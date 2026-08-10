Summary I ran one 90-second listing tour through 11 AI multilingual property listing video makers in six languages. Lip-sync results, per-language costs, disclosure rules.

I ran the same 90-second listing tour through eleven platforms and into six languages. On one of them, the Mandarin version ran 22 seconds longer than the English, and the agent's mouth kept moving after the audio stopped.

That gap is the problem with picking an AI multilingual property listing video maker from feature lists. Translation lengthens sentences, and only some tools re-time the mouth to match. It matters now: NAR's 2026 report puts foreign buyers at $45.3 billion in U.S. existing homes, down 19.1%, yet 56% of those buyers already live here on visas or as recent immigrants.

So I graded lip-sync integrity first and per-language cost second. Written for listing agents and brokerage marketers in multilingual metros. .

Quick Picks

Best overall and best real-estate-native workflow: HeyGen (four prebuilt agent formats plus 177+ languages on one subscription)

HeyGen (four prebuilt agent formats plus 177+ languages on one subscription) Best for localizing on-screen text with the narration: Colossyan (price, address, and room labels translate in the same pass as the voice)

Colossyan (price, address, and room labels translate in the same pass as the voice) Best for dubbing tour footage you already shot: Rask AI (multi-speaker detection handled a buyer-and-agent walkthrough unprompted)

Rask AI (multi-speaker detection handled a buyer-and-agent walkthrough unprompted) Best second-language voice realism: ElevenLabs (the only dub my Vietnamese-speaking reviewer did not flag as synthetic)

ElevenLabs (the only dub my Vietnamese-speaking reviewer did not flag as synthetic) Best cost per listing when language is not the job: Reel-E ($9.70 per listing on Growth, English only)

Reel-E ($9.70 per listing on Growth, English only) Best phone-only workflow: Captions (record, dub, and post without opening a laptop)

I built one test listing and ran it through every platform: a 1,900-square-foot three-bedroom, 15 photos from the listing photographer, and a 90-second script I wrote once and reused everywhere. Six target languages, chosen to match the buyer mix in Florida, California, and Texas metros: Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Brazilian Portuguese, and Korean. Testing ran across three weeks in July and August 2026.

Eight of the eleven platforms can produce a translated version of a listing video. The other three earn their place as components, and I say so plainly in their entries.

Native speakers reviewed the output. Two colleagues and one client-side reviewer caught errors I could not hear myself.

Lip-sync integrity in the target language (25%)

I watched the last ten seconds of every dub at full speed, then at quarter speed. Drift almost always appears at the end, because translated sentences run longer than English and weaker tools stretch the audio instead of re-timing the mouth.

Language and dialect coverage (20%)

A count of 40 languages is useless if it omits Tagalog. I checked each platform against my six targets specifically, and separately noted whether it distinguishes dialects such as Brazilian from European Portuguese.

Cost per finished language version (20%)

Credits, minutes, and per-listing caps are not comparable at sticker price. I normalized every platform to the cost of one 90-second listing video plus six translated versions, which is the module below.

Real estate workflow fit (15%)

Photos in without manual keyframing, branded and unbranded exports for MLS rules, and vertical plus horizontal from one render. Tools that force a second export to get a Reel cost double their listed price in practice.

Voice identity retention (10%)

Buyers meet the agent through these videos. I scored whether the Spanish version still sounded like the same person who recorded the English.

Compliance housekeeping (10%)

Whether the tool made it easy or hard to attach an altered-image disclosure and keep the original photos accessible.

Detailed Review of 11 Best AI Multilingual Property Listing Video Makers in 2026

1. HeyGen: Best Overall AI Multilingual Property Listing Video Maker

HeyGen was the only platform where the multilingual step was not a second project. I recorded a 15-second digital twin on my phone, picked the listing spotlight format, dropped in the 15 photos, and had an English video in under ten minutes. The six translations were a dropdown on the finished asset, not a re-upload.

The Mandarin version held sync to the final syllable. That was the test half the field failed.

