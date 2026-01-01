HeyGen MCP:
Video creation
for any AI agent
Connect HeyGen to Claude Web, Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Cursor, and more via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Your agent creates, manages, and retrieves videos using your existing HeyGen plan. No additional billing.
HeyGen MCP makes video a built-in capability for agents
AI agents are already part of your workflow. HeyGen's MCP server makes professional video creation available to any MCP-compatible agent. Not a separate step, not a separate integration.
No integration overheads
Access HeyGen's complete video capabilities without having to build or maintain any API integrations. No change logs to keep track of.
Works with the tools you already use
Already using Claude Web, Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Gemini CLI, or Cursor? HeyGen connects seamlessly to the tools your team uses every day.
Secure by default
OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account. No API keys to rotate or expose. Your videos, your account, your credits.
Your avatars and voices
Any custom avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account is accessible through Remote MCP, including branded assets.
175+ languages and dialects
Agents can create multilingual video content with AI-powered lip sync and translation, at scale and on demand, in over 175 languages and dialects.
No extra billing
Video generation uses credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. Available on all plans, including free accounts.
Have questions? We have the answers
Do I need an API key?
No. Remote MCP uses OAuth authentication linked to your HeyGen account (Web Plan). No API key is required.
Does HeyGen’s MCP have any additional cost?
No. Video generation uses the premium credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. There are no separate API charges or any additional billing.
Which HeyGen plans are compatible with MCP?
MCP is available on all HeyGen plans. For higher-volume usage, upgrading to the Creator plan or above is recommended.
Can I use my custom avatars and voices?
Yes. Any avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account, including custom-built assets, is accessible through HeyGen MCP.
What is the difference between this and the HeyGen API?
The HeyGen API gives you direct REST endpoints for programmatic control. Remote MCP wraps those capabilities so AI agents can use them in a conversational way, without you having to write any integration code.