Kevin RahejaKevin Raheja
Kevin Raheja|Last updated August 27, 2025
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Avatar IV API lets you generate lifelike talking videos from any photo, with clean lip-sync, expressive facial motion, and natural gestures.
The Long Version

Earlier this summer, we launched Avatar IV, our most advanced image-to-video model ever, in the HeyGen web app. Today, I’m excited to share that Avatar IV is now available via API, allowing you to embed it directly into your product experiences.

What’s new: Avatar IV, programmatic

With the Avatar IV API, a photo and a script are all you need to generate a realistic talking video, featuring all the HeyGen magic: accurate lip-sync, expressive facial movement, and even authentic hand gestures. Now you can trigger that exact flow with our API inside your app or workflow.

Under the hood, Avatar IV supports angled or profile photos and works across lifelike or stylized characters (humans, anime, and even pets). It’s built to handle real-world inputs while maintaining natural timing and motion.

Why partners are excited

Here’s an example Avatar IV video to show the model’s realism and gesture quality.

Common partner use cases

Plans and availability

Avatar IV API is self-serve on our Pro and Scale tiers, with Enterprise available for custom rates and high-volume usage. You can find the Avatar IV API documentation here.

A note on quality and control

We purpose-built Avatar IV to feel and look natural in real product UX, with clean lip-sync, nuanced facial dynamics, and gesture timing that follows the script. It also pairs beautifully with our voice tools for delivery control, so content sounds as intentional as it looks.

Get started with Avatar IV today.