HeyGen ships a real estate surface rather than a general video tool with a property template. HeyGen for Real Estate documents four prebuilt agent formats, market update, listing spotlight, hosted home tour, and cinematic home tour, along with 13,500+ agents, 118M+ videos created, and 177+ languages and dialects.

The listing spotlight matters most here: it builds an avatar-narrated video from photos you already have. Affiliate broker Scott Henninger reports 3 hours saved every filming session and a 10-plus-minute video produced in 2 hours.

Pros:

Four prebuilt agent formats, not blank templates you bend into a listing video

177+ languages and dialects covered all six of my targets, including Tagalog

Lip-sync translation at 5 credits per minute put six languages under $4 of a $29 plan

4.8 on G2 from 1,924 verified reviews, with a video translation score of 97 against a 62 category average

Cons:

Avatar IV and V draw 20 credits per minute from the monthly pool, so a heavy listing month needs planning on Creator

HeyGen White Glove, the done-for-you production service, is available to U.S. users only

Pricing

Free covers 3 videos a month at up to 1 minute with 30+ languages. Creator is $29/month with 600 credits and the full 175+ language suite. My whole test consumed 75 credits, about an eighth of that allocation. Pro is $49/month with 1,000 credits and 4K. Business is $149/month plus $20 per seat.

Best for: listing agents and brokerage marketers who want the source video and every translated version in one place.

2. Colossyan: Best for Localizing On-Screen Text With the Narration

Every other tool in this test translated the audio and left my graphics in English. Colossyan was the only one that localized the narration, the on-screen text, and the interactive elements together in a single pass, with lip-sync in each language.

That distinction matters more in listing video than in any other category. A property video carries the price, the address, the square footage, and room labels as burned-in text. A Spanish dub sitting under "$749,000 | 3 BD | 2 BA" in English is a half-translated asset, and I had to rebuild those overlays by hand everywhere else.

Colossyan documents 120+ languages, and the six I needed were present. The avatar reads as a corporate presenter rather than a neighborhood agent.

The translation quota is the wall. Reporting on the Business tier puts automatic translations at 10 a month, with unlimited translation reserved for Enterprise. Six versions of one listing consume six of those ten.

Pros:

Narration, on-screen text, and interactive elements localize together in one workflow, with lip-sync in every language

120+ languages documented, covering all six of my targets

SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance with EU or US data residency on Enterprise plans, and no model training on customer content

Interactive branching lets a buyer click through to the room they care about instead of watching linearly

Cons:

Business-tier automatic translations are capped around 10 a month, so a six-language listing eats most of the quota and two listings exhaust it

Unused video minutes do not roll over, and reviewers report translations that lack finesse, with accuracy depending on which language you pick

Pricing

A free plan covers about 3 minutes a month. Starter is $27/month monthly or $19 annually for roughly 15 to 20 minutes. Business is $88/month monthly or $70 annually and adds the larger avatar library plus the newer NEO 2 model on a separate cap. Enterprise is custom and unlocks unlimited translation and SCORM. A studio-filmed custom avatar is a $1,000-per-year add-on.

Best for: brokerages producing listing videos with heavy burned-in text who need the graphics translated, not just the voice.

Rask AI is the only tool here that handled a two-voice walkthrough properly. I fed it a real hosted tour where the agent talks and a buyer asks a question at the 40-second mark, and Rask separated the speakers and assigned each a distinct dubbed voice without being told to.

That is the specific job Rask wins. It does not create the video; it localizes video that exists.

The pricing model punishes exactly the feature listing videos need. Lip-sync lives on Creator Pro at $150/month, and enabling it consumes roughly three times the standard minute allowance. My six 90-second versions burned about 27 minutes of a 100-minute plan.

Voice cloning covers 32 languages, roughly a quarter of the 130-plus it translates into. Spanish and Mandarin cloned cleanly. Tagalog translated but would not clone.

