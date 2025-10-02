Summary In December, we shipped updates designed to make HeyGen easier to use and easier to trust. From a new changelog that keeps you informed, to Voice Doctor for refining your digital twin’s voice, to a simpler avatars experience, these improvements reflect our ongoing efforts to bring a simpler, better experience to HeyGen customers.

What’s new

Last month, we shipped a set of updates focused on clarity, control, and simpler workflows across HeyGen. Watch the video or read below to learn how.

A new way to keep up: What’s new

If AI moves fast, HeyGen moves faster. Our users often ask where they can keep up with our latest releases and review what's shipped in the past.

Introducing the HeyGen changelog. “What’s new” brings all product updates into one always-on feed. New features. Meaningful improvements. Fixes, refinements, and maintenance updates.

To access it, tap the notifications bell, then select What’s new. You’ll see a live list of release notes, always up to date. You can also subscribe to receive updates directly in your inbox.

Review what's new

Voice Doctor

Your Digital Twin should look and sound just like you. Introducing Voice Doctor.

Voice Doctor is a chat-based interface that lets you refine your voice after creation, no technical tuning required. Too much reverb? Voice sounds flat? Describe what feels off in your own words, then listen to improved previews until it’s just right. Access Voice Doctor from the voice module on the avatars page or the voice module inside AI Studio.

Note: Voice Doctor only works with voices you cloned or generated yourself.

Try Voice Doctor today

A simpler home for your avatars

We also updated the avatars experience to make it easier to find, manage, and improve your avatars in one place.

With a clearer layout and a more intuitive flow, common actions now take fewer clicks and less context switching. Whether you’re reviewing looks, improving an avatar, or starting something new, everything is easier to access and manage from a single view.

Explore your looks

Looking ahead

These updates are part of our ongoing effort to simplify creation across HeyGen. We’re continuing to focus on reducing friction, sharpening quality, and making everyday workflows feel more intuitive. More improvements are already on the way this month.

Sign up for free here