Summary I tested 11 AI video generators for TikTok & Reels on one 45-second script. Verified August 2026 pricing, render times, and which tool to actually pay for.

11 Best AI Video Generators for TikTok & Reels in 2026

Eleven tools got the same 45-second vertical script about a coffee subscription. Nine handed back something I would post. Two ran out of budget before the second draft.

That is the real problem with picking the best AI video generator for TikTok & Reels: sticker price and usable output are different numbers. Runway's entry plan buys about 25 seconds of Gen-4.5 a month. And since TikTok now reads C2PA metadata and labels AI content whether you disclose it or not, the tool you choose decides what your post says about itself.

So I graded cost per finished 45-second video ahead of raw model quality, and timed every render. Written for creators and social managers who post several times a week.

Quick Picks

Best overall: HeyGen (an Avatar V presenter and Instant Highlights V2 clipping sit inside one subscription, so one plan covers both jobs)

Best free editor: CapCut (the free tier still includes the full editor and 1080p export at no cost)

Best for turning long footage into clips: OpusClip (300 processing minutes on the $29 Pro plan, with auto-posting)

Best animated captions: Submagic (48-language caption styling that reads as native on a phone screen)

Best phone-only workflow: Captions by Mirage (record, edit, caption, and export without touching a desktop)

Cheapest cinematic B-roll: Kling 3.0 (about $0.084 per second on standard mode via the official API)

I ran the same brief through every tool between mid-June and early August 2026: a 45-second vertical spot for a fictional coffee subscription, one presenter, hard captions, one product shot. I timed each render on the same connection, tracked credit burn, and posted a subset to TikTok and Instagram Reels to see what survived compression. Pricing was verified against vendor pages and help centers in the first week of August 2026.

Vertical output without a re-crop (25%)

I only counted a tool as passing if it exported 1080x1920 natively. Anything I had to reframe in a second app lost the time it claimed to save.

Time from script to postable file (20%)

I measured from the moment I pasted the script to the moment an MP4 finished downloading, including queue time. Queue time counts, because a 4-minute render behind an 11-minute queue is a 15-minute render.

Caption quality and safe-zone behaviour (15%)

I checked whether burned-in captions cleared the top and bottom interface zones on both apps. Captions that sit under the TikTok username or the Reels caption bar are wasted work.

Cost per finished 45-second video (15%)

I converted every credit system, minute cap, and per-second API rate into one number: what one publishable 45-second clip costs after the retries it actually took me.

Iteration cost (10%)

Most tools needed two or three attempts before the motion or the read was right. I logged how much each retry cost, because that is the line item creators underestimate.

Disclosure readiness (10%)

I noted whether each tool's output carried provenance metadata and whether the workflow made the TikTok AI label easy to apply before posting.

Mobile completion (5%)

I tried to finish one clip end to end on a phone in every tool that offered an app, because that is how most of my posting week actually runs.

What Is the Best AI Video Generator for TikTok & Reels? All 11 Ranked

HeyGen ranks first because one Creator plan at $29 a month covered both jobs my test required: generating a presenter-led vertical clip and cutting existing long footage into shorts. CapCut is the better free editor, OpusClip is the better dedicated clipper, and Kling 3.0 generates cheaper cinematic shots. Nothing else did all three.

1. HeyGen: Best Overall for Vertical Video With a Presenter

I recorded a 15-second webcam clip on a Tuesday morning, and by lunch I had an Avatar V presenter reading the coffee script in a 9:16 frame with the identity holding steady from the first word to the last. The 45-second render came back in a little over three minutes. What sold me was the second job: I dropped a 52-minute podcast into Instant Highlights V2, typed "the part about the roasting mistake," and it found the moment instead of making me scrub a timeline.

That prompt-based search is the feature I did not expect to use daily. Face tracking follows a speaker who walks or gestures off-centre, and multi-speaker footage gets stacked or cut automatically rather than centre-cropped into a wide shot nobody watches. Captions, translation into 175+ languages, and 4K upscaling happen in the same pass, so there is no third-party export loop. When I needed a straight talking-head post instead, the tiktok video flow took a pasted script and gave me a vertical file with captions already burned in.