Pros:

Multi-speaker detection assigned separate voices to agent and buyer automatically

130+ languages for translation, with a translation dictionary that locked "primary suite" across every version

Transcript editing let me fix a mistranslated "lot line" before rendering

Purpose-built localization pipeline with SRT workflows for MLS caption uploads

Cons:

Lip-sync requires the $150/month Creator Pro tier and consumes about 3x the minute allowance, so a 25-minute plan effectively becomes 8

No video creation at all, so it cannot turn listing photos into anything

Pricing

Creator starts at $60/month for 25 dubbing minutes, or about $33/month billed annually. Creator Pro at $150/month adds lip-sync and API access. Business runs $750/month. Extra minutes bill at $3 each. There is no permanent free plan, only a roughly 3-minute trial.

Best for: teams with a videographer already delivering tours who need those exact files in six languages.

4. ElevenLabs: Best Second-Language Voice Realism

My Vietnamese-speaking reviewer listened to all eight dubs blind and flagged seven of them as synthetic within a sentence. She did not flag ElevenLabs.

That is the entire case for it. Nothing else here matches ElevenLabs on how a cloned voice sounds once it leaves English, particularly on tonal languages where cheaper engines flatten pitch into something robotic.

Coverage is broader than I expected. ElevenLabs documents 90+ dubbing languages, and its Eleven v3 model lists Filipino, Korean, and Mandarin explicitly, so all six of my targets were available.

It is still the wrong shape for this job on its own. ElevenLabs produces audio. There is no listing template, no photo-to-video step, no branded export, and no vertical crop. I paired it with a separate video tool, which means two subscriptions and a manual sync step for every listing.

Pros:

Best voice realism I heard in Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Korean by a clear margin

90+ dubbing languages, and it keeps the speaker's emotional tone rather than only their pitch

Automatic speaker detection handles overlapping speech in a walkthrough recording

Starter at $5/month includes commercial rights and instant voice cloning

Cons:

Audio only, so it cannot produce a listing video and must be paired with a second platform and manual sync

Dubbing v2 is still in alpha, its API is not live, and free-tier dubbed output is watermarked

Pricing

Free carries no commercial license. Starter is $5/month for about 30,000 credits, roughly 30 minutes of speech. Creator is $22/month. Pro is $99/month for around 500,000 credits. Scale is $330/month with three workspace seats. Dubbing bills by source length in one-minute increments, and annual billing saves about 17%.

Best for: luxury and cross-border agents who will accept a two-tool workflow to get the best voice in the target language.

5. Fliki: Best for Turning a Listing URL Into a Narrated Video

Fliki was the fastest zero-to-draft in the test. I pasted a listing URL, and it pulled the photos and property details, drafted a script, and produced a narrated video with a slow pan across each photo before I finished reading its own script suggestions.

For an agent who wants every listing to get a video without writing anything, that is a real advantage.

The credit math is less generous than it looks. Fliki's own FAQ says the Standard plan's 180 minutes of credits yields roughly 60 to 90 minutes of finished video, because script edits and regenerations consume credits too. Budget a 2:1 ratio, not 1:1.

Language coverage is solid at over 80 languages across more than 100 dialects, and it distinguished Brazilian from European Portuguese correctly. What it does not do is put the agent's face on screen, which is the trust mechanism this whole category exists for.

Pros:

Listing URL in, drafted script and narrated video out, with no writing step

80+ languages across 100+ dialects, drawn from a 1,300+ voice library

Auto-generated captions matter because most property video autoplays muted in feeds

Commercial license included on every paid plan

Cons:

Credits convert to finished video at roughly 2:1 by Fliki's own estimate, so 180 minutes buys 60 to 90

Output is voiceover over photos and stock footage, so the agent never appears on camera

Pricing

Free gives about 5 minutes a month with a watermark and no commercial rights. Standard is about $28/month monthly or roughly $21 annually, with 180 minutes of credits and a 15-minute per-video ceiling. Premium is about $88/month and raises the ceiling to 30 minutes. Fliki runs promotional pricing, so confirm the figure at checkout.

