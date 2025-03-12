Make an AI explainer video without filming or design skills. Paste a script, upload a document, or type an idea, then choose an AI avatar and get a narrated, captioned video ready to share in minutes. It works for marketing, training, and education.
Features of AI Explainer Video
This AI explainer video generator makes video creation as simple as writing a document, and the AI video maker helps you create professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas from a script or an existing file.
Start from a script, PDF, or prompt
Paste a video script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a URL, or type a single prompt. The AI video generator turns your existing content into a storyboard and scene text, so you can create videos from text and finish a watchable explainer in minutes.
Natural AI voiceover in any tone
Your script becomes spoken narration in a clear, human-sounding voice. Set the tone for a calm tutorial or an upbeat product pitch, pick from 300+ voiceovers, and build explainer videos with voiceovers that match your pacing, with no recording booth or hired voice actor.
Animated scenes and explainer templates
Pick a layout and the AI video explainer fills it with animation, visuals, and transitions that match each line of your script. Swap any scene, adjust timing, or restyle the whole video to stay on-brand and visually appealing, with no editing software.
Auto captions and on-screen text
Every word in the narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders. On-screen titles and key phrases appear at the right moment, and you can make changes to any line, so the explainer stays clear for viewers watching on mute or following along in a second language.
One explainer in 175+ languages
Make the explainer once, then translate the full video into 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing and cloned voices. The presenter keeps the same face and tone in every market, so a single script produces high-quality videos for a global audience without filming or re-recording.
Agency explainers take weeks and thousands of dollars. Write the angle, run it through script to video, and launch a 60-second product explainer for a landing page or ad the same day.
New users sign up and then get lost in setup. A short explainer walks them through the first key action, cuts support tickets, and turns a confusing onboarding into a clear path to the product's value.
Teachers and content creators turn a lesson plan into a narrated educational video with visuals for each concept. Students watch a clear two-minute explainer instead of reading dense slides or sitting through a long lecture.
L&D teams swap dated slide decks for explainers staff finish. Update the script, regenerate the video, and redeploy the new version the same day, so policy and process training stays current across every location.
Dense manuals and reports go unread. Run them through PDF to video and the platform builds a narrated explainer from the document, so the key steps land in three minutes instead of forty pages.
Global teams need the same explainer in many languages at once. Produce it in English, then dub it into 175+ languages with matched lip sync, reaching every region from a single source video.
How AI explainer video maker works
Go from a written idea to a finished AI explainer video in four simple steps, no filming or editing required.
Paste a script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a link, or type a topic to start.
Pick an avatar and voice, or capture your screen for a clean walkthrough explainer.
Edit the script, swap scenes, add B-roll and branding, then translate with one click.
Render in HD or 4K, download as MP4, and publish to any site, social platform, or LMS.
An AI explainer video is a short, AI-generated video that breaks down one idea, product, or process, built by software instead of a film crew. Creating an explainer video with an AI-powered explainer video maker starts from a script, document, or prompt, and AI technology generates the visuals, voiceover, and captions. It runs as an online tool in your browser.
Not with a realistic AI presenter. Avatar V builds lifelike AI avatars from a 15-second clip and holds one consistent face and voice across every scene, rated #1 for realism on G2. You can produce explainer videos with AI avatars that read as filmed, not as animated clip art.
Upload the file and the AI reads it, pulls the key points, and builds a scene-by-scene storyboard with narration. This text to video workflow lets you review the draft script, swap visuals or trim sections, then create a video in a few minutes.
Strong explainer videos open with the viewer's problem, keep to one idea, and use visuals to simplify complex topics. To create engaging explainer videos, write compelling narratives in plain language, add captions, and end with one clear next step. The AI handles the creation process so you focus on the message.
Karamihan sa mga tool ay gumagawa lang ng isang video sa isang wika. Ang HeyGen ay lumilikha ng isang explainer na may realistic na presenter nang isang beses, tapos ida-dub ito sa mahigit 175 na wika na may lip sync at ina-update mula sa text, para makapaglabas ka ng mga nakakahikayat na explainer video para sa bawat merkado nang hindi na kailangang mag-reshoot.
Oo, madalas nang malaki ang ibinababa.Si Anton Voroniukay nag-ulat na naging hanggang 40x na mas mura ang produksyon at nakakatipid sila ng 15.5 oras bawat linggo matapos lumipat sa HeyGen, na nagbigay-daan sa kanyang team na gumawa ng mga video nang mas mabilis at maabot ang mahigit isang milyong estudyante. Basahin ang kuwento ni Anton Voroniuk.
Hindi. Ang paggawa ng AI video sa AI-powered na platform na ito ay parang nag-e-edit lang ng dokumento, kaya wala kang kailangang i-install at wala ring timeline na dapat pag-aralan. I-type o i-paste lang ang iyong content, pumili ng AI presenter, at awtomatikong bubuuin ng platform ang mga dynamic na video na maaari mong i-refine sa pamamagitan ng pag-edit ng text.
Oo. Sa libreng plano, maaari kang gumawa ng isang libreng video, subukan ang mga presenter at boses, at mag-export ng MP4 para masubukan mo ang workflow bago mag-upgrade. Ang mga bayad na plano ay nagdaragdag ng HD at 4K export, mas mahahabang video, mas maraming wika, at mga feature para sa team.
Para sa marketing, pinakamainam ang 60 hanggang 90 segundo at tumutugma ito sa kung gaano katagal nananatili ang karamihan sa mga manonood. Ang mga training at educational explainer ay puwedeng tumagal ng tatlo hanggang limang minuto kapag kinakailangan ng paksa. Magsimula sa isang malakas na hook para makuha ang atensyon, panatilihin na isang ideya lang bawat video, at alisin ang anumang hindi talaga nakakatulong dito.
A custom agency explainer typically runs 3,000 to 15,000 dollars and takes weeks. Making one with AI moves that to a monthly subscription and minutes per video, so the cost per explainer drops sharply once you produce more than one.
Oo. Ang narasyon ay tina-transcribe bilang naka-sync na captions habang nirender ang video, at ang subtitle generator ang nagbibigay-daan sa’yo na i-edit ang mga salita, istilo, at timing. Nakakatulong ang captions na tumaas ang completion rate ng mga manonood na naka-mute ang audio.
Hindi mo kailangang mag-film o mag-record. I-type mo lang o i-upload ang iyong content, pumili ng presenter at boses, at awtomatikong gagawin ng platform ang video, narration, at captions. Opsyonal lang ang camera, mikropono, at editing software.
Yes. Voice cloning captures your voice from a short sample and uses it to narrate any script, so every explainer sounds like you. You can also keep your cloned voice consistent when the video is translated into other languages.
Oo. Gawin mo lang ang explainer nang isang beses, tapos ang AI video translator ang magdu-dub nito sa mahigit 175 na wika na tugma ang galaw ng labi at gamit ang kinopyang boses mo. Pareho pa rin ang itsura ng presenter, kaya bawat bersyon ay parang orihinal na lokal na video, hindi lang may subtitles.
Yes. Because the video is built from text, you can edit videos by changing the script, swapping a scene, or changing the voice, then regenerate in minutes. There is no reshoot, so you make quick edits to a price or policy and update explainer videos quickly.
You can start from a written script, a PDF or slide deck, a web page URL, or a single prompt describing the topic. Whichever input you have, you can create a video that turns it into a narrated, captioned explainer, so you work from content you already own.
Mag-explore pa ng AI-powered na mga tool
Bigyang-buhay ang anumang larawan gamit ang sobrang realistiko na boses at galaw sa pamamagitan ng Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.