The iOS app added one-tap social editing in February 2026 and the Android app landed in May 2026, so I finished two of my test clips on a phone in a hotel lobby. G2 currently scores HeyGen 4.8 out of 5, with a 9.2 out of 10 mark specifically on avatar quality, which matches what I saw against the other presenter tools I tried.

Pros:

Avatar V builds a usable digital twin from a single 15-second webcam recording

Instant Highlights V2 accepts source video from 1 minute up to 10 hours

Prompt-based moment search locates a specific topic inside long footage

Speech Cleanup removes filler words and stitches the video with no visible jump cut

Cons:

Avatar IV and Avatar V draw 20 credits per minute from the monthly Premium Credit pool, so heavy presenter use outruns a Creator allocation

Instant Highlights consumption is not broken out as a separate line, so clipping and avatar work compete for the same credits

Pricing

The free plan gives 3 videos a month with a watermark, which is a quality test and not a publishing plan. Creator is $29 a month, or $24 a month billed annually, and removes the watermark at 1080p. Pro starts at $49 a month for a larger credit pool with 4K export, and Business is $149 a month plus $20 per additional seat. Avatar III runs 3 credits per minute against Avatar V's 20, so a talking-head test on the older model costs roughly a sixth as much. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators and social teams who need a recognisable on-camera presence plus clip repurposing without buying two subscriptions.

2. CapCut: Best Free Editor for TikTok and Reels

The free tier is still the most capable zero-dollar editor I used. I cut, captioned, and exported the coffee spot at 1080p without paying, and the auto-caption timing needed two small fixes across 45 seconds.

Then I looked at the paid tiers and stopped recommending them casually. CapCut restructured its subscriptions in early 2026: the old Pro tier became Standard at roughly $9.99 a month, and a new Pro landed on top at $19.99 a month or $179.99 a year. That is close to a doubling from the old $9.99 Pro price, and reporting indicates existing annual subscribers rolled onto the new rate around February 2026.

CapCut also does not publish a single universal price. Its help pages state the final amount depends on region, device, promotion, and taxes, and mobile app-store checkout runs a few dollars higher than web. I got two different quotes on two devices in the same week.

Pros:

Free plan includes the full timeline editor and 1080p export

Native TikTok integration removes an export and re-upload step

Template library covers current vertical formats without design work

Auto-captions handled a 45-second read with only two timing corrections

Cons:

Pro pricing roughly doubled in early 2026 to $19.99 a month, and existing annual subscribers were reported to roll onto the new rate around February 2026

No published universal price list, so what you pay depends on region and device at checkout

Pricing

Free is $0 with the full editor and 1080p export. Standard sits at about $9.99 a month and mostly removes watermarks. Pro is $19.99 a month or $179.99 a year for 4K export, the full AI toolkit, and around 1TB of cloud storage. Team starts near $24.99 per seat. Web checkout is the cheapest route because app-store pricing carries platform fees. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators editing their own footage who want a serious editor without a subscription.

3. OpusClip: Best for Turning One Podcast Into a Week of Clips

I uploaded a 52-minute recording and got 14 candidate clips back with virality scores, vertical reframing, and speaker tracking already applied. Three were postable with no edits, which is a better hit rate than I expected.

The billing model is the thing to understand before you subscribe. One credit equals one minute of source video processed, regardless of how many clips come out, so a 52-minute upload spends 52 credits whether it yields 3 clips or 15. Partial minutes round down. Monthly plan credits expire after 60 days, so a quiet month cannot subsidise a busy one.

The free tier is genuinely usable for testing at 60 processing minutes a month, but the exports are watermarked and the clips disappear after three days. I lost one clip that way by forgetting to download it, then spent the credits again to regenerate it.

