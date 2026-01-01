HeyGen x Slack

Most video tools sit outside the tools your team actually use. By the time anyone opens them, the moment has passed. HeyGen is now a native Slack app installed once, available everywhere in your workspace.

@mention HeyGen in any channel or DM with a prompt, and a finished video is posted directly in the thread. Use the slash command for full control. Set up automated video notifications so completed HeyGen videos surface in the right channel the moment they're ready. No manual sharing. No forwarding links.