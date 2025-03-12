AI Explainer Video Maker, No Camera Needed

Make an AI explainer video without filming or design skills. Paste a script, upload a document, or type an idea, then choose an AI avatar and get a narrated, captioned video ready to share in minutes. It works for marketing, training, and education.

Presenter creating an AI explainer video on a laptop with a HeyGen overlay.
145,973,860Mga video na nabuo
121,029,216Mga avatar na nabuo
20,177,110Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of AI Explainer Video

This AI explainer video generator makes video creation as simple as writing a document, and the AI video maker helps you create professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas from a script or an existing file.

Start from a script, PDF, or prompt

Paste a video script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a URL, or type a single prompt. The AI video generator turns your existing content into a storyboard and scene text, so you can create videos from text and finish a watchable explainer in minutes.

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A friendly professional at a laptop turns a script, PDF, and prompt into a video storyboard with scene thumbnails.

Natural AI voiceover in any tone

Your script becomes spoken narration in a clear, human-sounding voice. Set the tone for a calm tutorial or an upbeat product pitch, pick from 300+ voiceovers, and build explainer videos with voiceovers that match your pacing, with no recording booth or hired voice actor.

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A person speaking near a studio microphone beside a UI panel showing an audio waveform and voice-tone options.

Animated scenes and explainer templates

Pick a layout and the AI video explainer fills it with animation, visuals, and transitions that match each line of your script. Swap any scene, adjust timing, or restyle the whole video to stay on-brand and visually appealing, with no editing software.

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A creator selects an animated explainer scene layout from a grid of template thumbnails in a clean UI.

Auto captions and on-screen text

Every word in the narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders. On-screen titles and key phrases appear at the right moment, and you can make changes to any line, so the explainer stays clear for viewers watching on mute or following along in a second language.

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A presenter in a video frame with synced captions along the bottom and an on-screen title chip, with a caption-edit panel.

One explainer in 175+ languages

Make the explainer once, then translate the full video into 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing and cloned voices. The presenter keeps the same face and tone in every market, so a single script produces high-quality videos for a global audience without filming or re-recording.

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A smiling presenter beside a language list panel with country flags and a 175+ languages chip.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI explainer video maker

A marketer launches a 60-second product explainer on a landing page with a play button.

Marketing and product explainers

Agency explainers take weeks and thousands of dollars. Write the angle, run it through script to video, and launch a 60-second product explainer for a landing page or ad the same day.

A friendly presenter guides new user onboarding beside a checklist panel with a completed first step.

New customer onboarding videos

New users sign up and then get lost in setup. A short explainer walks them through the first key action, cuts support tickets, and turns a confusing onboarding into a clear path to the product's value.

An educator turns a lesson plan into a narrated video with concept visuals in a lesson panel.

Course and classroom explainers

Teachers and content creators turn a lesson plan into a narrated educational video with visuals for each concept. Students watch a clear two-minute explainer instead of reading dense slides or sitting through a long lecture.

An L&D professional updates a training module with a policy update and a regenerate button.

Employee training and compliance

L&D teams swap dated slide decks for explainers staff finish. Update the script, regenerate the video, and redeploy the new version the same day, so policy and process training stays current across every location.

A person converts a dense manual into a narrated explainer, a PDF page transforming into a video.

Turn manuals and docs into video

Dense manuals and reports go unread. Run them through PDF to video and the platform builds a narrated explainer from the document, so the key steps land in three minutes instead of forty pages.

The same presenter shown in three language version cards with flags for USA, Spain, and Japan.

Global explainers for every market

Global teams need the same explainer in many languages at once. Produce it in English, then dub it into 175+ languages with matched lip sync, reaching every region from a single source video.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI explainer video maker works

Go from a written idea to a finished AI explainer video in four simple steps, no filming or editing required.

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Step 1: Add your content

Paste a script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a link, or type a topic to start.

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Step 2: Pick a presenter

Pick an avatar and voice, or capture your screen for a clean walkthrough explainer.

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Step 3: Customize the video

Edit the script, swap scenes, add B-roll and branding, then translate with one click.

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Step 4: Export and share

Render in HD or 4K, download as MP4, and publish to any site, social platform, or LMS.

AI explainer video maker FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is an AI explainer video and how does it work?

An AI explainer video is a short, AI-generated video that breaks down one idea, product, or process, built by software instead of a film crew. Creating an explainer video with an AI-powered explainer video maker starts from a script, document, or prompt, and AI technology generates the visuals, voiceover, and captions. It runs as an online tool in your browser.

Will an AI explainer video look generic or like a cartoon robot?

Not with a realistic AI presenter. Avatar V builds lifelike AI avatars from a 15-second clip and holds one consistent face and voice across every scene, rated #1 for realism on G2. You can produce explainer videos with AI avatars that read as filmed, not as animated clip art.

How do I turn a PDF or slide deck into an explainer video?

Upload the file and the AI reads it, pulls the key points, and builds a scene-by-scene storyboard with narration. This text to video workflow lets you review the draft script, swap visuals or trim sections, then create a video in a few minutes.

What makes an explainer video effective?

Strong explainer videos open with the viewer's problem, keep to one idea, and use visuals to simplify complex topics. To create engaging explainer videos, write compelling narratives in plain language, add captions, and end with one clear next step. The AI handles the creation process so you focus on the message.

Why choose HeyGen over other AI explainer video tools?