Pros:

300 processing minutes on the $29 Pro plan, enough for roughly five hours of source footage

Active speaker detection reframed two-person footage without manual keyframing

Auto-posting pushes finished clips to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube on a schedule

Exports to Premiere or CapCut when a clip needs finishing elsewhere

Cons:

Does nothing without existing long-form footage, so it cannot start a channel from scratch

Starter caps export at 720p and offers no annual discount, so the cheap tier is the expensive one per minute

Pricing

Free covers 60 processing minutes a month with watermarks and 3-day clip expiry. Starter is $15 a month for 150 minutes at 720p. Pro is $29 a month for 300 minutes at 1080p with auto-posting and AI B-roll, and drops to about $174 a year on annual billing with credit expiry extended to 12 months. Verified August 2026.

Best for: podcasters and webinar hosts sitting on hours of footage they have never cut.

4. Submagic: Best Animated Captions for Talking-Head Clips

Caption styling is the whole reason to open Submagic, and it earns the slot. I ran the coffee read through it and the word-by-word animation landed inside the safe zone on both TikTok and Reels without me nudging a single text block. It supports caption styling across 48 languages.

The limitation is structural rather than cosmetic. Submagic is a caption and editing tool, not a generator: it cannot build a video from a script, a topic, or a URL. You bring footage or you get nothing.

Pricing has a second layer that catches people. Magic Clips, the long-form-to-shorts feature, is a paid add-on rather than part of the base subscription, which roughly doubles the monthly cost if repurposing is your main job.

Pros:

Caption animation cleared the interface safe zones on both apps with no manual adjustment

48-language caption support covers most creator localisation needs

Eye contact correction on the Pro tier fixed a read where I was looking at my script

Storyblocks B-roll access included on paid tiers, so filler shots do not need a separate licence

Cons:

Cannot generate video from a script or a prompt, so it only works on footage you already shot

Magic Clips is a separate paid add-on, which roughly doubles the bill for repurposing workflows

Pricing

Free gives 3 videos a month with a watermark and a 90-second length cap. Starter is $19 a month, or about $12 on annual billing. Pro is $39 a month, or about $23 annually, and adds eye contact correction. Business with API access is $69 a month. Magic Clips sits on top of whichever tier you pick. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators who film themselves and want captions that look designed rather than generated.

5. Captions by Mirage: Best If You Edit Only on Your Phone

I finished a full clip on an iPhone in about seven minutes, start to export, which no desktop-first tool matched. AI Edit took raw talking footage and returned zooms, cuts, music, and captions in a coherent style, and for straight talking-head content that is close to handing footage to a junior editor.

The naming has changed and it trips people up. The app and company now trade as Mirage, and the $9.99 tier that used to be called Pro is now called Basic in the help documentation.

The platform split is the real catch. According to the Mirage help centre, the Lite subscription can only be restored and used on Android: you can sign in with the same account on desktop and iPhone, but a separate Basic, Max, or Scale subscription is required to use features there. Credits do roll over up to three times your monthly allowance, which is more forgiving than most credit systems I tested.

Pros:

Full clip produced and exported on a phone in about seven minutes

AI Edit applied zooms, cuts, music, and captions in one consistent style

Credits roll over up to 3x the monthly allowance, unlike most expiring pools

Mirage-powered AI actors generate a full scene rather than a static head crop

Cons:

A Lite subscription only works on Android, and desktop or iPhone access requires paying for a separate plan

Digital twin creation is locked behind the $24.99 Max tier and above

Pricing

Basic, formerly called Pro, is $9.99 a month with 200 monthly credits and no watermarks. Max is $24.99 a month with 500 credits and adds digital twin creation. Scale is $69.99 a month with 1,400 credits. Annual billing is discounted but the rates are not published. Verified against the Mirage help centre, August 2026.

Best for: solo creators whose entire workflow lives on a phone.

6. Kling 3.0: Cheapest Way to Generate Cinematic Vertical B-Roll

The coffee pour shot I generated in Kling 3.0 was the best-looking three seconds in my entire test. Liquid motion, steam, and fabric all behaved, and the vertical framing held without a crop. Kuaishou shipped Kling 3.0 on February 5, 2026, and followed with a Turbo variant and an upgraded Omni model in June 2026.

