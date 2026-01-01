اپنے ورک اسپیس میں ممبرز کو مدعو کریں

HeyGen Academy میں خوش آمدید۔ یہ ماڈیول، "Inviting and Managing Teammates"، آپ کی ٹیم کو آپ کے ورک اسپیس میں لانے کے بارے میں ہے تاکہ آپ مل کر کام کر سکیں اور فوراً ہی تخلیق شروع کر سکیں۔ جب آپ ٹیم ممبرز کو شامل کرنے کے لیے تیار ہوں، تو پہلے یہ یقینی بنائیں کہ آپ اپنے ذاتی اکاؤنٹ کے بجائے شیئرڈ ورک اسپیس کے اندر ہیں۔ "Manage Workspace" پینل سے آپ دیکھ سکیں گے کہ کن لوگوں کو مدعو کیا گیا ہے، ان کے موجودہ رولز کیا ہیں، اور آیا انہوں نے دعوت قبول کر لی ہے یا ابھی بھی pending ہیں۔ HeyGen آپ کے کمپنی ای میل ڈومین سے پہلے سے سائن اپ کیے ہوئے ساتھیوں کی بھی تجاویز دیتا ہے، جس سے آپ انہیں صرف ایک کلک میں شامل کر سکتے ہیں۔ آپ ٹیم ممبرز کو براہِ راست ای میل کے ذریعے مدعو کر سکتے ہیں، یا ایک شیئرایبل لنک کاپی کر کے زیادہ وسیع طور پر بھیج سکتے ہیں۔ جیسے ہی دعوت نامہ بھیجا جاتا ہے، وہ یوزر آپ کی ممبر لسٹ میں "Invite Sent" اسٹیٹس کے ساتھ نظر آئے گا۔ اگر آپ کا ورک اسپیس request-to-join کے لیے کنفیگر ہے، تو نئی درخواستیں بھی اسی پینل میں دکھائی دیں گی۔ منظوری ملتے ہی وہ ٹیم ممبر "Active" اسٹیٹس میں آ جاتا ہے، باضابطہ طور پر آپ کے ورک اسپیس میں شامل ہو جاتا ہے اور آپ کے پلان میں ایک سیٹ استعمال کرتا ہے۔ HeyGen میں ہر ممبر کو ایک رول دیا جاتا ہے، جو اس کی رسائی کی سطح طے کرتا ہے: - Super Admins کو بلنگ، سیکیورٹی، permissions، اور ورک اسپیس سیٹنگز پر مکمل کنٹرول ہوتا ہے۔ - Developers نہ صرف کنٹینٹ بنا سکتے ہیں بلکہ HeyGen کی API تک بھی رسائی رکھتے ہیں، جیسے CRMs یا ای میل پلیٹ فارمز کے ساتھ integrations کے لیے۔ - Creators ویڈیوز، اواتارز، اور آوازیں بنانے پر فوکس کرتے ہیں، لیکن permissions یا بلنگ کو مینیج نہیں کرتے۔ - Viewers approvers اور reviewers ہوتے ہیں جو کنٹینٹ تک رسائی رکھتے ہیں لیکن اس میں ترمیم نہیں کر سکتے۔ یہ رول بیسڈ اسٹرکچر آپ کو تخلیقی کام اور نگرانی کے درمیان توازن قائم کرنے میں مدد دیتا ہے، تاکہ ٹیم ممبرز کے پاس وہ تمام ٹولز ہوں جن کی انہیں ضرورت ہے، بغیر اس کے کہ انہیں غیر ضروری رسائی دی جائے۔ اگر آپ نے request-based access فعال کر رکھی ہے، تو آپ join requests کا جائزہ لے کر ان پر عمل دو جگہوں سے کر سکتے ہیں: notifications پینل اور "Members & Workspaces" ٹیب۔ کسی درخواست کو approve کرتے ہی یوزر فوراً active ہو جاتا ہے اور آپ کی ممبرز لسٹ میں نظر آنے لگتا ہے؛ اسے deny کرنے سے آپ کا ورک اسپیس محفوظ رہتا ہے۔ ممبر رولز سے آگے بڑھ کر، HeyGen آپ کو اس بات پر باریک سطح پر کنٹرول دیتا ہے کہ ورک اسپیس کے اندر کنٹینٹ کیسے شیئر ہو۔ پروجیکٹ، فولڈر، یا ویڈیو لیول پر، آپ permissions کو ایڈجسٹ کر سکتے ہیں تاکہ رسائی محدود کریں، ایڈٹس کی اجازت دیں، یا صرف view-only لنکس شیئر کریں۔ یہاں تک کہ شیئرڈ پروجیکٹس کے اندر بھی، Viewer رول ہمیشہ view-only ہی رہتا ہے، جس سے آپ کی access پالیسیز برقرار رہتی ہیں۔ جب کوئی ویڈیو publish ہوتی ہے، تو اس کے لیے ایک Share Page بنتا ہے، جہاں creators کیپشنز شامل کر سکتے ہیں، permissions کنفیگر کر سکتے ہیں، پاس ورڈ پروٹیکشن لگا سکتے ہیں، یا ویڈیو کو اس طرح پبلک بنا سکتے ہیں کہ اسے دیکھنے کے لیے sign-in کی ضرورت نہ ہو۔ یہ آپشنز ٹیموں کو یہ لچک دیتے ہیں کہ وہ کنٹینٹ کو کیسے اور کہاں distribute کریں۔ اس ماڈیول کے اختتام تک، آپ یہ سمجھ جائیں گے کہ ٹیم ممبرز کو کیسے invite کرنا ہے، رولز کیسے assign کرنے ہیں، اور کنٹینٹ تک رسائی کو کیسے کنٹرول کرنا ہے۔ ان مراحل کے ساتھ، آپ کا ورک اسپیس آپ کی پوری تنظیم میں محفوظ اور scalable collaboration کے لیے تیار ہو گا۔