Best for: high-volume agents who want a narrated video on every listing and do not need to be on camera.

6. BIGVU: Best for Agents Who Want to Film Themselves

BIGVU is built on the opposite assumption from most of this list: you will be on camera, and you need help not looking terrible. The teleprompter, eye-contact correction, and filler-word removal are the product, and they work. My third take with the prompter beat my eighth take without it.

Real estate is a genuine segment here rather than a marketing claim. Capterra data puts real estate at about 11% of BIGVU's user base.

The multilingual ceiling is where it falls short for this job. BIGVU's own real estate guidance cites 20-plus languages for translation, against 177 on HeyGen and 130 on Rask AI. Spanish and Mandarin were covered. Tagalog and Korean were not.

Subtitle translation is unlimited on AI Pro, which is a reasonable fallback for muted feed playback when dubbing is not available in your target language.

Pros:

Teleprompter plus eye-contact correction produced usable takes in half the attempts

Unlimited subtitle translation on AI Pro, useful because most listing video plays muted

4K recording up to 59 minutes covers a full hosted tour in one file

AI Twin avatars on the top tier for agents who eventually stop filming

Cons:

Translation covers roughly 20 languages, which excluded Tagalog and Korean from my six targets

G2 shows 4.6 from only 71 reviews, a thin evidence base next to the enterprise options here

Pricing

A free tier covers teleprompter recording with a watermark. AI Pro is $39/month monthly or $229 billed yearly, and includes 4K, eye-contact correction, unlimited AI scripts, and unlimited subtitle translation. AI Max adds custom AI Twin avatars and avatar video generation minutes.

Best for: agents who like being on camera and mainly need translated subtitles rather than full dubs.

7. Captions: Best Phone-Only Multilingual Listing Workflow

I produced one complete listing video and two dubs from an open house parking lot without opening a laptop. Captions is the only tool here where that was comfortable rather than technically possible.

The dubbing is fast and includes lip-sync. On a 30-second "just listed" vertical, the Spanish version was indistinguishable from what I got out of desktop tools. Quality held because the clip was short.

Longer content is where it slipped. On the full 90-second tour, sync drifted noticeably in the last 15 seconds of the Korean version, which is the failure mode I was specifically watching for.

Pricing is the cheapest entry point for real dubbing in this group, though the credit system escalates once you use the AI generation features rather than captions and dubs alone.

Pros:

Genuine phone-first workflow, from recording to dubbed export, with no desktop step

Pro at $9.99/month is the cheapest paid plan here that includes lip-synced dubbing

Automatic captions with strong social presets for Reels and vertical listing posts

Credit rollover up to 3x the monthly allowance covers uneven listing months

Cons:

Lip-sync drifted in the final 15 seconds of my 90-second Korean dub, so it suits short clips more than full tours

No listing-specific features at all: no photo import, no branded and unbranded variants, no MLS-ready horizontal preset

Pricing

A free tier exists with limits and watermarking. Pro is $9.99/month for captions and editing. Max is $24.99/month with about 500 monthly credits for AI generation and heavier dubbing. Scale runs about $69.99/month. Rates differ between iOS, Android, and web checkout.

Best for: solo agents producing short vertical listing announcements in two or three languages from their phone.

8. Vozo AI: Cheapest Lip-Synced Dubbing With Real Language Depth

Vozo AI was the surprise of the test. It is the only platform under $30 that pairs genuine lip alignment with translation coverage in the same class as the enterprise tools, and it handled all six of my target languages.

Vozo documents 111 source languages and 165 target languages for its translate-and-dub and subtitle-translation workflows, which is wider coverage than anything else here except HeyGen.

The Vietnamese dub was the second best in the test after ElevenLabs, and the mouth alignment held through about 80 seconds of the 90-second tour before loosening slightly.

The catch is the points system and the ceiling on evaluation. The Creator plan includes 150 AI points a month, and every tool draws from that one pool, so a heavy translation month competes with editing and clip generation. There is also no listing workflow: no photo import, no MLS-ready preset, no branded and unbranded pairing.

