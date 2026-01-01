Roberto Meza is the owner of Meza Mortgage Consulting, a mortgage brokerage serving clients across the U.S., with a focus on Florida and Tennessee. Roberto helps homebuyers, investors, and foreign nationals secure financing for residential and commercial properties.

Many of his clients come from Latin America, making education a critical part of every conversation. That educational approach naturally led him to video. He wanted to educate buyers and position his firm as a trusted resource.

"I'm video adverse. I hate being in front of the camera. But in today's environment, we see that many other firms that, in terms of revenue, don't compete with us are gaining market share by being constantly on social media, using videos as subject-matter experts,” Roberto said. “And that forced us to jump in the same wagon.”

He knew video mattered, but every attempt to produce it became a source of stress rather than a tool for growth.

Instead of forcing himself to spend hours recording and editing videos, Roberto uses HeyGen to consistently share his expertise through realistic avatar videos, so he can focus his time on running the business.

Replacing production headaches with a repeatable workflow

Before HeyGen, producing even a short educational video was a lengthy process. Even after investing in equipment and outsourcing editing, the biggest obstacle remained unchanged.

"At first, it was just me and a camera that I paid a thousand dollars for. I would go through a short 30-second video, but it would take me two hours to get this script right and to not make any kind of mistakes. Then I would have to edit that, and that would take time. Finally, I hired somebody. It was a lengthy process and an expensive one," Roberto said.

Even after investing in equipment and outsourcing editing, the biggest obstacle remained unchanged.

"My main burden wasn't really the cost. My main hurt was being in front of the camera. It was an entire ordeal for me, which I wasn't comfortable with," he said.​

The complexity of the workflow made consistency nearly impossible. His goal was to publish three educational videos every week, but in reality, he was only producing about one video every three weeks.

Building an AI-powered marketing system

When Roberto began researching AI avatars, he approached the decision the same way he approaches financial products: by comparing the options.

He subscribed to three different avatar platforms before deciding which one best fit his business.

"With HeyGen, I felt the most at ease. It was easier to manage, and the user interface was very friendly,” he said.

Today, his workflow looks completely different.

Today, Roberto writes his scripts, records the narration in his own voice, and his social media manager uses HeyGen to generate the finished videos.

"Everything's done in HeyGen 100%," Roberto said.

His team uses a combination of Video Agent and AI Studio to refine every video, ensuring each one matches his brand and educational style. For Roberto, HeyGen has become much more than a video tool.

Building trust through educational content

Unlike many financial companies that use social media primarily for promotion, Roberto focuses on answering common mortgage questions with straightforward advice.

"When people really want to know the truth about some things without the hype and without somebody just trying to bait them into calling them, they look at our content,” he said.

At first, he worried audiences would immediately recognize his avatar. His family noticed, but everyone else couldn’t tell the difference.

"I spoke with a couple of friends and asked them, 'How do you like my new videos?' They said, 'Oh my gosh, you look great. It must take a lot of time for you to do.' When I told them it was an avatar, they could not believe it. That kind of gave me the confidence just to keep going," Roberto said.

Even after learning the videos were created with AI, people engaged with them exactly as they had before.​

"They still watch the videos, and they still comment on them. They say, 'This is great content.' Like it was me actually sharing, which it is in a way," he said.

Turning operational efficiency into business growth

The biggest change wasn't simply producing more videos. It was finally producing them consistently.

Since adopting HeyGen, Roberto has increased his publishing schedule from one video every three weeks to three videos every week. That consistency is beginning to translate into measurable results.

A recent educational video generated approximately 13,700 views, with 30% of viewers staying engaged for roughly 22 seconds. The content is also reaching entirely new audiences.

"Usually, the biggest chunk was people who were following us. Now it's a 50-50. That's shifting too," he said.

For Roberto, however, the greatest return has been operational efficiency. Mortgage brokers spend much of their day behind the scenes processing loans, communicating with lenders, and supporting clients through complex transactions.

"For me, it's been a game changer because now I have the time to actually go sit with those realtors and not leave my actual back-office work behind," he said.

With HeyGen, Roberto can consistently educate his audience while focusing his time where it creates the greatest value.