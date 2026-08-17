Summary See everything HeyGen shipped in July 2026, from Video Podcast and HyperFrames inside Video Agent to 30-minute talking avatar videos, website-to-video, Figma-to-video, and new agentic video creation tools.

Welcome back to What's New at HeyGen.

July was mostly about making HyperFrames even more useful. We put it inside Video Agent, taught it to build videos from your website and Figma files, gave it a media library, and added storyboarding so you approve before it renders. On top of that, we shipped the world's longest talking video model and launched Video Podcast, a new app that turns any document or topic into a two-host show you can actually publish.

Here's everything that's new, and why it matters for you.

Introducing Video Podcast

Video Podcast is a new HeyGen app that turns any script, URL, PDF, doc, or topic into a two-host video podcast in minutes, complete with studio scenes, multi-cam cuts, and B-roll.

This isn't audio with a waveform slapped on it. Your two AI hosts share a real studio scene and react to each other, and the camera coverage is automatic: a wide establishing shot, close-ups on each host, and B-roll cut in over the dialogue, so the result watches like a produced show. You can edit any line of the script before you render, and the voice updates automatically. You can even invite a real co-host by email, and they join with their own avatar without needing a HeyGen account.

Video podcasts outperform audio-only on YouTube and LinkedIn, but making one usually takes a studio, a schedule, and a second person. Video Podcast removes all three. If you've got a report, a blog post, or just a topic, you've got a show.

Try it at app.heygen.com/apps/video-podcast, see the product page, or follow the setup guide.

HyperFrames is now inside Video Agent

HyperFrames, our framework that lets agents write motion graphics as code, is now part of Video Agent in the HeyGen web app. Type one prompt and you get a complete video: script, voiceover, avatar presenter, pacing, captions, music, and custom motion graphics.

Until now, motion graphics came from a template library. You picked the closest match and hoped it fit. Now the agent builds each graphic custom, in code, based on what you describe. A chart growing over a photo. Words popping on beat. A diagram assembling itself while the narration explains it. Because the graphics are code, the agent can read what it's building and shape it precisely to your prompt instead of grabbing the nearest preset. It can even pull images from the web or generate its own media, then build graphics on top of it.

The result is that custom motion work, the kind that used to require an editor and hours in After Effects, is now included in the same prompt that writes your script and generates your presenter. And your avatar still delivers it all in your face and voice, no camera required.

Try it at app.heygen.com, or read the changelog and Day 18 of 30 Days of HyperFrames.

The world's longest talking video model

Our frontier avatar model can now generate a single 30-minute AI talking video in one pass. That's 6x the industry ceiling and 10x our previous maximum.

The hard problem was never length. It was consistency. Most models drift over time, and by minute ten the face doesn't quite look like the person anymore. Ours stays locked in for the full 30 minutes, which means that if you make courses, training modules, or long explainers, you no longer have to stitch together a pile of short clips and hope the seams don't show. One script in, one continuous video out.

It's available now on Avatar III, IV, and V, on both the API and the web app. For the engineering behind it, read our technical report, Avatar Inference at Scale: Streaming Long-Form AI Video.

More ways to build with HyperFrames

Five more launches made HyperFrames better from start to finish. Here's the quick tour.

KeyFrames, now open source. This is GSAP-style keyframe animation, the same system pros use in After Effects, rebuilt as code inside HyperFrames. Your agent can see its own motion output and fix it with one command, npx hyperframes keyframes , and there's a visual keyframe editor in HyperFrames Studio when you'd rather work by hand. Pro-level motion work is now open to beginners and agents alike. Repo · Docs

Website to video. Paste a URL, get a launch video. The agent captures your site's screens, fonts, and colors, writes a story, adds narration and music, and renders the result. Making your launch video has always been the hard part of launching. Now it starts with a link, and your first try is free at hyperframes.dev/website.

Figma to video. The new /figma skill connects a Figma URL to HyperFrames. Copy the link, hand it to the agent, and get a video that matches your file 1:1, with every hex, font, and frame preserved. If you're a designer, you already own the visual system. Now you can ship the launch video without hand-animating a single frame. Install with npx hyperframes@latest skills .

Media use. HyperFrames now has a built-in media library: 10,000+ music tracks, 75,000+ images, plus sound effects, logos, and access to HeyGen's generative image and video models. It's free with any HeyGen login, and assets cache locally so your next project skips the search. That's copyright-safe, on-brand media without paying for a separate stock subscription.

Storyboard. Companion mode turns the agent into a director instead of a vending machine. It pitches five angles, checks in with a storyboard, and sketches key frames for your approval before building anything. You steer every step and only render what you've approved. No more surprise videos. Install with npx hyperframes@latest skills .

Each of these got a deeper walkthrough in our 30 Days of HyperFrames series. Days 9, 16, and 17 cover Figma, Media Use, and Storyboard [LINKS].

Getting started

Everything above is live today. Open app.heygen.com and prompt Video Agent to see HyperFrames graphics in your next video, or paste a link into hyperframes.dev/website and watch your site become one.See you next month.