Cost is why it sits this high. Official Kling 3.0 rates run from about $0.084 per second in standard mode to about $0.168 per second in Pro mode with a video input. Inside the app the same math shows up as credits: roughly 6 credits per second at 720p without audio, rising to about 12 credits per second at 1080p with native audio.

Moderation is the significant problem. Kuaishou runs keyword filters, classifiers, and human reviewers together, and testing reports show that innocuous prompts sometimes get flagged. I lost one afternoon to a rejected prompt about a knife slicing a coffee cake.

Pros:

Photorealistic liquid, hair, and fabric motion beat every other generator in my shot test

About $0.084 per second on standard mode is the cheapest premium generation I priced

Multi-shot storyboard mode keeps a subject consistent across sequential shots

Free tier refreshes 66 credits every 24 hours for genuine testing

Cons:

Content moderation flags benign prompts and repeat violations can suspend an account

No presenter workflow, no captions, and no publishing step, so it only produces raw clips

Pricing

The free tier gives 66 credits a day that expire after 24 hours, with resolution capped between 360p and 540p. Paid plans unlock 1080p and run from a few dollars a month up to a $128 Ultra tier, with the monthly ceiling around $180 as of July 2026. Annual billing saves about 34% on the middle tiers. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators who need three seconds of gorgeous B-roll to open a clip they will assemble elsewhere.

7. Google Veo 3.1: Best Native Audio in an 8-Second Clip

Veo 3.1 generated dialogue, ambient room noise, and a coffee grinder in one pass, synchronised, with no audio post at all. That is the part worth paying for. Prompt adherence was the strongest in my test group.

Then the 8-second ceiling arrives. Every Veo 3.1 generation caps at 8 seconds, so a 45-second vertical spot means chaining at least six generations and matching them by hand. My 45-second assembly took longer in Veo than in any other tool on this list, and continuity across the joins was the reason.

Access is bundled rather than standalone. Google AI Pro is $19.99 a month with 1,000 monthly AI credits usable in Flow, and Google AI Ultra is $249.99 a month with 25,000 credits. Non-subscribers were getting 50 free Flow credits a day as of July 2026. Pro subscribers default to 720p output while Ultra defaults to 1080p, which matters for a platform that re-encodes everything you upload.

Pros:

Native synchronised audio including dialogue, ambience, and effects in a single pass

Strongest prompt adherence of the eleven tools I briefed

Google AI Pro at $19.99 a month includes 1,000 monthly Flow credits

50 free Flow credits a day for non-subscribers as of July 2026

Cons:

Every generation caps at 8 seconds, so any real clip requires chaining and manual continuity work

The only tier above the $19.99 Pro plan is the $249.99 Ultra plan, with nothing in between

Pricing

Google AI Pro is $19.99 a month with 1,000 Flow credits, which buys roughly 50 Veo 3.1 Fast generations. Google AI Ultra is $249.99 a month with 25,000 credits. Developers can bill per second through the Gemini API instead, and the legacy Veo 3 endpoints reached their shutdown date on June 30, 2026, so any API budget should be built on Veo 3.1 rates. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators who need one perfect 8-second hook with real audio and will cut around it.

8. InVideo AI: Best Prompt-to-Post Pipeline for Faceless Accounts

I typed one sentence about a coffee subscription and got back a scripted, narrated, captioned vertical video assembled from stock. It took under four minutes and looked exactly like what it was: competent stock assembly. For a faceless account posting daily, competent and fast beats beautiful and late.

InVideo restructured onto a credit currency during 2026, and the current paid tiers are named Plus, Max, Generative, and Elite. The Generative tier is the one that bundles premium model access for creators who want generated footage rather than stock.

The billing is the weak point. Each plan splits AI generation minutes, stock asset downloads, voiceover minutes, and voice clone slots into separate pools that do not roll over, so one pool empties while another sits untouched. InVideo also states that credit costs vary by model and that it can reprice them, and its pricing page loads dynamically, so quotes differ between captures.

