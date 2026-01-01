Avatar video only feels convincing if the person remains consistent over time. When the face drifts, the teeth change, the lip-sync slips, or the motion resets between clips, people notice straightaway. This is even more important for avatars than for many other video generation tasks because the viewer is watching a specific person speak, often from close range, for an extended period.

In today’s video generation landscape, duration is still one of the most visible limitations. Many models and products offer generation as a fixed-length clip — just a few seconds, with very few systems able to generate more than a few minutes. For avatar products, that limitation shows up directly in customer workflows. Customers want longer, consistent scenes/videos for training programmes, sales demos, product walkthroughs, education, support, and virtual agents that should keep talking until the task is completed. They also want fast previews to quickly iterate on prompts, motion, and script.

At HeyGen, this led to three clear requirements:

Long-scene consistency The avatar needs to preserve identity, lip sync, expression, and motion continuity not just for one short clip, but across many segments of generated video. No fixed duration limit. A generation might be ten seconds, ten minutes, or an open-ended real-time session. Fast preview, real-time or faster-than-real-time generation The system should start producing frames quickly and even allow streaming out the generated frames while inference is still in progress.

This post explains the inference framework we have built to fulfil those requirements.

The Underlying Model Architecture

The framework is built around HeyGen's avatar video generation models — the Avatar IV and Avatar V families. At a high level, the model takes a reference image or video, driving audio, and optional text or scene conditioning, then generates a video of that avatar speaking with the correct identity, expression, and motion.

The core generation model is a Diffusion Transformer, or DiT, trained with flow matching. Instead of compressing the person into a small identity embedding, the model conditions on rich reference tokens so it can preserve details that matter for avatars: face shape, teeth, skin texture, mouth movement, gesture style, and speaking rhythm.

The production inference path has three main stages:

Audio-to-video generation. A base DiT generates low-resolution video latents from the reference identity, audio features, and conditioning signals. This stage focuses on motion, lip sync, and temporal coherence. Identity-aware super-resolution. A second model refines those latents into high-resolution output, with extra attention on regions where people are most sensitive to artifacts, especially the face and mouth. Streaming VAE decode. A VAE decoder converts high-resolution latents into RGB frames, chunk by chunk, so frames can be generated before the full video is complete.

To generate long videos, the system processes data in chunks. While the first chunk relies entirely on the static reference, subsequent chunks use boundary data from preceding segments. This allows the avatar to continue speaking naturally without resetting its posture or identity from scratch.

The Streaming Framework and Pipeline Loop

To support chunk-based execution, the inference framework uses a modular, three-tier architecture that operates on localised windows of time, releasing resources immediately after each chunk is processed.

Module : A wrapper around a specific model and its checkpoint (for example, A2V DiT, Super-Resolution DiT, VAE components, text/audio encoders).

: A wrapper around a specific model and its checkpoint (for example, A2V DiT, Super-Resolution DiT, VAE components, text/audio encoders). Stage : A typed execution unit that coordinates one or more modules (for example, context generation, super-resolution).

: A typed execution unit that coordinates one or more modules (for example, context generation, super-resolution). Pipeline: The execution graph that connects stages, manages shared state, and coordinates streaming or batch execution modes.

The initialisation phase encodes the reference identity into latents once per request. The pipeline then runs a continuous loop across the remaining stages until the input audio stream is fully consumed: