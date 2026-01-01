Step 1: Navigate to PDF to Video

Log in to HeyGen and go to the Avatar Tab on the homepage. Click PDF to Video.

Step 2: Choose your starting point

You will see two options:

Upload a Presentation — use this if you already have a PowerPoint or PDF file ready

— use this if you already have a PowerPoint or PDF file ready Generate a New Presentation — use this if you do not have a file or your existing deck needs a visual refresh

If uploading an existing file, follow Steps 3–4. If generating a new presentation, skip to Step 5.

Step 3: Upload your file

Select Upload a Presentation and choose your file. Keep the following in mind:

Maximum file size is 50MB. If your file exceeds this, you will see an error prompting you to reduce it

Speaker notes as script and importing slide content as editable elements are only available with PPT or PPTX files, not PDF

Choose your avatar upfront. It will appear as a circular overlay in your scenes. You can also replace your file from this screen.

Step 4: Configure presentation and script settings

Choose your presentation and script settings, then click Create Video to proceed into editing.

Step 5: Generate a new presentation

Select Generate a Presentation. You can either:

Describe your presentation using a text prompt

Upload a document (PDF or DOCX only)

For best results, be specific in your prompt. Include:

What the presentation is about

Who it is for

The tone you want

How detailed it should be

What outcome you want viewers to leave with

Use the example prompts on screen for inspiration.

Step 6: Select your avatar

After clicking Continue, select your avatar. It will appear as a circular overlay in the bottom right corner of every scene. You can go back and swap your avatar or refine your prompt at any time.

Step 7: Configure generation settings

Before generating, adjust the following controls to shape your presentation:

Text usage — choose how text from your file is handled: Generate, Condense, or Preserve

— choose how text from your file is handled: Generate, Condense, or Preserve Images — decide whether to keep existing images or generate new ones

— decide whether to keep existing images or generate new ones Slide count — choose how many slides HeyGen should create

— choose how many slides HeyGen should create AI script — turn on Generate Script with AI to automatically create narration

— turn on Generate Script with AI to automatically create narration Text density — control how much text appears on each slide

— control how much text appears on each slide Audience — tailor the presentation for a specific group

— tailor the presentation for a specific group Tone — set the overall tone and delivery style

— set the overall tone and delivery style Language — choose the output language

Once satisfied, click Continue. HeyGen will take a few minutes to generate your presentation.

Step 8: Open in AI Studio

When generation is complete, click Edit in AI Studio.

Step 9: Refine your slides

In AI Studio, customize each slide before exporting:

Move or resize text, images, shapes, or graphics

Replace backgrounds, edit titles, and adjust formatting

Swap image backgrounds for a different one if needed

Note: full slide editing is only available if you used an editable template.

Step 10: Edit your script

Each slide has its own script segment. Script Segment 1 corresponds to Slide 1, Segment 2 to Slide 2, and so on. For each segment you can:

Rewrite the narration

Adjust pacing or fix tone

Add pauses

Upload or record your own audio

Change the voice entirely

Step 11: Adjust your avatar

At any point you can:

Swap to a custom or public avatar

Switch avatars mid-project

Adjust avatar placement to suit your layout

Step 12: Export your video

When you are satisfied with your slides, script, and avatar, export your video. Your presentation is now a professional video ready to deliver your message with impact.