Pros:

111 source and 165 target languages, covering all six of my test targets including Tagalog

Lip alignment on a $29/month plan, which no other tool at this price matched

Voice cloning preserves speaker identity plus a separate mode for native target-language accent

Handles videos up to 60 minutes on Creator, enough for a full hosted tour

Cons:

One shared points pool means translation, editing, and generation all compete for the same 150 monthly credits on Creator

No real estate workflow at all, so photos, MLS presets, and branded and unbranded variants are on you

Pricing

A free plan includes 20 AI points for evaluation. Creator is $29/month with 150 AI points, all tools unlocked, watermark removal, and a 60-minute per-video ceiling. Higher tiers add points volume rather than features.

Best for: budget-conscious agents who need real lip-synced dubbing in an unusual language and will handle listing formatting themselves.

9. Magic Hour: Best Value If You Enjoy Assembling the Workflow Yourself

Magic Hour gave me the best cost per generated second in the test and the most work to get there. It bundles 20-plus separate tools, including image-to-video, talking photo, lip-sync, and voice cloning, and every one of them is available on the free plan.

What it does not have is a pipeline. To get one listing into six languages I generated motion clips from photos in one tool, cloned a voice in another, translated the script myself, and ran lip-sync per language as a separate job. Six versions took most of an afternoon.

Credit economics are genuinely strong. The Creator plan is roughly $10/month on annual billing for 120,000 credits a year, about an hour of video, and credits do not expire.

Lip-sync was the weak link. Independent 2026 testing and my own results agree that it misses on fast speech and complex phonemes, which showed up on the Vietnamese dub.

Pros:

Roughly $10/month on annual billing for about an hour of generated video, with credits that never expire

Free plan includes every tool rather than gating the useful ones

Face-swap and image-to-video quality punch well above the price

REST API and Zapier support for agents automating a listing pipeline

Cons:

No translation workflow exists, so multilingual output means manually orchestrating four separate tools per language

Lip-sync misses on fast speech, and Creator caps output at 1024px rather than full HD

Pricing

Free includes 400 credits, about 17 seconds of video at 576px. Creator is about $10/month billed annually for 120,000 credits a year. Higher tiers add 4K and larger credit pools, and extra credit packs run about $3 per 1,000 credits.

Best for: technically comfortable agents and small agencies who want the lowest generation cost and will build the language step themselves.

10. Reel-E: Best Photo-to-Cinematic-Motion for a Single Language

Reel-E produced the best-looking video in the test and cannot translate a word of it. Both facts matter.

The motion is not a slow pan across a still. Reel-E generates depth-aware camera moves, and on my 15 photos it chose a wide orbit for the open living area and a slow push-in for the primary bedroom. Every render returned 16:9, 9:16, and square, branded and unbranded, which solved my MLS-versus-Instagram problem in one pass.

It is also built by people who understand listing workflow. I dropped a Zillow link and it pulled the photos.

Then this article's question arrives and Reel-E has no answer. There is no narration, no voice, no dubbing, and no subtitle translation. It is a music-and-motion tool. In a multilingual market you would pair it with a dubbing platform, and at that point you are running two subscriptions to do what one platform does alone.

Pros:

Depth-aware camera motion that reads as filmed rather than as a slideshow

Every render includes 16:9, 9:16, and square in branded and unbranded variants

Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com link import pulls listing photos automatically

Unused listings roll over on Growth and Pro, up to twice the monthly allocation

Cons:

No narration, dubbing, or subtitle translation of any kind, which rules it out as a standalone multilingual tool

Essential at $44/month covers only 3 listings, so a normal listing month forces the $97 tier

Pricing

Essential is $44/month for 3 listings, Growth is $97/month for 10, and Pro is $449/month for 50 with 4K output. That works out to $14.67, $9.70, and $8.98 per listing. Annual billing saves about 25%, and there is a 7-day trial with the first video free.

Best for: agents in single-language markets who want the best-looking photo-to-video output and nothing else.

