HeyGen + Adobe: Create engaging social media videos faster

Last updated August 4, 2025
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Learn how the HeyGen and Adobe Express integration helps you turn static designs into engaging, video-first social posts with AI-powered avatars in just minutes.
The Long Version

Adobe Creative Cloud has over 23 million subscribers – and for good reason. The suite of 20+ tools enables marketers and creative professionals to create impressive designs and graphics.

One tool that stands out among Adobe’s creative suite is Adobe Express, helping marketing teams design professional social graphics quickly.

Now, with the HeyGen and Adobe Express integration, you can go beyond static assets and create engaging video-first social posts.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video platform helps you create realistic and lifelike avatar videos and add them to existing designs in minutes. But that’s not all – with the integration, you can:

Keep reading to learn how to level up your social assets with video.

How it works

Step 1: Connect HeyGen and Adobe Express

Log into your HeyGen account. If you don’t have one yet, you can create one here.

Navigate to the integrations page and search for the “Adobe Express Plugin.”

Then, log into your Adobe Express account, search for “Add-ons” and select HeyGen.

a screenshot of a website showing a bunch of appsa screenshot of a website showing a bunch of apps

With the integration setup complete, you’re ready to start creating engaging social assets!

Step 2: Design your unique social media video

First, outline your vision for the video. What message are you trying to convey and who is your intended audience? For inspiration, check out these examples of engaging social posts from Adobe Express and HeyGen.

Once you’re ready to create your custom video, follow these steps:

  1. Select an avatar: Choose from a library of 800+ avatars and voices, representing a diverse range of ethnicities, ages, and styles. At HeyGen, we're always updating our avatars to make them the most conversational and lifelike on the market. You can also easily create your digital twin by uploading a picture or video.
  2. Write your script: An engaging video starts with a compelling script. When drafting your script, include critical elements – like an interesting hook, conversational tone, strong narrative, and clear call-to-action. You can upload an audio file or type your script directly into the text box.
    Need help drafting a standout script? Check out the HeyGen and ChatGPT integration. Enter a prompt or a few bullet points and let AI do the heavy lifting!
  3. Add the finishing touches: After you’ve created your avatar video, drag and drop additional design elements to bring the social post to life. Keep your video consistent with other design assets by using your brand colors and fonts. Before you publish your video, consider localization. HeyGen makes it easy to translate your video into over 170 languages and dialects.

Once you're done – hit publish and get ready to share your video!

a screenshot of an add-ons page in adobe illustratora screenshot of an add-ons page in adobe illustrator

Step 3: Share your video with the world

After dotting your i’s and crossing your t’s on your video and design, it’s time to share your post on social channels – like LinkedIn, Instagram, or TikTok.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before sharing:

Learn how the team at Reply.io used HeyGen to drive 5.7M TikTok views, 50,000 new followers, and how they saved 3 hours saved per video. 📈

Stand out from the crowd with HeyGen and Adobe Express

Stop relying on static images and start creating more engaging video-first social posts. The HeyGen and Adobe Express integration makes it easy to spin up a new video in minutes without any video production knowledge.

Get started today

