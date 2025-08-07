The Summary HeyGen’s July 2025 release introduces powerful new features like screen recording, generative B-roll, and expressive voice tools to help enterprise teams create high-quality video content at scale. The Long Version

This month, we’re releasing a suite of enhancements that give enterprise teams more power, flexibility, and creative control to produce video at scale. From integrated screen recording and expanded PPT/PDF editing to premium motion elements, expressive voice models, and generative B-roll, these updates streamline complex workflows while elevating video quality.

Whether your teams are building training programs, customer communications, or global marketing campaigns, HeyGen’s July updates help you work faster, collaborate more effectively, and deliver content that connects.

Expanding capabilities to meet enterprise content demands

Creating training, education, and marketing content at scale requires tools that simplify complex workflows. Our latest releases bring powerful enhancements to screen recording, voice testing, and presentation editing.

Screen recorder in AI Studio

Responding to strong demand from enterprises, we integrated our native screen recorder directly into the AI Studio text editor. You can now capture your screen—with optional mic audio—and instantly create a new scene with synced blocks, all without leaving AI Studio.

This feature is particularly valuable for training, enablement, and product education workflows, enabling teams to produce tutorial-style content faster and with fewer steps.

Editable PPT/PDF improvements

We expanded support for editable PowerPoint and PDF imports by raising the slide limit from 15 to 50 slides. You can now work with larger, more complex presentations while maintaining full editability in AI Studio. This improvement is particularly beneficial for training, corporate comms, and product marketing teams managing high-volume slide decks.

Side-by-side video testing

Side-by-side TTS (text-to-speech) testing is now live in AI Studio, enabling you and your team to directly compare voice engines within the same language and select the best fit for global audiences. Upcoming enhancements will also automatically correct suboptimal engine selections, ensuring even higher voice quality.

Enhance storytelling with seamless visuals and expressive audio

Our latest updates empower your teams to create videos that look and sound more polished than ever. We’ve introduced tools that elevate both the visual and voice experience, making it easier to create B-roll, deliver seamless transitions, dynamic motion elements, and expressive narration for more engaging storytelling at scale.

Generate B-roll with Veo 3 and Seedance 1.0

We’ve expanded HeyGen’s creative toolkit with support for Veo 3 and Seedance 1.0, enabling your team to generate high-quality B-roll directly within the platform. This eliminates the need to source supplemental footage externally, streamlining production while maintaining a consistent visual style. Advanced generative video models in HeyGen let you enrich storytelling, add variety to training and marketing content, and produce more engaging videos at scale.

Magic Match transitions

Our Magic Match transition feature automatically animates matching elements between scenes, eliminating jarring cuts and ensuring a fluid, professional-grade flow from start to finish. By intelligently connecting visuals, it delivers seamless scene-to-scene continuity that enhances storytelling and gives your content a polished, dynamic feel.

Premium motion elements

You can already enhance your videos by adding customizable elements such as text, speed, and zoom effects, making it easier to create engaging and professional content. We’re adding 12 new premium motion elements, including intros, speaker cards, quotes, headlines, and typewriter effects, giving creators everything they need to produce high-quality videos from start to finish without needing to use different tools.

Integration with Eleven v3

We’ve made significant progress in delivering more natural, expressive, and precise voice experiences. We’ve added integration for Eleven v3, ElevenLabs’ most expressive text-to-speech model, giving you greater control over expressiveness. We also added language-specific defaults to ensure the voice panel aligns automatically with the user’s chosen language, streamlining workflows for global enterprise teams.

Streamlined access control for seamless collaboration

Managing users and collaboration at scale requires simple, reliable tools. Our latest updates introduce new permissioning functionality and seat activation improvements, giving you more control over access while streamlining the process of adding and managing team members.

New permissioning functionality

We now directly enable the ability to invite someone to your account within the new share project or video experience, making collaboration more seamless and immediate. For enterprises, this capability is especially valuable because projects often involve cross-functional teams, external partners, or global stakeholders who need quick and secure access.

Seat activation improvements

We’ve refreshed the enterprise invite modal to make it easier for admins to review suggested users and issue mass invites with confidence. For large organizations, onboarding and managing teams efficiently is critical. This upgrade streamlines the setup process, reduces administrative overhead, and ensures the right people are added quickly and securely.

Looking ahead

These July enhancements demonstrate our ongoing commitment to empowering you teams with intuitive, scalable, and high-impact video solutions. From seamless screen recording and expressive voice controls to premium visual elements and streamlined collaboration, HeyGen continues to evolve to meet the complex needs of global organizations.

Experience how these updates can transform your video production workflows, elevate content quality, and give your teams the tools to scale with confidence and control.

Enjoy learning about new product releases? Please take a moment to fill out the enterprise education survey so we can better understand your preferred learning formats.

Not a user yet? Sign up for free here.