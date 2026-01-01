Step 1: Access Video Dubbing

From the dashboard, click on Translate, then choose Video Dubbing.

Step 2: Upload your video

From here, you can either:

upload your video file directly

use a link from YouTube or Google Drive

Step 3: Configure your settings

Choose either Speed or Precision. To access more options, switch to the Advanced tab. Here you can configure settings like:

Brand Glossary

other advanced options

For maximum accuracy, you can also upload your own subtitle file in SRT or ASS format.

Step 4: Open Proofreader

Once everything looks good, click Review and Edit. This opens Proofreader, where you can check and refine your translation before the final video is generated.

Processing may take a few minutes depending on your video length.

Important: You cannot proofread or edit a translated video after it has been fully generated. Proofreader must be used as part of the translation workflow, before you generate the final result.

If you have already completed a translation and need to make changes, your options are to:



start a new translation with Proofreader enabled

download the captions separately and edit them in a third-party tool

re-translate the video from scratch

Step 5: Review your translated script

When processing is done, your video will appear in your library. Open it to begin reviewing. Alongside your video, you will see a translated script. Here you can:

edit text and adjust phrasing

choose a new narration voice

create a custom voice clone

We recommend previewing your video to check pronunciation and flow.

Step 6: Use the extra script tools

Click the hamburger icon above the script to access additional tools. You can:

download your script as Excel, Translation SRT, or Original Transcript SRT

edit the script offline and re-upload it when ready

highlight any word to see its phonetic spelling for precise pronunciation

Step 7: Generate your final result

When you are happy with your script and translation, click Generate Result. Before generating, you can also choose to:

include captions

translate audio only, if you do not want lip-sync enabled

Step 8: Invite a proofreader (optional)

If you would like a native speaker to review your work, you can hire a certified HeyGen Proofreader directly through Contra.com.

To grant access, you have two options:

Option A — Direct invite: Click Invite Proofreaders, then add their email or copy the proofread link.

Option B — Via Projects tab: Go to your Projects tab, make sure your video is in a folder, click the three dots next to that folder, and select Share. Enter the proofreader's email and invite them as a proofreader.

The proofreader only needs a HeyGen account of any plan type to access your project. They will only see the folder you have invited them to — nothing else.