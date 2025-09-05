The Summary HeyGen’s August 2025 release introduces more realistic full-body avatars, enhanced voice design, flexible creation modes, and expanded enterprise and API capabilities for scalable, personalized video content. The Long Version

Full control of how your avatars look and sound

Users now have greater flexibility in designing and personalizing their avatars and voices. From lifelike full-body Digital Twins to customizable voice prompts and new options for speed or quality in avatar creation, these updates provide users with more ways to fine-tune their content and make it truly their own.

Digital Twin is now powered by Avatar IV

HeyGen’s new Digital Twin, powered by Avatar IV, takes personalization and realism to an entirely new level. Built with the world’s leading avatar model, the technology enables users to create a version of themselves that doesn’t just talk, but also moves, gestures, and emotes in ways that feel unmistakably real. From every blink to every tonal shift, the digital twin mirrors its human counterpart with striking authenticity.

What sets this release apart is how immersive and complete the experience is. Digital Twin now represents your full body presence, not just your upper frame, and offers the flexibility of clean or dynamic backgrounds. With Avatar IV, the result is more than realistic footage; it’s recognizable and deeply personal, enabling avatars that don’t just sound like you but feel like you. By combining hyper-realism with adaptability, HeyGen’s Digital Twin redefines what it means to maintain a human presence in digital communication, offering creators the most personal experience the platform has ever built.

Improved voice design

HeyGen is enhancing the voice design experience by updating the modal to display the auto-populated prompt and give users the ability to customize it. Voice design now supports more descriptive prompts beyond age, gender, and ethnicity. This update provides both transparency and flexibility. Users will see the generated prompt, preview voices, and have the option to edit the prompt and regenerate new voices tailored to their needs.

Avatar IV speed and quality modes

HeyGen has introduced the option to choose between higher quality or faster creation when creating an avatar in Avatar IV. With the new update, users can now select a “Max Quality” mode for more detailed results or a “Faster” mode for quicker turnaround, depending on their needs. This flexibility is available across Avatar IV, AI Studio, and quick avatar video creation.

Expanded enterprise and API capabilities

HeyGen is evolving with new capabilities designed to meet the needs of enterprises. From expanded customization and workflow integrations to stronger admin controls, these updates make it easier for organizations to create content at scale, streamline collaboration, and maintain clear oversight across teams.

Template API support

AI Studio is now compatible with template and video creation through our API, giving teams greater flexibility and control. It introduces expanded customization options for variables, including avatars, text, and elements such as frames, icons, images, and videos. Even the script of a scene can be set as a variable and customized via the API, allowing for more dynamic and tailored video generation.

Support for Google Slides

Support for Google Slides has been added to editable templates, expanding beyond the existing PowerPoint integration. Users can now import their Google Slides directly into HeyGen, making it simple to transform presentations into engaging videos. This is especially useful for training content, where teams can quickly repurpose slide decks into video lessons without extra formatting or setup, streamlining the entire content creation process.

Export usage history by product

Admins now have the capability to export usage history by product directly from settings. Previously, only the full audit log could be downloaded, but this update makes it easier to access and analyze product-specific usage data. This is especially important for admins who need clear visibility into how different teams are using HeyGen, enabling better reporting, compliance tracking, and resource management.

Looking ahead

Together, these August updates are a major step forward in making HeyGen more powerful, customizable, and enterprise-ready. By combining hyper-realistic avatars, smarter voice tools, flexible quality modes, and stronger admin and API capabilities, HeyGen empowers both individuals and organizations to create with more precision and efficiency.

