Summary I tested 11 AI video generators for new listing announcements on the same 22 listing photos. Real per-listing costs, MLS and AB 723 rules, and my pick.

By our AI video reviewer, a former listing agent who films property announcements weekly. Last updated August 2026.

How I tested: 11 tools, the same 22 listing photos of an 1,850-square-foot three-bedroom, repeated across three listings over three weeks. No tool sponsored this ranking.

Twenty-two photos of an 1,850-square-foot three-bedroom went into eleven tools on the morning the listing hit the MLS. Two of them invented a window.

Generative motion predicts frames, so it fills gaps with plausible fiction, and that is a legal problem now. California's AB 723 added Business and Professions Code section 10140.8 on January 1, 2026, requiring licensees to disclose digitally altered listing images and link buyers to the originals. A willful violation of the Real Estate Law is a misdemeanor there.

So I graded the best AI video generator for new listing announcements on geometry first, speed second, cost third. This is for listing agents, photographers, and brokerage marketers holding a photo folder and a launch date.

Quick Picks

Best overall: HeyGen (a listing spotlight format that narrates an announcement built from photos already in the MLS, in the agent's own face and voice)

HeyGen (a listing spotlight format that narrates an announcement built from photos already in the MLS, in the agent's own face and voice) Best cinematic camera motion from photos: Reel-E (branded and unbranded cuts render together from one listing credit)

Reel-E (branded and unbranded cuts render together from one listing credit) Best drone-style exteriors: AutoReel (rising flythrough from a single facade photo, with virtual staging free during beta)

AutoReel (rising flythrough from a single facade photo, with virtual staging free during beta) Best pay-per-listing with no subscription: Amplifiles ($1.50 per animated image, 1,200 free credits at signup)

Amplifiles ($1.50 per animated image, 1,200 free credits at signup) Best phone-only workflow: Captions ($9.99 Basic tier, with gaze correction for driveway announcements)

Captions ($9.99 Basic tier, with gaze correction for driveway announcements) Best free editor: CapCut (trimming, captions, and templates cost nothing)

I ran the same package through every tool: 22 photos of an 1,850-square-foot three-bedroom, a 90-word announcement script, and a hard requirement that something postable existed within one working day. I repeated it across three listings over three weeks, so no single lucky render decided a ranking. These are the best AI video generators for real estate agents in 2026, and I judged each AI video tool on how it turns real listing photos into professional real estate videos, not on generic video quality.

Six criteria, weighted:

Geometry fidelity (25%)

I compared every generated frame against its source photo, hunting for added or removed fixtures, stretched countertops, doubled windows, and warped door frames. A listing announcement is an advertisement for real property, so an invented feature is not a cosmetic flaw.

Time from photo folder to postable file (20%)

I timed from first upload to a downloaded MP4 I would publish, including the one revision I always end up making. Announcement videos have a shelf life measured in days.

Agent presence (20%)

I scored whether the finished video carries the agent's own face and voice, a stock presenter, or no human at all. An announcement exists to attach a property to a person buyers will call.

Branded and unbranded output (15%)

Most MLS virtual tour fields accept unbranded media only. I checked whether each tool could produce both cuts without rebuilding the video from scratch.

True cost per listing (15%)

I normalized subscriptions, credits, and per-image rates into dollars per finished listing at three listings a month and at ten. Sticker prices hide which model punishes a busy spring.

Format coverage (5%)

Vertical for Reels and TikTok, horizontal for the MLS and YouTube, square for feed posts. Tools that render one aspect ratio per request effectively double their own price.

A note on what did not make the list. I also trialed InVideo AI, AI Studios, Predis AI, and Vizard AI. Each is a capable AI video maker, but they are built for prompt-based video or social clips, not for turning listing photos into a property walkthrough, so none earned a slot among these AI video generators.

Generative AI video models improve monthly, and I will retest them for real estate video as photo-to-motion matures.

Ranking runs on fit for announcement day, not raw generative AI model quality. A tool that renders a gorgeous imaginary kitchen places below one that animates the photos your photographer actually delivered.

Good real estate video marketing rewards accurate video content over flashy AI motion.