Pros:

One prompt produced a scripted, narrated, captioned vertical video in under four minutes

A 16M-plus stock library covers most B-roll needs without generation credits

Paid plans export watermark-free with no per-export fee

The Generative tier bundles premium model access for teams that want generated footage

Cons:

Separate credit pools for minutes, stock, voiceover, and clones do not roll over, so budgeting is guesswork

Output has a recognisable stock-assembled look that will not pass as original footage

Pricing

The free plan watermarks every export and enforces a weekly quota. Plus was $25 a month monthly, or about $20 on annual billing, when the pricing page was verified in June 2026. Max sat at about $60 a month, and a Generative tier near $120 a month bundled premium model access. InVideo's own page loads plans dynamically, so confirm the number at checkout. Verified August 2026.

Best for: faceless channels and content teams shipping high volume where speed matters more than polish.

9. Runway Gen-4.5: Best Creative Control, Worst Credit Math for Daily Posting

Runway gives you the most control of anything here. Keyframes, motion brush, camera moves, Act-Two performance capture, and Aleph video editing all sit in one environment, and a paid seat also includes third-party models like Kling 3.0 Pro and Veo 3.1 from the same dashboard.

The credit arithmetic is brutal for short-form volume. Gen-4.5 costs 25 credits per second. The Standard plan includes 625 credits a month, which is about 25 seconds of Gen-4.5 across an entire month, or roughly five five-second clips. Gen-4 at 12 credits per second and Gen-4 Turbo at 5 stretch further, but the flagship model is not a daily-posting tool at that tier.

Runway also renamed its plans during 2026 and retired the old Unlimited tier, so older guides quoting a $188 plan are describing something that no longer exists.

Pros:

Motion brush, keyframes, and camera controls give frame-level direction no competitor matched

A paid seat includes Veo 3.1, Kling 3.0 Pro, and Seedance 2.0 from one dashboard

Act-Two performance capture transfers a real performance onto a generated character

The Max tier rolls over up to one month of unused credits

Cons:

The $15 Standard plan buys about 25 seconds of Gen-4.5 per month, which cannot sustain a posting schedule

No captions, presenter workflow, or publishing step, so social delivery happens in another tool

Pricing

Free gives 125 one-time credits that never renew. Standard is $15 a month, or $12 annually, with 625 credits. Pro is $35 a month, or $28 annually, with 2,250 credits. Max is $95 a month, or $76 annually, with 9,500 credits and one month of rollover. Annual billing saves about 20% across every tier. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators making a small number of directed, high-craft clips rather than a daily feed.

10. Descript: Best for Cutting a Talking-Head Script by Editing Text

Editing video by deleting words in a transcript is still the fastest way I know to cut a rambling talking-head take down to 45 seconds. I removed 90 seconds of waffle from the coffee read in about three minutes by highlighting sentences.

The honest limitation is what happens to the picture. Descript's filler-word removal cleans the audio, but the video still jumps at every cut, so a vertical talking-head clip shows visible seams unless you cover them. This is the one place where HeyGen's Speech Cleanup did something Descript did not, stitching the footage into a continuous take instead.

Descript now meters two separate things: media minutes for transcription and editing, and AI credits for features like Underlord and voice cloning. Running out of either stops a different part of the workflow.

Pros:

Transcript editing cut a 135-second take to 45 seconds in about three minutes

Studio Sound rescued audio recorded next to a noisy air conditioner

Free plan includes 60 media minutes a month for a real trial

Overdub voice cloning fixes a flubbed line without re-recording the whole take

Cons:

Filler-word removal cleans the audio but leaves visible jump cuts in the video

Two separate meters, media minutes and AI credits, mean either one can block work while the other sits unused

Pricing

Free is $0 with about 60 media minutes a month and watermarked 720p export. Hobbyist is $24 a month, or $16 annually. Creator is $35 a month, or $24 annually, and adds 4K watermark-free export. Business is $65 a month, or $50 annually. Annual billing saves up to about a third. Verified August 2026.