11. Google Veo 3.1: Best Hero Shot, Worst Fit for Multilingual Listings

Veo 3.1 produced the single most beautiful eight seconds in this entire test: a slow exterior reveal at golden hour with native ambient audio, cicadas included. For a $2.5M listing, that clip earns its cost as the opening shot of a tour.

Everything after those eight seconds is a problem. Veo generates 8-second clips. A 90-second narrated listing tour would require chaining eleven generations with no shared script, no avatar, and no continuity of a speaking presenter.

There is also no translation workflow. Veo generates audio; it does not localize it. Nothing in the product turns an English tour into a Vietnamese one.

I include it because agents keep asking about it and because it does belong in a listing workflow as a component. HeyGen's product documentation lists Veo 3.1 among its generative B-roll engines, which is the honest way to use it: hero footage inside a platform that handles the language work.

Pros:

Best cinematic exterior footage available in 2026, with true 4K on the top tier

Native synchronized audio, including ambient sound, generated in the same pass

Strong prompt adherence made the golden-hour reveal work on the second attempt

Accessible through Google AI Pro at $19.99/month without per-second API billing

Cons:

No translation or dubbing capability at all, and no avatar, so it cannot produce a narrated multilingual listing video

An 8-second clip ceiling means a full tour requires chaining many generations with no continuity

Pricing

Google AI Pro is $19.99/month and includes Veo 3.1 Fast through Flow. Gemini API pricing runs roughly $0.10 to $0.15 per second on Fast and about $0.20 to $0.40 per second on Quality as of August 2026, with 4K at a premium. An 8-second Fast clip lands near $1.

Best for: luxury listing marketers buying three or four establishing shots a month to open a tour produced elsewhere.

AI Multilingual Property Listing Video Maker Comparison Table

Verified against vendor pricing and documentation pages in August 2026. "Lip-sync translation" means the tool re-times mouth movement to the translated audio rather than only replacing the soundtrack. Language counts refer to translation or dubbing coverage, not voice library size, and come from each vendor's own documentation, such as ElevenLabs' dubbing reference.

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What One Listing in Six Languages Costs Across Every Tool

Every platform prices differently, so I normalized the same deliverable across the three tools that publish rates precise enough to calculate: one 90-second source video plus six lip-synced translated versions.

HeyGen publishes its rates, so the math is exact. Avatar V generation costs 20 credits per minute and full lip-sync translation costs 5 credits per minute.

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Two numbers deserve attention. On HeyGen Creator, the whole job costs about $3.60 of a $29 subscription, roughly 36 cents per language version. On Colossyan Business at $88, the same six versions consume 60% of the monthly translation quota, so the plan tops out near one and a half multilingual listings a month before you need Enterprise.

Rask AI's figure looks competitive until you remember it cannot make the source video. Its 27 minutes goes entirely to translation, because lip-sync triples the minute cost.

If your target languages do not need mouth re-timing, AI dubbing at 2 credits per minute drops the same six versions to 18 credits, under a dollar. Audio-only dubbing is the right call for narrated photo tours where nobody is on camera. Full video translation earns the extra credits whenever the agent's face is in frame, because that is when a stretched mouth becomes obvious.

Cheaper per-listing options exist if translation is not the job. Reel-E charges $9.70 per listing on Growth, and Magic Hour runs about $10 a month for an hour of generated video. Neither translates anything.

The Disclosure Rules These Roundups Skip

Translated listing video sits on top of two compliance duties. None of the articles ranking for this keyword when I checked in August 2026 covered either one.

AI-altered images now carry a statutory disclosure duty in California. Assembly Bill 723 added Section 10140.8 to the Business and Professions Code, effective January 1, 2026. A licensee who puts a digitally altered image in an advertisement must state that it was altered and provide access to the original, unaltered image through a link, URL, or QR code. Routine lighting, cropping, white balance, and exposure corrections are excluded. Edits that add, remove, or change elements of the property are not.

