HeyGen Avatar Knowledge Base
Avatar Lab
Public Avatars
Pre-built avatars ready to use from the library right away.
- Professional: Studio presentation (Half-Body or Chest-Up)
- Lifestyle: Real-world settings with natural lighting
- UGC: Casual, selfie-style framing for social feeds
Custom Avatars
Create an avatar that looks like you or your talent.
- Start from a Video: Captures real appearance and mannerisms
- Start from an Image: Fast generation without recording video
- Optional: enhance fidelity with reference materials
Motion Engines
The technology that drives the avatar's performance.
- Avatar V: Highest-fidelity full-body realism
- Avatar IV: Expressive generated facial and head motion
- Avatar III: Fast, consistent, precise lip sync
Ingredient 1: Avatar Type
Select Avatar type only to see the comparisons among the available engines.
Custom Avatar
Public Avatar
Ingredient 2: Motion Engine
Select both avatar type and engine to see details.