1. HeyGen: Best Real-Estate-Native Listing Announcement Workflow

HeyGen was the only tool I tested that already knew what a listing announcement is. HeyGen for Real Estate ships four prebuilt agent formats, and one of them, listing spotlight, turns photos already sitting in the MLS into a narrated video.

Setup was a 15-second phone recording capturing my face, voice, and delivery. On the 22-photo package I picked listing spotlight, let the draft script generate, rewrote two lines about the kitchen, and downloaded a vertical cut nine minutes later. Identity held at second 88 of 90.

Affiliate broker Scott Henninger reports saving three hours per filming session and producing a 10-plus-minute video in two hours.

Pros:

Four prebuilt agent formats, including a listing spotlight built from existing listing photos

One 15-second recording produces a reusable digital twin, so listing number 12 costs a script paste

177+ languages from that same recording, making a Spanish cut a translation rather than a reshoot

Beat sync, shipped June 2026, times cuts to a track's downbeats with no manual editing

Cons:

Avatar V draws 20 credits per minute from the monthly pool, so heavy weeks can outrun Creator's 600 credits

Producing both a branded social cut and an unbranded MLS cut means keeping two script versions tidy yourself

Pricing

Free covers 3 videos a month at up to 1 minute. Creator is $29 a month, or $24 annually, with 600 credits, 1080p export, and voice cloning. Avatar V costs 20 credits per minute, so a 60-second announcement runs 20 credits and Creator funds roughly 30 of them at about $0.97 each. Pro starts at $49 for 1,000 credits and adds 4K.

Best for: listing agents who want every announcement in their own face, a new video for every listing from one subscription that also covers market updates.

2. Reel-E: Best Cinematic Camera Motion From Listing Photos

Reel-E produced the best property motion in the test, and it was not close. Where most tools pan and zoom across a flat image, Reel-E generated depth-aware movement: a slow orbit through the open-plan living area, a push-in past the primary bedroom door, a pull-out that established the lot.

Magic Sort solved a problem I had stopped noticing. It reordered my 22 photos into a walkthrough sequence, so the video moved through the house instead of bouncing from kitchen to backyard and back. Renders landed around two minutes.

One listing credit produces four variants at once: horizontal, vertical, branded, and unbranded. That last pair maps directly onto MLS rules, and no other tool here handled it in a single pass.

Pros:

Depth-aware orbits and push-ins that read as camera movement rather than a slideshow

Magic Sort sequences a photo set into a logical walkthrough automatically

One listing credit yields horizontal, vertical, branded, and unbranded cuts together

Music library cleared for commercial use, so posts avoid copyright strikes

Cons:

No agent face, voice, or narration anywhere in the output, so the video markets the property and never the person

Essential's 3 listings do not roll over, stranding unused capacity in slow months

Pricing

Essential is $59 a month for 3 listings, Growth $129 for 10, Pro $599 for 50 with 4K. Annual billing cuts about 25 percent, landing near $44, $97, and $449. Growth works out to roughly $9.70 per listing for four variants. Growth and Pro roll unused listings forward up to twice the monthly allowance. First video is free.

Best for: agents and listing photographers who want the most cinematic photo-to-video motion available and do not need to appear on camera.

3. AutoReel: Best Drone-Style Exterior Flythroughs

The exterior shot is where AutoReel earned its slot. Fed a single facade photo, it produced a rising flythrough that read like a drone pass, which is exactly the shot no agent can arrange for a listing going live tomorrow.

Interiors were competent rather than memorable, and the tool is built around social output. It pulls photos straight from a Zillow link, removing the download-and-re-upload step I did by hand everywhere else.

Virtual staging and AI photo editing are free and unlimited on every plan during beta, which is unusual in this category. AutoReel also sells no one-off videos, so occasional users buy a subscription whether or not they list this month.

Pros:

Rising flythrough on exteriors that mimics a drone pass from one still photo

Pulls listing photos directly from a Zillow link, skipping manual downloads

Virtual staging and AI photo editing included free and unlimited on every plan during beta

Documented branded and unbranded creation paths, so the MLS cut is a supported workflow

Cons:

Plan prices do not render on the public pricing page, so budgeting requires creating an account first

No narration, voice, or avatar, leaving the announcement without any agent identity

Pricing

The 7-day free trial includes 3 watermark-free videos, no credit card, and full platform access. Paid tiers are subscription-only, with extra credits sold at the plan's per-video rate. Annual billing advertises up to 30 percent off monthly and extends credit rollover to a year instead of three months. Tier prices load inside the app.

