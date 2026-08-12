Introducing HeyGen for Real Estate

Summary Three real estate video formats and white-glove support that help agents become the trusted face of their market, without filming every week.

Introduction

Today we're launching HeyGen for Real Estate, our first product built for a single profession. It gives agents three ready-to-use video formats built around the videos top real estate agents make, from market updates to listing spotlights to home tours, plus white-glove support to get the first one right.

We built it because agents showed us the way. Realtors have been some of HeyGen's most inventive users, making market updates and listing videos long before we built anything just for them. Most of the industry is still waiting for that path: NAR's 2025 research found 75% of realtors use social media, yet only 46% use AI to create content. And the gap matters, because real estate is a relationship business. The agent people see the most is the agent people call first, and video is the highest-trust touchpoint an agent has. It's also the one most avoid, because filming is slow, uncomfortable, and hard to sustain.

So we didn't build a generic video tool you have to spend hours adapting to your business. Every video starts from a real estate format and comes out recognizably you, with your face, your voice, and your market knowledge. You bring the expertise and the relationships. HeyGen takes the filming off your calendar.

It's available today. Start making AI videos starring you, and become the trusted face of your market.

Your identity, not AI slop

Your face is your brand, and your reputation is on the line in every post, so the only bar that matters is whether the video feels like you. HeyGen is rated #1 on G2 for Most Realistic Avatars and #1 AI Video Generator for small businesses and teams. In fact, in our recent AI Avatar research, human evaluators rated our avatar model highest across every dimension tested, including identity, lip sync, and motion naturalness, beating the leading AI video models from Google, ByteDance, and Kuaishou. On identity alone, meaning how much the video looks like you, our model scored 4.98 out of 5.

For an agent whose personal brand is their business, realism isn't a nice-to-have. It's what makes your brand safe to scale. With HeyGen’s AI avatar:

It looks, sounds, and feels like you . Your avatar is built from your face and voice, so the person on screen is the person clients meet at the showing.

. Your avatar is built from your face and voice, so the person on screen is the person clients meet at the showing. No uncanny valley . No dead eyes, no rubbery mouth, no “almost” you. If the video made viewers squint, it would cost your trust instead of building it, which is why realism is the first thing we got right.

. No dead eyes, no rubbery mouth, no “almost” you. If the video made viewers squint, it would cost your trust instead of building it, which is why realism is the first thing we got right. Your likeness belongs to you alone. Creating an avatar requires your recorded consent, and only you can use your face and voice to make videos. Nobody else can build or borrow your identity.

Trust at scale

The goal is not one viral video. It's a consistent local presence that compounds, because real estate is a micro-virality game inside your market, not a national reach play. Showing up week after week is what turns your name on a sign into the agent people call first. We built HeyGen for Real Estate for the agent who shows up all year, not the one who gets lucky once.

And agents are already proving the math. Consistent video creation on social turns into closed business:

Over $120,000 in commissions, with $200,000 to $300,000 more in the pipeline . Pedro Casanova, founder of The KREN Group in Florida, built an AI-powered content engine that turned consistent publishing into a commission stream.

. Pedro Casanova, founder of The KREN Group in Florida, built an AI-powered content engine that turned consistent publishing into a commission stream. 25 to 30 transactions a year, and 85 to 90 percent of clients arrive already sold . Scott Henninger, a broker serving Tennessee and Virginia, publishes weekly educational videos, and most of his clients discover him through video before they ever reach out.

. Scott Henninger, a broker serving Tennessee and Virginia, publishes weekly educational videos, and most of his clients discover him through video before they ever reach out. A $650,000 listing sold after seven days on market. For Jim McDonner, a Northwest Arkansas agent, one educational listing video did the selling.

Behind those outcomes is a social publishing pace filming can't sustain:

From one video a week to two Reels a day . Craig Veroni, a Vancouver realtor, now reaches over 770,000 accounts a month.

. Craig Veroni, a Vancouver realtor, now reaches over 770,000 accounts a month. From one video every three weeks to three a week . Roberto Meza, a mortgage broker in Florida, made the jump and found half his views coming from entirely new audiences.

. Roberto Meza, a mortgage broker in Florida, made the jump and found half his views coming from entirely new audiences. 15+ videos a month per agent, no added workload. Agencies supporting multiple agents are sustaining that pace across their whole roster.

How it works

Pick a format, add your local knowledge, and publish. Each format is built around a job agents already do.

Market updates . Turn this week's numbers into a face-to-camera update your market actually watches. It's the simplest place to start, and the video that builds the habit. Rates moved on Tuesday; your take is posted Wednesday morning.

. Turn this week's numbers into a face-to-camera update your market actually watches. It's the simplest place to start, and the video that builds the habit. Rates moved on Tuesday; your take is posted Wednesday morning. Hosted home tour . Walk buyers through every room the way you would in person, narrating each feature as your avatar guides the tour. Your presence stays front and center on every listing, not just the ones that justified flying you out for a video crew.

. Walk buyers through every room the way you would in person, narrating each feature as your avatar guides the tour. Your presence stays front and center on every listing, not just the ones that justified flying you out for a video crew. Listing spotlight. Turn a listing's photos and B-roll into a tight, avatar-narrated overview ready to post to social or MLS the same day it goes live, no shoot required.

There’s also a done-for-you service layer behind it all. With HeyGen White Glove, our concierge service, a real HeyGen team member helps you get your videos right so you don’t have to figure it out alone.

Getting started

You're three steps from your first video. Sign up and open HeyGen, set your profession to real estate, and the three formats will be waiting on your home page. Start with a market update, and our team will make sure your first one lands.

Be the trusted face of your market, without filming every week.

Learn more at heygen.com/real-estate.