This reaches photo-to-video tools directly. Generative motion predicts frames, so a tool can invent cabinetry or extend a countertop that was never there. CRMLS has updated its rules to match the statute's definitions, and Section 10140.8 sits inside the Real Estate Law, where a willful violation is a crime.

The practical workflow: review every generated clip against the original photo, remove and regenerate any frame that changed the property, label anything altered that remains, and keep the originals reachable.

Fair Housing follows your listing copy into every language. Advertising cannot suggest a preference or limitation based on a protected class, and national origin is one of them. Translation makes this harder rather than easier, because idioms do not survive it. "Move-in ready" and "charming fixer-upper" translate literally into phrasing that can imply something you never intended, and a machine translation will not flag it.

Have a native speaker read the translated script before it renders, not after it publishes.

One more piece of housekeeping that is not a law but will get your video pulled: most MLSs restrict agent branding on listing media. Produce a branded version for social and an unbranded version for the MLS. Reel-E and HeyGen output both from one render. Several tools here make you export twice.

FAQ's

What is the best AI multilingual property listing video maker?

HeyGen is the strongest overall choice. It combines four prebuilt real estate formats with 177+ languages and dialects and lip-synced translation at 5 credits per minute, so the source video and every translated version come from one subscription. Rask AI is the better buy if you only need to dub footage a videographer already shot.

Can AI translate a listing video and match the agent's lip movements?

Yes, but only some tools do it. HeyGen, Colossyan, Captions, Vozo AI, and Rask AI re-time mouth movement to the translated audio. Fliki, ElevenLabs, BIGVU, and Reel-E replace or add audio without adjusting the mouth, which reads like a badly dubbed film on close-up footage.

How much does it cost to make a listing video in six languages?

On HeyGen Creator at $29 a month, one 90-second listing video plus six lip-synced translations consumed 75 of 600 credits, roughly $3.60 total or 36 cents per language version. Audio-only dubbing drops that to 18 credits. Dedicated dubbing platforms charge per minute and run $6 or more per version.

Do I have to disclose that a listing video was made with AI?

In California, yes, when it contains digitally altered images. Business and Professions Code Section 10140.8, effective January 1, 2026, requires a disclosure statement plus access to the original unaltered image. Lighting and cropping corrections are exempt. Rules differ by state and by MLS, so confirm your local requirements.

Which languages should a U.S. listing agent translate into?

Follow your metro, not a global list. NAR's 2026 International Transactions report puts Florida at 20% of foreign buyers, California at 19%, and Texas at 12%, with Canada, Mexico, and China as the top three countries of origin. Since 56% of foreign buyers already live in the U.S., resident-language demographics matter more than overseas markets.

Yes. Fliki, Reel-E, and Vozo AI never put a person on screen, and HeyGen's listing spotlight format narrates over your existing photos. If you want your face without filming weekly, a digital twin from a 15-second recording is the middle path, and AI voice cloning keeps the voice yours.

Do translated subtitles work as well as dubbing for listing videos?

For feed placement, often yes. Most property video autoplays muted on Instagram and Facebook, so translated captions reach buyers that dubbing alone would not. An AI subtitle generator costs less than dubbing and covers more languages. Dubbing wins for email, buyer presentations, and anywhere sound is on by default.

Is Sora a good option for listing videos in 2026?

No. OpenAI shut down the Sora consumer app on April 26, 2026, and the API sunsets September 24, 2026. Any roundup still recommending it is stale. Its model quality remains reachable through third-party platforms while the API lasts, but Sora was never a translation tool.

HeyGen, for one reason: it was the only platform where six languages cost 45 credits instead of a second subscription and a manual sync step.

Rask AI is the better buy if a videographer already delivers your tours. ElevenLabs wins on pure voice realism once the audio leaves English. Vozo AI is the cheapest route to real lip-synced dubbing. Reel-E makes the best-looking video in a single-language market.

HeyGen's free plan covers three videos a month with trial access to premium features. Run your own listing through it, then watch the last ten seconds of the dub.