Best for: agents and photographers whose announcements live on Instagram and who want an exterior hero shot without a drone operator.

4. Amplifiles: Best Pay-Per-Listing Pricing

This is the one tool here I would hand to an agent who lists four times a year. No subscription is required: $1.50 per animated image, and signup includes 1,200 free credits, enough for a complete 8-image video before paying anything.

Paste a Zillow or MLS link, pick animation styles and a voice, wait about five minutes, download 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1. My 22-photo package cost $33 pay-as-you-go, which is more per listing than Reel-E's Growth rate, so the economics invert on thorough photo sets.

The limitation I would not overlook: the AI voiceover is a built-in professional voice. Amplifiles states custom voice is not yet supported, so the announcement sounds like a narrator rather than the agent buyers will meet.

Pros:

True pay-as-you-go at $1.50 per animated image with no subscription commitment

1,200 free credits at signup, enough for a full 8-image video without a card

Every render returns 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1 from one job

Each image gets one free re-animation to try a different motion style

Cons:

The voiceover uses a built-in professional voice with no option to clone the agent's own

Per-image pricing penalizes thorough photo sets, so a 25-photo listing runs $37.50 at the standard rate

Pricing

Pay-as-you-go is $1.50 per animated image, billed as 150 credits. Subscriptions start at $29 a month and drop the effective rate as low as $1.00 per image, with credits rolling over for 12 months. A 7-image announcement costs $10.50; a 30-image tour runs roughly $45. Extra re-animations are 50 credits, or $0.50.

Best for: low-volume and seasonal agents, plus photographers adding a video line item to a package they already deliver.

5. Captions: Best Phone-Only Workflow

Filming is the price of admission here, and the payoff is speed. I recorded a 40-second walk-and-talk in front of the listing, and AI Eye Contact hid the fact that I was plainly reading from a script taped above my phone.

Studio Sound stripped a leaf blower out of the audio, a problem no photo-to-video tool ever has to solve. Auto captions cover more than 100 languages and dubbing roughly 28.

The structural mismatch: Captions edits footage. There is no photo-to-motion path, so on a listing where all I had was a photo folder, it produced nothing at all.

Pros:

AI Eye Contact corrects gaze, so a script-read announcement looks like direct address

Studio Sound removes street and wind noise from driveway recordings

Auto captions in more than 100 languages, with dubbing across roughly 28

Runs on iOS, Android, web, and desktop, so the edit follows you off the phone

Cons:

No photo-to-video capability at all, making a photos-only listing a dead end

Heavy avatar or AI Edit use pushes users from the $24.99 tier toward $69.99 Scale

Pricing

Basic, formerly Pro, is $9.99 a month with 200 monthly credits and no watermark. Max is $24.99 with 500 credits and the generative features. Scale starts at $69.99 with 1,400 credits. Unused credits roll over up to three times the monthly allowance. The free plan carries a watermark and includes no AI credits, and the public pricing page leads with Max, so the $9.99 tier is easy to miss.

Best for: agents who prefer filming themselves at the property and want the polish handled on the drive back.

6. Canva: Best If Your Brand Kit Already Lives There

For the agent whose flyers, feed graphics, and open-house signs already sit in one workspace, Canva is the pragmatic answer. Brand colors, fonts, logo, and headshot apply to a listing video in two clicks.

I built a polished video in about 14 minutes. It looked clean and unmistakably like a slideshow, because Canva's motion is pan-and-zoom over stills rather than depth-aware camera movement. Against Reel-E on identical photos, the gap was obvious.

Worth knowing for 2026: HeyGen integrates with Canva, so an avatar can be pulled into a slide the team already built, turning a static listing design into a narrated video on the same canvas.

Pros:

Brand kit applies logo, colors, and fonts to every listing video automatically

One workspace covers the announcement video, the feed graphic, and the printed flyer

30-day Pro trial is long enough to launch several real listings

Accepts a HeyGen avatar directly into an existing slide design

Cons:

Magic Video output is a pan-and-zoom slideshow, not depth-aware camera motion, which reads as lower production value on a luxury listing

Premium AI generations cap at 200 a month on Pro and 20 on Free

Pricing

Free is $0 and does real work. Pro is $18 a month or $144 a year, about $12 monthly on annual billing. Business, which replaced Teams, is $25 per user monthly. Monthly list prices moved across 2026 by region and promotion, so confirm the figure at checkout.

