HeyGen x Zapier

Video creation has always been a manual, one-off process. The HeyGen × Zapier integration changes that. Connect HeyGen to any app in the Zapier ecosystem and video generation becomes an event-driven action triggered automatically by what is already happening in your business.

When a new lead lands in your CRM, HeyGen sends a personalised outreach video. When a form is submitted, HeyGen fires a thank-you video within seconds. When a row is added to a spreadsheet, HeyGen queues up a tailored training clip. No manual work. No delays. No bottleneck.