploading audio directly to your video.

How quickly can HeyGen convert a PowerPoint to video?

It typically takes HeyGen 3-5 minutes to convert a PowerPoint presentation to video using its online converter.