Best for: solo agents and small teams already running their marketing in Canva who want the video to match the flyer.

7. CapCut: Best Free Editor

For a first listing announcement, the honest recommendation costs nothing. Trimming, captions, transitions, and the template library are free, and the template ecosystem includes listing formats other agents have already built.

I assembled a vertical cut in about 20 minutes on a phone. The result was fine, and visibly a template. That is the trade.

The 2026 caveat is the bill. CapCut restructured early in the year: the old Pro tier became Standard near $10 a month, and a new Pro landed around $19.99 monthly or $179.99 annually. Existing annual subscribers were reported to move onto the new rate around February 2026.

Pros:

Free tier covers trimming, captions, transitions, and templates outright

Largest short-form template library tested, including agent-built listing formats

Timeline video editing on mobile that matches desktop precision

7-day trial on paid tiers in select regions before committing

Cons:

Paid pricing roughly doubled in early 2026, with existing annual subscribers moved onto the higher rate

ByteDance ownership triggers data and licensing review at many brokerages

Pricing

Free covers core editing. Standard runs about $10 a month, Pro about $19.99 monthly or $179.99 annually with 4K export, and Team about $24.99 per seat. iOS and Android purchases run several dollars above web checkout because of platform fees, and CapCut notes that displayed prices differ by region and promotion.

Best for: agents making their first listing videos who want to learn the format before spending anything.

8. Runway Gen-4.5: Best Manual Control for One Hero Shot

Runway is where I would go for a single deliberate shot on a property that justifies the effort. Motion Brush, keyframes, and camera controls let me specify how a camera should move through a doorway rather than accepting an automated guess.

That control is also why Runway suits routine announcements badly. Building one 10-second shot took longer than producing an entire finished video in HeyGen or Reel-E, and there is no listing workflow, no aspect-ratio bundle, and no MLS awareness anywhere in it.

The credit math is the number to internalize. Gen-4.5 consumes 25 credits per second in-app, so Standard's 625 monthly credits buy about 25 seconds of flagship generation. Not 25 clips.

Pros:

Motion Brush and keyframe controls give shot-level direction unavailable elsewhere on this list

Veo 3.1, Kling 3.0 Pro, and Seedance 2.0 included on every paid tier from one credit pool

Standard covers up to 5 users in a workspace at the entry price

Watermark removal included from Standard upward

Cons:

Standard's 625 credits equal roughly 25 seconds of Gen-4.5 per month, short of one listing announcement

No listing workflow, no branded and unbranded pairing, and no narration in the agent's voice

Pricing

Free gives 125 one-time credits limited to Gen-4 Turbo image-to-video, and they do not refresh. Standard is $15 a month, or $12 annually, with 625 refreshing credits. Pro is $35, or $28 annually, with 2,250. Max is $95 with 9,500. Web-app credits and API credits sit in separate pools, and the API bills Gen-4.5 at $0.12 per second.

Best for: listing photographers and marketing teams crafting one hero shot for a luxury property, paired with a faster tool for everything else.

9. Google Veo 3.1: Best 4K Clip With Native Audio

Veo produced the most convincing 15 seconds of anything in the test, with synchronized ambient audio generated in the same pass. On a street-at-dusk lifestyle shot, that combination is hard to argue with.

It is also the riskiest tool here for property accuracy. Veo generates rather than animating your photo, so it will happily return a kitchen that is architecturally plausible and factually wrong, which is the output California's disclosure statute was written about.

Attempts are unforgiving. At $0.40 per second an 8-second clip is $3.20, so three tries for one usable take costs $9.60 for eight seconds.

