Connect HeyGen to APIs and MCP clients
Whether you’re automating tasks, enabling agents, or developing bespoke solutions, everything works together to create and deliver AI video at scale.
Four ways to integrate HeyGen
Direct integrations
Connect HeyGen to your tools directly. No code needed. Just click and authenticate.
Agent Platforms
Let your AI agent create HeyGen videos automatically, on demand or as part of a workflow.
Works in AI workflows
Your existing tools feed data into HeyGen within an AI agent. No setup. Just load them together.
Build with HeyGen
Full programme-based access for developers building on HeyGen's API, MCP server, and Skills.
Adobe Express
Convert striking images and designs into dynamic video narratives within Adobe Express.
Airtable
Agent pulls records from an Airtable base, passes the data to HeyGen, and generates a personalised video.
Apollo
Agent pulls enriched prospect data from Apollo, passes it to HeyGen, and generates personalised outreach videos at scale.
Asana
Agent reads project milestones and task updates from Asana, passes them to HeyGen, and generates a video status update.
Atlassian
Agent reads Jira tickets or Confluence pages, extracts the content, and generates an avatar-narrated video update via HeyGen.
Autohive
Turn repetitive tasks into AI agents that automate video workflows in HeyGen. No coding needed.
Canva
Turn static Canva designs into AI-powered avatar videos without ever leaving Canva.
ChatGPT
Generate a video script in ChatGPT and instantly turn it into a finished HeyGen video.
Claude (Anthropic)
Add HeyGen as a native tool in Claude. Generate avatar videos from any conversation or agentic workflow.
Clay
Automate personalised sales and marketing videos at scale from Clay sequences.
Cursor
Generate demo videos, walkthroughs, and documentation narrations inside your AI coding environment.
Customer.io
Agent pulls campaign or journey data from Customer.io, passes it to HeyGen, and generates personalised videos at scale.
Figma
Agent reads frames or prototype content from Figma, passes it to HeyGen, and produces an avatar-narrated design walkthrough video.
FlowShare
Turn step-by-step guides into AI-powered training and onboarding videos automatically.
Gamma
Agent reads a Gamma deck, extracts its content, sends it to HeyGen Video Agent, and generates an avatar-narrated video.
GitHub
Agent pulls pull request summaries or release notes from GitHub, passes them to HeyGen, and produces a shareable video change log.
Google Drive
Agent reads documents or slide content from Google Drive, passes it to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated video version.
Granola
Agent pulls meeting notes from Granola, passes them to HeyGen, and generates personalised video summaries or recaps.
Hexus
Add avatars to demos and guides with Hexus AI to make product content more engaging and scalable.
Intercom
Agent pulls summaries or help content from Intercom, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a personalised video.
Hubspot
Generate and send personalised AI videos directly within HubSpot workflows and email campaigns.
Linear
Agent queries Linear for sprint or change log, passes to HeyGen, and generates a stakeholder video update for that release.
Lovable
Connect HeyGen as a personal connector to build apps that trigger avatar video generation as a native product feature.
Create
Build advanced multi-step automations in Make with HeyGen’s video generation platform.
Manus
Add HeyGen as an MCP-callable tool in Manus to trigger video generation as one step within any autonomous workflow.
Microsoft Copilot
Connect HeyGen to Copilot Studio for enterprise agents to auto-generate training and comms videos across M365.
Mindstamp
Add interactivity to your videos with buttons, quizzes, and more to boost learner engagement every time they watch.
n8n
Connect HeyGen to 1,000+ apps and services with n8n's automation platform to build quite effective AI-driven video workflows effortlessly.
Notion
Agent reads a Notion page or database, passes content to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated video summary.
NVIDIA NemoClaw
Deploy HeyGen with NemoClaw to generate secure, privacy-controlled videos powered by autonomous AI agents running on local compute.
OpenClaw
Register HeyGen as a skill on ClawHub so any OpenClaw agent can call HeyGen's OpenClaw API to generate videos.
Pabbly
Connect HeyGen to 2,000+ tools to automate video workflows and improve productivity with seamless data transfer.
Plainly
Automatically insert HeyGen videos into After Effects templates to create dynamic videos with avatars.
PostHog
Agent reads product analytics or feature flag data from PostHog, passes it to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated insights video.
Repurpose.io
Turn your HeyGen video into a post and automatically share it everywhere to distribute content with ease.
Salesforce
Agent pulls contact or opportunity data from Salesforce, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a personalised outreach video.
Slack
Agent reads a Slack thread, passes context to HeyGen, generates a video update, and posts it back to the channel.
Snowflake
Agent queries data from Snowflake, passes the results to HeyGen, and generates an avatar-narrated summary video for stakeholders.
Stripe
Agent pulls payment or revenue data from Stripe, passes it to HeyGen, and generates a billing or milestone video.
Superhuman
Deploy HeyGen as a partner agent in the Superhuman Go Agent Store to generate and send avatar videos from 1M+ apps.
Tolstoy
Embed HeyGen videos on websites, emails, or SMS to increase views and drive traffic across channels.
Trupeer
Add a human touch to screen recordings, turning text into video straightaway with HeyGen’s AI avatars.
Vercel
Agent queries Vercel for deployment metadata, passes it to HeyGen, and automatically generates a release announcement video.
viaSocket
Automate processes across tools with viaSocket’s no-code platform to build video workflows without engineering support.
Vimeo
Sync your HeyGen videos directly to mapped Vimeo folders, with the option to enable automatic syncing.
Zapier
Connect HeyGen to 8,000+ apps. Trigger video creation from any event in your workflow.
Zoom
Use interactive avatars in Zoom meetings that think and respond like you in real time.
Interested in integrating with HeyGen?
Reach out to explore API and MCP integrations, custom solutions, and partnership opportunities with HeyGen to create and deliver AI video at scale.
Have questions? We have answers
What are the different ways to integrate with HeyGen?
HeyGen offer three integration paths: MCP for connecting to AI assistants like Claude without managing APIs, Skills for extending AI coding agents like Claude Code and Cursor, and Direct API for full programmatic control over video generation.
How does authentication work for each integration route?
MCP uses OAuth — users authorise via a consent screen with no API keys needed. Skills and Direct API both use an API key passed via the X-Api-Key header, generated from Settings → API in your HeyGen dashboard.
Do I need an API key?
No. Remote MCP uses OAuth authentication tied to your HeyGen account (Web Plan). No API key is required.
Does HeyGen’s MCP cost extra?
No. Video generation uses the premium credits included in your existing HeyGen plan. There are no separate API charges or additional billing.
Which HeyGen plans support MCP?
MCP is available on all HeyGen plans. For heavier usage, upgrading to the Creator plan or above is recommended.
Can I use my bespoke avatars and voices?
Yes. Any avatar or voice available in your HeyGen account, including bespoke assets you have created, is accessible through HeyGen MCP.
What’s the difference between this and the HeyGen API?
The HeyGen API gives you direct REST endpoints for programme control. Remote MCP wraps those capabilities so AI agents can use them conversationally without you writing integration code.
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