Deepfake Meaning and Related App Showcase

Fake images and videos are not new and are inevitably increasing.

Since films and photographs have existed, people have fabricated forgeries (deepfakes) designed to entertain or deceive; this has only skyrocketed since the internet became widely accepted.

Recently, rather than images being altered by editing software like Photoshop or videos being deceptively edited, new breeds of fake-made machines have made it difficult for you to differentiate fact from fiction.

Yes, deepfakes have existed for years.

Even though their primary use has been for transplanting the heads of celebrities onto the bodies of actors in pornographic videos, they can now create more convincing footage of people doing anything in various parts of the world.

What are Deepfakes and How Do They Work?

Deepfake originates from the underlying technology “deep learning,” a form of AI.

Deep learning algorithms, which teach people how to solve problems when given large sets of data, are used for face swaps in video and digital content to make realistic-looking fake media.

Deepfake videos are created using two competing AI algorithms: the generator and the discriminator.

The generator creates phony multimedia content while the discriminator determines if the content is real or artificial.

Both the generator and discriminator form the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN).

Deepfake videos blur the boundaries between fake and real news, making it extremely difficult to believe what you see.

One of the best examples of deepfakes is creating videos of politicians or celebrities doing or saying things they never did or said.

Popular Deepfake Apps You Should Know

#1 HeyGen – Deepfake Video Maker

HeyGen is an online video maker that generates AI videos, which means you can generate real human speaking video by enter the text or upload an audio file.

There are multiple deepfakes feature been supported by HeyGen, for example:

Face Swap by HeyGen

You can swap the face of built-in avatar on HeyGen by one-click. it's the most convenient way to customize your digital presenter in one-click.

It's pretty easy to use, just like the following GIF shown:

and the final step, just click on the 'submit' button you will get the face swapped video.

Text to AI avatar Video by HeyGen

The final deepfake video effect like the following video shown:

More than human-like video, HeyGen also provide CG Avatars which is a type of animated character powered by 3D technology.

Here is a video effect about this deepfake style.

It’s not the end.

‍The surprise part is you can also request to customize a digital avatar (real human style or computer animate style) based on your look.

HeyGen makes video recording and editing effortless; you need little or no experience.

Within minutes, you can turn texts into professional videos from any supported browser.

Talking Photo by HeyGen

Other incredible features of HeyGen that aid the creation of deepfakes is the Talking Photo feature.

With the Talking Photo feature, you can quickly turn images of celebrities, politicians, and many more to speak through text.

As the name shown, it’s super easy to use.

Upload a portrait and enter the script, you are done with a deepfake video.

Steps to Create a Deepfake Video Using The Talking Face Feature on HeyGen

Step 1: Open app.heygen.com on your browser.

Step 2: Click on “Create Video,” usually at the website’s top right corner.

Step 3: Select “My Avatar” on the “Avatar” tab.

Step 4: Upload a picture or selfie, or choose from the available “Demo” avatars.

If you will be uploading an image, ensure you don’t use photos with caps, sunglasses, or hats.

This can obstruct your facial view and make it difficult for the software to create a realistic talking avatar.

Step 5: After uploading the photo or choosing a “Demo” avatar, it will appear on the video board.

Step 6: Enter your text. Also, you can record your voice if you want.

You only need to click on the microphone icon to start recording audio.

Step 7: Choose the accent you want your avatar to speak in. There are 200+ accents to choose from.

Step 8: Finally, submit your talking photo and see the video effect.

The “Submit” button is in the top right corner of the screen.

Your avatar is ready to use in any online chat room or social media platform!

#2 Vinci – AI Face Generator

Vinci is an AI face creation tool that helps you convert text or audio into videos.

Vinci AI Face Generator also allows users to dub videos with AI avatars in different languages without technological requirements.

Asides from being easy to use, you can also edit your photos and videos, enjoy unique swap options, and make natural changes to your face.

Steps to Create a Deepfake Video with Vinci

Step 1: Open Vinci on your browser. In this guide, I’d be using the desktop version.

Step2: Click on the “Video Face Swap” to insert the AI characters into your videos.

Step 3: Click or drag to upload an original video.

Ensure you upload a video that meets the file requirements. Avoid blurry, half-faced, or side-faced videos for better results.

Step 4: Select Click or drag to select the AI characters of your choice. And face swap onto video.

Step 5: Click on “More Characters” to select more AI characters if you don’t want to use the ones in the HIFI mode.

Step 6: Finally, after selecting the AI character of your choice, click on “Save,” and your video automatically saves on your device.

#3 SelfieVibe – Face Swap into an Art Portrait

The Selfie Vibe tool lets you easily create deepfake images by inserting AI avatars into them.

You can select the Selfie Vibe feature and easily swap faces with AI characters, your friends, favorite celebrities, politicians, and even anime characters.

The results of the face swap are usually decent, if not great, and this face swap app will give you and your friends a few laughs while you are at it.

Steps to Create a Deepfake with Selfie Vibe

You can easily create a deepfake photo with SelfieVibe by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Open Selfie Vibe on your browser

Step 2: Upload a selfie to this deepfake web app

Step 3: Select the selfie style you like on the right box (anime, cyberpunk, cosplay, meta, the sim4 or other)

Step 4: Click on the ‘Vibe’ button then you will see the deepfake art results.

Step 5: Finally, you can click the ‘download’ button to get the result you made.

Frequently Asked Questions on Deepfake Technology

Are Deepfakes Dangerous?

This depends on their context of use. A significant dangerous implication of deepfake technology is in politics.

For example, it’s possible to create a deepfake video that shows a world leader declaring war on a foreign nation. On the other hand, a brilliant benefit of deepfake AI technology is creating comic content.

Can Deepfakes Be Detected?

Although high-quality deepfakes are not easily discerned, people can build intuitions for identifying what is real or fake with practice.

For example, computer scientists at UC Riverside can detect manipulated facial expressions in a deepfake video.

The kind of software used also matters; this is why I recommend the top 3 software for creating the best, hard-to-detect deepfakes.

How Can I Make a Deepfake Voice?

You can easily deepfake your voice with HeyGen. HeyGen provides a text-to-speech feature that allows you to drive your voice with the text or script of your choice.

Is Deepfake Video Acceptable on YouTube and TikTok?

Although TikTok insists that certain deepfakes and “manipulated content” are against its policies, it may not seem that way to an average user.

TikTok seemingly has advertising deals with deepfake applications. On the other hand, YouTube says it will eliminate all videos doctored or manipulated to mislead users.

How Can I Spot Deepfake in a Deepfake Video or Photo?

As deepfakes get more convincing, an easy way to spot one is by looking for the video source, keeping an eye on the mouth movement, looking for a change in skin tone between a person’s face and body, etc.

How Do I Deepfake a Photo?

You can deepfake photos using various apps like Jiggy, Anyface, MyHeritage, Wombo, Zao, Reface, and many more.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in the introductory part of this article, deepfakes are inevitably increasing and are the new trend on social media.

Deepfakes can be entertaining and dangerous at the same time. So, ensure you are careful with the content of your deepfake videos.

I hope this article has helped you with everything you need to know about deepfake videos, how they work, and the tools used for creating deepfake videos and photos.

Are there other questions, thoughts, or ideas? Please leave them in the comment section. I will be happy to hear from you.