Karamihan sa mga tool ay gumagawa lang ng isang video sa isang wika. Ang HeyGen ay lumilikha ng isang explainer na may realistic na presenter nang isang beses, tapos ida-dub ito sa mahigit 175 na wika na may lip sync at ina-update mula sa text, para makapaglabas ka ng mga nakakahikayat na explainer video para sa bawat merkado nang hindi na kailangang mag-reshoot.

Nakakatipid ba ng oras at production budget ang mga AI explainer video?

Oo, madalas nang malaki ang ibinababa.Si Anton Voroniukay nag-ulat na naging hanggang 40x na mas mura ang produksyon at nakakatipid sila ng 15.5 oras bawat linggo matapos lumipat sa HeyGen, na nagbigay-daan sa kanyang team na gumawa ng mga video nang mas mabilis at maabot ang mahigit isang milyong estudyante. Basahin ang kuwento ni Anton Voroniuk.

Mahirap bang matutunan ang paggawa ng AI video?

Hindi. Ang paggawa ng AI video sa AI-powered na platform na ito ay parang nag-e-edit lang ng dokumento, kaya wala kang kailangang i-install at wala ring timeline na dapat pag-aralan. I-type o i-paste lang ang iyong content, pumili ng AI presenter, at awtomatikong bubuuin ng platform ang mga dynamic na video na maaari mong i-refine sa pamamagitan ng pag-edit ng text.

Maaari ba akong gumawa ng AI explainer video nang libre bago magbayad?

Oo. Sa libreng plano, maaari kang gumawa ng isang libreng video, subukan ang mga presenter at boses, at mag-export ng MP4 para masubukan mo ang workflow bago mag-upgrade. Ang mga bayad na plano ay nagdaragdag ng HD at 4K export, mas mahahabang video, mas maraming wika, at mga feature para sa team.

Gaano kahaba dapat ang isang AI explainer video para mapanatili ang atensyon?

Para sa marketing, pinakamainam ang 60 hanggang 90 segundo at tumutugma ito sa kung gaano katagal nananatili ang karamihan sa mga manonood. Ang mga training at educational explainer ay puwedeng tumagal ng tatlo hanggang limang minuto kapag kinakailangan ng paksa. Magsimula sa isang malakas na hook para makuha ang atensyon, panatilihin na isang ideya lang bawat video, at alisin ang anumang hindi talaga nakakatulong dito.

Magkano ang gastos para gumawa ng explainer video ngayon?

A custom agency explainer typically runs 3,000 to 15,000 dollars and takes weeks. Making one with AI moves that to a monthly subscription and minutes per video, so the cost per explainer drops sharply once you produce more than one.

Awtomatikong naglalagay ba ang tool ng mga caption at subtitle?

Oo. Ang narasyon ay tina-transcribe bilang naka-sync na captions habang nirender ang video, at ang subtitle generator ang nagbibigay-daan sa’yo na i-edit ang mga salita, istilo, at timing. Nakakatulong ang captions na tumaas ang completion rate ng mga manonood na naka-mute ang audio.

Kailangan ko pa bang mag-shoot o mag-record ng kahit ano para makagawa ng explainer?

Hindi mo kailangang mag-film o mag-record. I-type mo lang o i-upload ang iyong content, pumili ng presenter at boses, at awtomatikong gagawin ng platform ang video, narration, at captions. Opsyonal lang ang camera, mikropono, at editing software.

Can I use my own cloned voice in the explainer video?

Yes. Voice cloning captures your voice from a short sample and uses it to narrate any script, so every explainer sounds like you. You can also keep your cloned voice consistent when the video is translated into other languages.

Can I make the same explainer video in several languages?

Oo. Gawin mo lang ang explainer nang isang beses, tapos ang AI video translator ang magdu-dub nito sa mahigit 175 na wika na tugma ang galaw ng labi at gamit ang kinopyang boses mo. Pareho pa rin ang itsura ng presenter, kaya bawat bersyon ay parang orihinal na lokal na video, hindi lang may subtitles.

Can I edit or update the explainer after it is generated?

Yes. Because the video is built from text, you can edit videos by changing the script, swapping a scene, or changing the voice, then regenerate in minutes. There is no reshoot, so you make quick edits to a price or policy and update explainer videos quickly.

Anong mga input ang maaari kong gamitin para makapagsimula ng isang AI explainer video?

You can start from a written script, a PDF or slide deck, a web page URL, or a single prompt describing the topic. Whichever input you have, you can create a video that turns it into a narrated, captioned explainer, so you work from content you already own.

Mag-explore pa ng AI-powered na mga tool

Bigyang-buhay ang anumang larawan gamit ang sobrang realistiko na boses at galaw sa pamamagitan ng Avatar IV.

AI Tagalikha ng VideoTagasalin ng VideoAI na Gumagawa ng Video mula sa TekstoAudio tungo sa Video na AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC na mga AdUrl ng VideoScript tungo sa VideoAI Tagalikha ng ReelAI Avatar GeneratorAI na Gumagawa ng Video mula sa LarawanPagkopya ng BosesTagasalin ng Video sa YouTubeVideo AvatarAI Tagagawa ng Video sa YouTubeAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Tagagawa ng CaptionMagdagdag ng Teksto sa VideoAI Tagalikha ng SubtitleTagalikha ng Script ng VideoText-to-Speech AvatarMagdagdag ng Larawan sa VideoAI Video Compressor

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