Pros:

Native synchronized audio, including ambience, generated in the same pass as the video

True 4K output at 3840x2160 for hero and lifestyle footage

Strongest prompt adherence tested, so a described shot arrives close to described

Reachable through Google Flow, Adobe Firefly from $9.99 a month, and Runway without a separate contract

Cons:

Cost per attempt makes iteration expensive, and a 30-second cut passes $12 before revisions

Generates rather than animates, making it the highest-risk option for representing an actual property

Pricing

Google AI's published rates are $0.40 per second at 720p or 1080p with audio included, and $0.60 per second at 4K. The Fast tier runs roughly $0.15 per second for drafts. An 8-second standard clip is $3.20 per attempt. Failed generations are not charged at Google's own rates, though studio apps reselling Veo apply their own credit systems.

Best for: brokerages producing lifestyle and neighborhood B-roll for premium listings, with a human review step before publishing.

10. Kling 3.0: Cheapest Premium Generation Per Second

On human motion and fabric, Kling beats models charging four times more. At $6.99 a month, a stylized establishing shot is a small experiment rather than a budget decision.

Multi-shot storyboard mode holds subject consistency across a sequence with a shared audio timeline, which serves a listing sizzle reel better than one isolated clip.

Read the in-app credit rules before subscribing. Kling 3.0 costs 6 credits per second at 720p without audio, 8 at 1080p, and 9 to 12 with native audio, plus 2 per second for voice control. The entry plan includes 660 credits monthly, so 1080p with audio buys under a minute.

Pros:

Roughly $0.10 per second through the API, the lowest premium rate tested

Multi-shot storyboard mode maintains subject consistency across a sequence

Photorealistic handling of hair, fabric, and liquid motion at a budget price

Entry subscription at $6.99 a month makes experimentation nearly free

Cons:

Failed generations still consume credits in the app, so a difficult prompt costs money for nothing

No real estate workflow and no unbranded pairing, plus procurement review at brokerages wary of Kuaishou data handling

Pricing

The entry plan is $6.99 a month with 660 credits. In-app rates run 6 credits per second at 720p without audio, 8 at 1080p, and 9 to 12 with native audio, plus 2 per second for voice control. A 5-second 1080p clip is 40 credits silent, 60 with audio. The official API sells prepaid packages starting near $9.80.

Best for: cost-sensitive marketers producing stylized establishing shots who will keep property interiors out of generative output.

11. Synthesia: Only If Your Brokerage Already Runs It

Synthesia makes excellent corporate AI avatar video, and for a brokerage already using it for compliance and recruiting, extending it to announcements is defensible. Outside that scenario I would not buy it for this job.

My 90-word announcement rendered cleanly with the steady newsreader delivery Synthesia is known for. Steady is the operative word. Nothing drifted, and nothing sounded excited about a house either.

The blocking issue is the minute cap: Starter includes 10 video minutes monthly and they do not roll over. Two announcement cuts, a revision, and a Spanish version can consume that in one afternoon, at an effective $2.90 per finished minute.

Pros:

The most stable template system tested for keeping 50 videos visually consistent

160-plus language coverage with mature enterprise governance behind it

Free tier allows real evaluation with 9 avatars, 60-plus templates, and MP4 download

Procurement-friendly with SAML and SSO for brokerages that run security review

Cons:

Starter's 10 monthly minutes do not roll over, which two announcements and a revision can exhaust

No photo-to-motion for listing photos, so announcements built here still need a second tool for the property footage

Pricing

Free is $0. Starter is $29 a month, about $18 annually, with 10 video minutes and 125-plus avatars. Creator is $89, about $64 annually, with 30 minutes and 5 personal avatars. Enterprise is custom with unlimited minutes and SCORM export. Each plan includes one editor seat, and a Studio-quality custom avatar is a $1,000-a-year add-on. Synthesia's annual FAQ totals have conflicted with its plan cards, so confirm at checkout.

Best for: brokerages already standardized on Synthesia for training who want announcements inside the same governance.

The Best AI Video Generator for New Listing Announcements, Compared

This is how the best AI video generators for real estate stack up on one listing. Every figure below was verified against vendor pricing pages in August 2026. Credit systems, per-image rates, and per-second APIs are not comparable at sticker price, so read the pricing unit column before the price column. Times in the final column are my own, measured from first upload to a file I would publish.

Loading embed content...

How to choose the right AI video generator for real estate in 2026. Start with one question: does the AI tool animate your real photos, or does it generate new ones? AI video generation that invents rooms is a compliance risk, so for listing work I favor tools that turn a real estate listing into an ai-generated video from the photos you already shot. The best tools here produce a professional video in minutes, not hours.

