HeyGen x Make
If your video automation needs branching logic, iterators, routers, and genuine conditional control, HeyGen on Make's visual canvas is where you build it.
HeyGen as a module within your system
Other automation tools treat HeyGen as a destination – the last step in a simple chain. Make treats it as a component within a living system. You can route data into HeyGen from any trigger, apply conditional logic to determine which video to create, run HeyGen across every row of a dataset using an Iterator, aggregate the results, and branch what happens next based on whether the video succeeded or failed.
That’s the Make difference. Not just 'when X happens, create a video.' But 'when X happens, check Y, if condition Z is met, iterate over records, create videos with different templates per segment, handle errors on branch A, and route completed links to branch B.' A system, not a shortcut.
“Trigger on a new HubSpot contact → generate a welcome video in HeyGen → send via Gmail”
Open Make and create a new scenario
Log in at make.com and click Create a new scenario. On the canvas, click the + to add your first module and search for HeyGen.
Connect your HeyGen account
When prompted, click Add to create a new connection. Enter your HeyGen API key from your dashboard under Settings → API. The connection is saved and can be reused.
Build your scenario around the HeyGen module
Add a trigger (Google Sheets, Typeform, HubSpot, webhook), configure your HeyGen action module with mapped data fields, then add downstream steps using Make's Router and filter modules.
Test, debug, and activate
Click Run once to execute and watch each module fire in real time. Use Make's live debugger to inspect inputs and outputs. When everything looks right, toggle Active.
What HeyGen can do within a scenario
HeyGen appears as a set of native Make modules — triggers, actions, and searches — each configurable with Make's data mapping and logic controls.
Avatar video clone
Fires when a HeyGen video finishes rendering — whether successful or not — triggering subsequent routing and delivery steps.
Create avatar video
Generate a personalised video using a saved HeyGen template, inserting dynamic variables from your data source for each iteration.
Create video from template
Create a highly realistic talking avatar video from a single photo with advanced AI-powered motion and expression.
Translate a video
Send any HeyGen video through translation into 175+ languages with lip-sync, usable as a post-generation step in any scenario branch.
Generate Avatar IV video
Generate a complete avatar-narrated video from a script, avatar ID, and voice, with any dynamic data mapped from earlier modules.
Upload asset
Push an image, video, or audio file to HeyGen storage from an earlier module, ready to use as input for subsequent video generation.
View available avatars
Retrieve all avatars in your HeyGen account dynamically. Useful for scenarios that choose avatars conditionally.
Retrieve video by ID
Fetch the status, URL, and metadata for a specific video. Used in polling loops or post-generation handoff steps.
How builders use it
Make's power users build video automation that scales, branches, and handles edge cases.
Bulk personalised videos
Use an Iterator to process every row in a Google Sheet, generate a unique HeyGen avatar video for each record, and route the finished links back to your CRM.
Segment-based video routing
Use a Router to branch outreach by segment — enterprise accounts get one template, SMBs another — ensuring every segment receives a suitable video.
Automated localisation
Generate a master video, then use Make's Iterator to pass it through HeyGen's Translate module for each target language.
Event-triggered video delivery
Trigger a bespoke HeyGen video whenever a purchase is made, a webinar is attended, or a form is submitted.
Pipelines with error handling
Build error routes for every HeyGen module. If a video fails, automatically log it, alert via Slack, and queue a retry.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.