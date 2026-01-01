For Pedro Casanova, Founder and CEO of The KREN Group, video isn't just another marketing channel. It's how his real estate team builds relationships at scale.

After more than 18 years in real estate, Pedro understood the limits of traditional prospecting. Growing the business meant making more calls, knocking on more doors, or attending more networking events. Every new client required more time.

"The only way we can double or triple our business that way is by making more phone calls, meaning spending more hours," Pedro said.

Video offered a different model.

"This allowed me to take a 30-second video and get 80 hours of watch time on it. I didn't have to spend 80 hours talking,” Pedro said.

Pedro had experimented with video since 2013 but never consistently. Recording himself was time-consuming and often became another task that slipped down the priority list.

"About a year ago, we made the decision that we were going to attack video with intention after the AI avatars started coming around," he said.

That decision led him to HeyGen.

Today, Pedro has built an AI-powered content engine that publishes educational videos every day, helping his team reach new audiences while spending only minutes creating each video.

Replacing manual production with an automated workflow

Before HeyGen, creating content depended on Pedro finding time to get on camera.

"I didn't want to record every single day," he said. "Sometimes you don't feel like getting a haircut. I don't feel like shaving that day."

Today, his workflow is almost entirely automated.

Each morning, Pedro reviews local news using Google Alerts and a local newspaper before feeding a story into a custom Claude workflow. Claude generates multiple hooks, captions, voiceover scripts, and image prompts before sending everything through Zapier into HeyGen to create the finished video.

"My input on an average video is 5 to 10 minutes," Pedro said. "When it's ready, HeyGen sends me an email. I go back in there for a few minutes, and once I'm happy with the output, I have a finished product."