Then weigh volume and reach. A real estate video maker billed per listing rewards agents who post a new video every few months, while a monthly platform rewards anyone shipping videos in minutes every week. I also prefer a marketing platform that carries the rest of my real estate marketing, so one video creator handles announcements, market updates, a branded video for social, and a social-ready video for Reels. That breadth, more than raw AI models, is what separates the best AI real estate tools from single-purpose video editing software.

The 40-Minute Listing Launch: Photos to Three Posted Cuts

This is the sequence I settled on, from the photographer's delivery email to a video published using AI, assuming HeyGen as the announcement engine and a photo set with no footage.

Minutes 0 to 2: record once, reuse forever. The first listing costs a 15-second phone recording capturing face, voice, and delivery. Every listing afterward skips this step.

Minutes 2 to 6: write the branded script. Lead with the neighborhood and the one detail that will sell the house, not the square footage. Name yourself and your brokerage in this version, and say the address once.

Minutes 6 to 14: build the listing spotlight. Pick the format, paste the script, load the photo set. The listing spotlight format composes the narrated announcement from your photos rather than generating rooms, which is what keeps geometry honest.

Minutes 14 to 20: cut the unbranded twin. Duplicate the project and strip every identifying line: your name, your brokerage, the phone number, the end card. Regenerate. This is the file an MLS virtual tour field will accept, and rewriting a script beats rebuilding a video.

Minutes 20 to 28: render three aspect ratios. Vertical video for Reels and TikTok, horizontal video for YouTube and the MLS, square for the feed. Export each from the finished project rather than rebuilding per platform.

Minutes 28 to 34: caption everything. Most listing video plays on mute, so captions decide whether an announcement is watched or scrolled. Auto-captions plus a pronunciation check on the street name covers it.

Minutes 34 to 40: add a second language if your market needs one. In a bilingual metro, a Spanish cut of the same announcement runs through the video translator at 5 credits per minute with lip sync, or 2 credits per minute for audio dubbing alone.

Listings two through twenty take roughly 18 minutes, because the recording, brand kit, and script skeleton already exist. A cloned voice profile from AI voice cloning carries your own voice into the translated cut instead of substituting a stranger's.

Do You Have to Disclose an AI Listing Video in 2026?

In California, yes, when the video contains digitally altered images. AB 723 added Business and Professions Code section 10140.8 effective January 1, 2026, requiring a disclosure statement plus a link, URL, or QR code to the original unaltered image whenever a digitally altered image appears in advertising for real property.

The definition is broader than most agents expect. An image counts as digitally altered if editing software or AI added, removed, or changed elements including fixtures, furniture, appliances, flooring, walls, paint color, hardscape, landscape, facade, and elements outside the property such as streetlights, utility poles, views through windows, and neighboring properties.

Standard corrections like white balance and exposure sit outside the definition. Virtual staging, removed power lines, and added grass do not.

Three practical consequences for announcing a new listing:

Generative video generation is the exposure, not narration. An avatar reading a script over unmodified photos alters nothing about the property. A model that invents a window does, which is why geometry fidelity carried the heaviest weight in this test. MLS rules moved further than the statute. CRMLS updated its rules to match AB 723's definitions, requiring altered photos to be labeled and the original included immediately before or after the altered version in the listing view. SDMLS enforces AB 723 as part of its MLS rules and applies it downstream through IDX, VOW, APIs, and syndication feeds. Willful violations are not a paperwork matter. A willful violation of California's Real Estate Law is a misdemeanor, which is why brokerages treated January 1, 2026 as a hard date. Agents outside California remain governed by MLS rules and general advertising standards rather than this statute, and commentators expect other states to follow.

Why the unbranded MLS cut is a separate video

Most MLS virtual tour fields accept unbranded media only: no agent or brokerage name, no phone number, no logo, no advertising, no external links, and in many systems no branded QR codes. Some MLSs fine members for placing a branded link in an unbranded field, and the fine follows the listing.

Hosting counts too. YouTube and Vimeo are widely treated as branded, because the player surrounds the video with channel branding, suggested videos, and links. Doorify MLS declines YouTube and Facebook tours outright.