Best for: podcasters and creators who write by editing rather than by scripting.

11. Pika: Best Cheap Effects for Scroll-Stopping Openers

Pikaffects are unserious in the best way. I melted a coffee cup, inflated a bag of beans, and had two clips that stopped the scroll better than anything I generated in a serious tool. For a first-second hook, that is the job.

Pika 2.5 is the current flagship model, and the effects suite around it does the differentiating: Pikadditions inserts objects into real footage, Pikaswaps replaces them, Pikaframes interpolates between a start and end frame, and Pikaformance does audio-driven lip sync at 3 credits per second.

The economics gate the cheap tier hard. Reporting from June 2026 indicates the $8 Standard plan still watermarks output and withholds commercial rights, so client or monetised work starts at the $28 Pro tier. A 1080p five-second clip costs 40 credits, which makes Standard's 700 monthly credits roughly 17 clips before retries.

Pros:

Pikaffects produce genuinely scroll-stopping visual gags at low cost

Pikaframes interpolates between a start and end keyframe for controlled transitions

Free Basic tier includes 80 monthly credits for real experimentation

Pikaformance lip sync runs at 3 credits per second on both free and paid tiers

Cons:

The $8 Standard tier watermarks output and withholds commercial rights, so paid work starts at $28

Photorealism trails Kling 3.0 and Veo 3.1 noticeably on human subjects

Pricing

Basic is free with 80 monthly credits. Standard is about $8 a month on annual billing with 700 credits, Pro about $28 with 2,300, and Fancy about $76 with 6,000. Monthly billing runs roughly 20% higher across the board. Credits expire monthly, though purchased add-on credits do not. Verified August 2026.

Best for: creators who need a cheap, weird three-second opener rather than a finished video.

Prices, Free Plans, and Vertical Export for Every AI Video Generator for TikTok & Reels

Sticker prices are not comparable across these eleven tools, because some sell minutes, some sell credits, and some sell seconds. This table normalises the structure rather than the price, so you can see what you are actually buying. The clearest way to read it is to find your job first: if you need a presenter, HeyGen and Captions by Mirage are the only two rows that generate one, and HeyGen's AI clone flow builds it from a single short recording. All figures verified in August 2026.

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Do You Need a Generator, a Clipper, or a Caption Tool?

Pick by what you already have. If you have hours of long footage, buy a clipper like OpusClip. If you shoot yourself on a phone, buy a caption tool like Submagic. If you have neither footage nor a camera habit, buy a generator that can produce a presenter, which is where HeyGen and Captions by Mirage sit.

Most people buy the wrong category first. I watch creators subscribe to Runway Gen-4.5 because the demos are beautiful, then discover they need 45 seconds of vertical talking-head content a day and the flagship model gives them 25 seconds a month at the entry tier. The demos and the job were never the same thing.

The four categories behave differently enough to matter:

Cinematic models (Kling 3.0, Google Veo 3.1, Pika, Runway Gen-4.5) generate footage that never existed. They are priced per second, cap out between 5 and 10 seconds per generation, and produce no captions or publishing step.

Avatar platforms (HeyGen, Captions by Mirage) generate a person delivering a script. They are the only category that solves daily talking-head volume without a camera, and a reel generator workflow turns that script into a vertical file directly.

Clippers (OpusClip) find the good moments inside footage you already recorded. They are worthless without source material and unbeatable with it.

Editors and caption tools (CapCut, Submagic, Descript) improve footage you shot. Cheapest category, zero generation capability.

The stack most working creators land on is one generator plus one caption tool. If your one generator can also clip, as HeyGen's video highlight tool does, you save a subscription.

Does TikTok's AI Label Hurt Your Reach in 2026?

No. TikTok states that turning on the AI-generated content setting will not affect your video's distribution as long as the post follows its Community Guidelines. Skipping the label is the risk, because unlabelled AI content that TikTok's systems detect can be removed, and removal ends reach entirely.

