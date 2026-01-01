AI agents are already part of your workflow. HeyGen's MCP server makes professional video creation available to any MCP-compatible agent. Not a separate step, not a separate integration.

No integration overheads Access HeyGen's complete video capabilities without having to build or maintain any API integrations. No change logs to keep track of.

Works with the tools you already use Already using Claude Web, Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Gemini CLI, or Cursor? HeyGen connects seamlessly to the tools your team uses every day.

Secure by default OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account. No API keys to rotate or expose. Your videos, your account, your credits.

Your avatars and voices Any custom avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account is accessible through Remote MCP, including branded assets.

175+ languages and dialects Agents can create multilingual video content with AI-powered lip sync and translation, at scale and on demand, in over 175 languages and dialects.