When you’re ready to add teammates, first make sure you’re inside your shared workspace rather than your personal account. From the Manage Workspace panel, you’ll see everyone who’s been invited, their current roles, and whether they’ve accepted or are still pending. HeyGen also makes suggestions for colleagues who have already signed up with your company email domain, making it easy to bring them in with a single click. You can invite teammates directly by email, or copy a shareable link to send out more broadly.

As soon as an invitation is sent, the user appears in your member list with the status Invite Sent. If your workspace is configured for request-to-join, new requests will also show up in the same panel. Once approved, the teammate moves into Active status, officially joining your workspace and occupying a seat on your plan.

Every member in HeyGen is assigned a role, which determines their level of access:

Super Admins have full control over billing, security, permissions, and workspace settings.

Developers can create content and also access HeyGen’s API for integrations like CRMs or email platforms.

Creators focus on producing videos, avatars, and voices but don’t manage permissions or billing.

Viewers are approvers and reviewers who can access content without making edits.

This role-based structure helps you balance creativity with oversight, ensuring teammates have the tools they need—without giving unnecessary access.

If you’ve enabled request-based access, you can review and act on join requests in two places: the notifications panel and the Members & Workspaces tab. Approving a request immediately makes the user active and visible in your members list; denying it keeps your workspace secure.

Beyond member roles, HeyGen gives you granular control over how content is shared within the workspace. At the project, folder, or video level, you can adjust permissions to restrict access, allow edits, or share view-only links. Even within shared projects, a Viewer role always remains view-only, preserving your access policies.

When a video is published, it generates a Share Page, where creators can add captions, configure permissions, apply password protection, or make the video publicly viewable without requiring sign-in. These options give teams the flexibility to manage how and where content is distributed.

By the end of this module, you’ll understand how to invite teammates, assign roles, and control access to content. With these steps in place, your workspace will be ready for secure, scalable collaboration across your organization.