Goodbye to Windows Movie Maker

Remember how much we all loved using Windows Movie Maker? It was the go-to video editing tool for so many Windows users. But in 2017, Microsoft decided to discontinue it. The discontinuation was a letdown for many but also opened doors to explore new Windows Movie Maker alternatives.

Why Explore AI Video Generators?

Are you wondering how video creators can now step up their game? By harnessing the power of video avatars, AI video generators like HeyGen have entered the scene, making it a breeze to create engaging videos. AI technology provides an array of options that were previously unavailable. You don’t even need a camera anymore, only a computer and some creativity.

Overview of Windows Movie Maker

For nearly 20 years, Windows Movie Maker was a favorite among many users. It allowed for simple video editing and creativity. Despite being free and user-friendly, it lacked the capability to keep up with more advanced editors. Now outdated and without updates, it's time to find better alternatives.

HeyGen: Leading the Charge in AI Video Creation

Have you tried HeyGen? As the #1 fastest-growing product on G2's 2025 Top 100 List, HeyGen offers incredible AI-powered video solutions. You get realistic and highly customizable AI avatars perfect for presentations, tutorials, and more. It's no wonder over 85,000 customers trust this platform for innovative video creation.

Features and Benefits: Create unlimited videos from text in minutes. No camera needed — just type your text and watch HeyGen do its magic. Use customizable AI avatars for different occasions. Ensure your video content remains engaging with precise facial and motion controls.



Best Windows Movie Maker Alternatives

1. HeyGen – Your Go-to AI Video Creator

Best for: Anyone looking to quickly create high-quality, AI-generated videos without complex equipment.

With HeyGen's AI video maker, getting started is easy. Choose from a range of avatars or create your own to personalize your content, making it one of the best Windows Movie Maker alternatives. This platform saves you time with its quick rendering abilities, enabling you to create content at a swift pace.

2. Synthesia – Powerful and Efficient Video Editing

Great for: Budget-friendly and efficient video production.

Thanks to AI technology, Synthesia allows you to produce professional videos with no need for actors or high equipment costs. With over 125 avatars and more than 120 languages, your content is limitless. It's a great choice if you're exploring how to make AI videos without breaking the bank.

Pricing: Free demo available. Starter plan at $22/month. Creator plan at $29/month.



3. VideoProc Vlogger – The Vlogger’s Favorite

Ideal for: Those passionate about vlogging.

Used in over 180 countries, VideoProc Vlogger offers impressive tools for crafting unique videos. From controlling speed to adding effects, this tool excels in giving creators the freedom to transform their footage into impressive video stories.

Free Availability: Yes, with more advanced tools available in the pro versions.

4. DaVinci Resolve – A Cinematic Delight

Perfect for: High-quality cinematic video production.

DaVinci Resolve offers top-notch tools, from editing to color correction. While it requires a learning curve and powerful hardware, the results are worth it, especially for those who have proficiency in editing.

Pricing: Options range from a free version to a studio version costing $295.

5. VSDC Free Video Editor – Editing with Freedom

Best for: Creators wanting a range of free features.

Though not beginner-friendly, VSDC's features like the Chroma Key and 360 video editing make it a popular choice. With consistent updates and ongoing support, it has become a platform many video creators rely on.

6. Movavi – Creativity at Your Fingertips

Great for: Engaging, eye-catching videos.

Movavi has been a staple for content creators for years. With an intuitive interface and serious creative potential, it stands as a favorite among those looking for best free AI video makers.

Pricing: Various plans available, starting from $89.95 annually.

The Rise of Text to Video AI

As video content becomes critical for businesses, creating engaging video content is more important than ever. Text to video AI grows in popularity, allowing instant transformation of written content into videos. From AI in marketing and business video content to tutorials, the possibilities are endless. This rapid approach ensures timely content and greater audience engagement.

Wrap Up

Choosing the right tool among these Windows Movie Maker alternatives comes down to your needs. AI video generators like HeyGen make creating quality videos easier than before. With ease, speed, and customization, AI video generators pave the way for the future of video content creation. So, what's next? How will you take your video storytelling to the next level using a video AI system? Remember to check out the best free AI video maker and explore understanding video avatars effectively.