The nuance worth knowing: SmartMLS explicitly permits a listing agent to appear in and narrate their own virtual tour, provided they never identify themselves or their office and add no other branding. An avatar-narrated announcement can therefore be MLS-eligible. It simply cannot say "I'm Dana with Harbor Realty."

That is why branded and unbranded are two scripts rather than two edits, and why a script-based tool produces the second cut in six minutes while a timeline editor takes half an hour.

FAQ’s

Can an AI listing announcement video go in the MLS virtual tour field?

Usually yes, if it is unbranded. MLS virtual tour fields typically require no agent or brokerage name, no contact details, no logos, and no external links, and many treat YouTube or Vimeo hosting as branded because of the surrounding player. Produce a clean unbranded cut, host it somewhere neutral, and keep the branded version for social.

What does an AI listing announcement video cost per listing?

Between roughly $1 and $37, depending entirely on the pricing model. A 60-second HeyGen announcement using Avatar V costs 20 credits, so Creator's $29 and 600 credits work out to about $0.97 per video. Reel-E's Growth plan runs near $9.70 per listing for four variants. Amplifiles charges $1.50 per animated image, so a 22-photo set costs $33.

Can AI make a listing video from photos alone, with no filming?

Yes, and that is the normal case for a new listing. HeyGen's listing spotlight builds a narrated announcement from existing listing photos, and Reel-E, AutoReel, and Amplifiles animate a photo set through image to video style motion. Captions and Synthesia cannot: Captions edits footage you shoot, and Synthesia has no photo-to-motion path.

Do I need to appear on camera for a new listing announcement?

No, though something should carry your identity. A 15-second phone recording in HeyGen produces a digital twin that narrates every future listing in your own face and voice, which is what turns a property video into a lead source. Reel-E, AutoReel, and Amplifiles produce strong property videos with no agent presence at all.

What happened to Sora, and can I still use it for listing videos?

OpenAI retired the Sora consumer app on April 26, 2026, and the Sora 2 API sunsets September 24, 2026. Building a listing workflow on it now means rebuilding within months. Agents leaving Sora generally move to Veo 3.1 for the closest feature parity, or to Kling 3.0 on cost, and both suit B-roll rather than property interiors.

Is there a free way to announce a new listing with video?

Several free routes to listing video creation exist. CapCut's free tier covers trimming, captions, and templates outright. HeyGen's free plan includes 3 videos a month at up to one minute with trial access to Avatar IV and Video Agent. Amplifiles grants 1,200 credits at signup, enough for a full 8-image video, and Reel-E makes the first video free.

Should a listing announcement be vertical or horizontal?

Produce both, from one job where the tool allows it. Vertical at 9:16 serves Reels, TikTok, and Shorts, where new listings get discovered. Horizontal at 16:9 serves the MLS field, YouTube, and listing pages. Reel-E and Amplifiles return multiple ratios per render, while Runway, Veo 3.1, and Kling 3.0 bill each aspect ratio as a separate generation.

Which tool is least likely to misrepresent the property?

Any tool that animates your actual photos instead of generating new frames. HeyGen's listing spotlight, Reel-E, AutoReel, and Amplifiles all work from uploaded photos, so the risk is limited to motion artifacts. Runway Gen-4.5, Veo 3.1, and Kling 3.0 generate imagery, which is why I restrict them to neighborhood B-roll that never claims to be the house.

Which AI video generator is best for real estate in 2026?

For a new listing, the best AI video generator for real estate is the one that turns your real photos into an announcement without inventing features. I rank HeyGen first because it pairs accurate photo-to-motion with the agent's own face, though Reel-E and AutoReel are strong AI video makers if you never appear on camera. Generic AI video editors and prompt-based AI models suit neighborhood B-roll better than representing a real estate listing.

Summing Up: What I Would Use on My Next Listing?

HeyGen, because a listing announcement is a trust document, and it is the only tool here that put my own face and voice on a video built from photos already in the MLS, nine minutes after I opened the folder.

Reel-E when a property deserves genuinely cinematic camera motion and I do not need to appear. Amplifiles when I list twice a year and refuse to hold a subscription. Veo 3.1 for a dusk street shot that never pretends to be the kitchen.

HeyGen's free plan covers three videos a month. Run one real listing through it and judge the geometry yourself.