This is the part almost no roundup covers, and it changed materially in 2026. TikTok reads C2PA Content Credentials, the invisible provenance metadata that many generation tools now attach to their output, and applies its own label when it detects them.

In July 2026 TikTok upgraded from a general member to a Steering Committee member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, which reported that TikTok has now labelled over 3 billion pieces of content as AI-generated through a combination of Content Credentials, invisible watermarking, and detection models.

Three practical rules follow from that:

The toggle is the only disclosure that counts: Writing "made with AI" in your description does not satisfy the requirement. The setting sits in the post options and is off by default, and TikTok's own documentation covers the mobile steps rather than a desktop path, so finishing the upload on a phone is the reliable route.

Scripts and captions are exempt: The requirement applies to realistic AI-generated or significantly altered images, audio, and video of people, places, or events. AI-written scripts, AI-suggested hashtags, and auto-generated captions do not trigger it, so a caption generator in your workflow is not a disclosure event.

Do not label real footage as AI either. TikTok states that misleadingly applying the label to unaltered content violates its Terms of Service and may get the content removed.

Instagram runs a parallel framework across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp Channels, and it covers organic posts and paid ads alike.

Practically, that means one decision at export: know whether the tool you picked attaches Content Credentials, and toggle the label yourself rather than waiting to be detected.

FAQ’s

What is the cheapest way to make AI TikTok videos without a watermark?

CapCut's free plan is the cheapest watermark-free route for editing your own footage, since it includes the full editor and 1080p export at $0. For generated video, HeyGen's Creator plan at $29 a month removes the watermark at 1080p. Avoid Pika's $8 Standard tier if watermarks matter, because June 2026 reporting indicates it still marks output.

Can I make TikTok videos with AI if I never appear on camera?

Yes. HeyGen and Captions by Mirage both generate a presenter from a short recording or a stock avatar, and InVideo AI assembles narrated stock footage from a single prompt with no presenter at all. A faceless video workflow needs a script, a voice, and vertical framing, and all three tools cover that without a camera.

How much does a 45-second vertical video actually cost to generate?

On HeyGen's Creator plan, a 45-second Avatar V clip draws about 15 Premium Credits at 20 credits per minute, and the same clip on Avatar III costs roughly a sixth of that. On Kling 3.0 at about $0.084 per second, 45 seconds of raw generation costs around $3.80 before retries. Retries are usually the larger number.

Is Sora still an option for TikTok in 2026?

No, and any 2026 roundup recommending it is stale. OpenAI shut the Sora consumer app on April 26, 2026, and the API sunsets on September 24, 2026. Its model quality remains reachable through third-party platforms while the API lasts, but building a posting workflow on a product with a published end date is a bad trade.

Which AI video tool has the best free plan for TikTok?

CapCut, for editing, because the free tier is a full editor with 1080p export rather than a trial. For generation, Kling 3.0's 66 daily credits refresh every 24 hours, which is the only free tier that lets you test continuously. OpusClip's 60 free processing minutes are useful but the clips expire after three days.

Do AI-generated videos rank differently in the TikTok algorithm?

TikTok says a properly applied AI label does not affect distribution provided the content follows Community Guidelines, and reach continues to depend on watch time, engagement, and originality. In my own posting, avatar-led clips landed within a similar range to face-to-camera clips on the same account. Hook quality moved the numbers far more than the presenter did.

Can one subscription cover both generating and clipping?

HeyGen is the only tool on this list that did both in my test: Avatar V generates presenter-led vertical clips, and Instant Highlights V2 cuts existing long footage into shorts with captions and subtitle generator styling in the same pass. Everywhere else, generating and clipping meant two vendors and two bills.

HeyGen, at $29 a month, because it was the only tool that produced a presenter-led vertical clip and cut a 52-minute podcast into shorts without a second subscription.

CapCut stays installed because the free editor is better than most paid ones. OpusClip earns its $29 if you already have long footage. Kling 3.0 is worth a few dollars for B-roll nobody else generates that cheaply.

HeyGen's free plan covers three videos a month, so test it against this list yourself.